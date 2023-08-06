Netflix Added 55 New Movies and Series This Week: August 6th, 2023

Welcome to your weekly rundown of everything new on Netflix this week. Below, we’ll recap all of the new movies and series that have hit Netflix in the US, highlighting some titles we haven’t yet been able to in our roundups and looking at all the most popular titles over the past seven days.

Lots still to look forward to throughout the month of August, with highlights including The Monkey King, One Piece, and Heart of Stone.

This week we lost dozens of titles from the Netflix library, and looking ahead, titles set to leave over the next week include Stars in the Sky: A Hunting Story (2018), The Lost Husband (2020), Dunkirk (2017) and a host of Jim Gaffigan specials. Both seasons of the excellent Knightfall are also leaving this week.

Now let’s get into some new titles added over the past few days we think you should be watching:

Three What to Watch Picks on Netflix

The Expendables 1-3

Ahead of the fourth entry (Expend4bles) coming out in theaters in September 2023, Netflix has licensed all three of the first Expendable movies.

Each movie stars Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham, and other huge action movie stars from the past few decades. It sees them teaming up as a ragtag group of elite mercenaries getting paid to defeat deadly threats.

Poisoned: The Dirty Truth About Your Food (2023)

Rating: TV-14

Language: English

Genre: Documentary

Director: Stephanie Soechtig

Cast: Darin Detwiler

Writer: Jeff Benedict

Runtime: 83 min / 1h 23m

Of the new documentaries that dropped on Netflix this week, none will have you feeling more disgusted and shocked than this one.

From Campfire Studios, this documentary takes a look into the foodborne pathogens that are residing in our food that’s killing thousands in the United States every year.

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead (2023)

Rating: TV-MA

Language: Japanese

Genre: Action, Comedy, Fantasy

Director: Yûsuke Ishida

Cast: Eiji Akaso, Mai Shiraishi, Shuntarô Yanagi

Writer: Haro Aso, Tatsuro Mishima, Kotaro Takata

Runtime: 128 min / 2h 8m

Of the new international titles that have come to Netflix this week, the live-action Zom 100 is our top pick.

Very much following the manga and the anime (really closely at times!), the movie is about a young corporate drone wondering if this is the best life has to offer him. That all changes when a zombie outbreak allows him to find himself.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix US This Week

49 New Movies Added This Week

2 Fast 2 Furious (2003)

Bee Movie (2007)

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2 (2013)

Collateral (2004)

Coming to America (1988)

Despicable Me (2010)

Despicable Me 2 (2013)

Eat Pray Love (2010)

Fast & Furious (2009)

Fast Five (2011)

Fatale (2020)

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986)

Friends with Benefits (2011)

Green Zone (2010)

Head to Head (2023) Netflix Original

How Do You Know (2010)

In the Line of Fire (1993)

It’s Complicated (2009)

Jesus Revolution (2023)

Just Go With It (2011)

Lost in Translation (2003)

Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted (2012)

Mark Cavendish: Never Enough (2023) Netflix Original

No Strings Attached (2011)

Non-Stop (2014)

Poisoned: The Dirty Truth About Your Food (2023) Netflix Original

Poms (2019)

Safe (2012)

Soulcatcher (2023) Netflix Original

Terminator Genisys (2015)

The Departed (2006)

The Expendables (2010)

The Expendables 2 (2012)

The Expendables 3 (2014)

The Fast and the Furious (2001)

The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift (2006)

The Furnace (2020)

The Jerk (1979)

The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones (2013)

The One (2001)

The Punisher (2004)

The River Wild (2023)

The Wife (2017)

Tiger 24 (2022)

Trauma Center (2019)

Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Big Happy Family (2011)

Untold: Jake Paul the Problem Child (2023) Netflix Original

Wanted (2008)

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead (2023)

12 New TV Series Added This Week

BASTARD? -Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy- (Season 2) Netflix Original

Fatal Seduction (Season 1 – Volume 2) Netflix Original

Fisk (Season 1)

Heartstopper (Season 2) Netflix Original

Midnight Diner (Seasons 1-3)

Om Nom Stories (Season 1)

The Big Nailed It Baking Challenge (Season 1 ) Netflix Original

The Hunt for Veerappan (Limited Series) Netflix Original

The Last Hours of Mario Biondo (Limited Series) Netflix Original

The Lincoln Lawyer (Season 2 – Volume 2) Netflix Original

The Uncanny Counter (Season 2 – New Episodes Weekly) Netflix Original

Ugly Betty (Seasons 1-4)

Most Popular Movies on Netflix US This Week

Hidden Strike (59 points) Happiness for Beginners (53 points) Miraculous: Ladybug & Cat Noir, The Movie (46 points) Paradise (24 points) Fatale (24 points) Puss in Boots: The Last Wish (20 points) They Cloned Tyrone (18 points) Poisoned: The Dirty Truth About Your Food (18 points) Jesus Revolution (16 points) Missing: The Lucie Blackman Case (12 points) River Wild (10 points) Mark Normand: Soup to Nuts (8 points) Fast Five (8 points) Soulcatcher (4 points) The Out-Laws (3 points) Untold: Jake Paul the Problem Child (3 points) Just Go with It (3 points) The Boss Baby (2 points) Ride Along (2 points) Unknown: Cosmic Time Machine (2 points) The Fast and the Furious (2 points) Non-Stop (1 point)

Most Popular Series on Netflix US This Week

The Witcher (53 points) Sweet Magnolias (53 points) How to Become a Cult Leader (36 points) Suits (36 points) The Lincoln Lawyer (29 points) Un cuento perfecto (29 points) Baki Hanma (22 points) Heartstopper (18 points) Quarterback (15 points) Om Nom Stories (13 points) Too Hot to Handle (8 points) My Happy Marriage (5 points) Fisk (5 points)

What are you watching on Netflix this week? Let us know in the comments.