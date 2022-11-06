Netflix Added 61 New Movies and Shows This Week

Welcome to a weekly recap of everything new on Netflix over the past week. It’s been a busy week with over 60 new titles hitting the service in all since October 30th. So let’s take a look back at everything new on Netflix this week and what’s been trending in the US on Netflix.

Another busy week awaits with the return of The Crown and new movies such as My Father’s Dragon and Where The Crawdads Sing hitting the service in the US.

First up, let’s take a look at the new games now available on Netflix and what’s new on Netflix this weekend.

New on Netflix This Weekend

Captain Phillips (2013)

Rating: PG-13

Language: English

Genre: Action, Biography, Crime

Director: Paul Greengrass

Cast: Tom Hanks, Barkhad Abdi, Barkhad Abdirahman

Writer: Billy Ray, Richard Phillips, Stephan Talty

Runtime: 134 min / 2h 14m

Among the many licensed movies hitting Netflix this week is Captain Phillips, the biopic based on a true story that sees a ship’s captain confronting modern-day pirates.

The movie holds a Certified Fresh rating on RottenTomatoes, and next year will be celebrating its 10th anniversary.

Orgasm Inc: The Story of OneTaste (2022)

Rating: TV-MA

Language: English

Genre: Documentary, Crime

Director: Sarah Gibson, Sloane Kelvin

Runtime: 89 min / 1h 29m

Releasing yesterday is a documentary that is causing some controversy for Netflix, covering the organization that sold female orgasms as a concept and product.

Robert Kandell and Nicole Daedone founded the organization in question and have subsequently closed with many questions still looming.

New Mobile Games Now on Netflix

Adding to Netflix’s suite of 30-something games is two new titles, including one set in Netflix’s biggest IP.

Flutter Butterflies

Unwind with this new simulation mobile game that was added to the service earlier in the week.

Per Netflix, here’s what you can expect from this new relaxing game developed by Runaway Play.

“Discover and raise butterflies in a peaceful habitat. Decorate your forest to attract, nurture and collect hundreds of real-life species. Fall in love with adorable caterpillars and behold their beauty as they transform into butterflies, soaring around your forest. Add your own personal touch by decorating with plants and flowers to attract new fluttering friends.”

Stranger Things: Puzzle Tales

Set in the world of Stranger Things, this match-3 puzzle game puts a strange twist on the now plentiful format. It releases today (November 6th) as part of the Stranger Things Day festivities.

Of course, you may recall this already released game just a few months back. Well, the old version of the game was shut down following Netflix’s purchase of Next Games and reworked to get rid of microtransactions and ads.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix This Week

45 New Movies Added This Week

Addams Family Values (1993)

Ahmed Notre Dame (2021)

Attack on Finland (2021)

Baby Mamas (2018)

Captain Phillips (2013)

Costa Brava, Lebanon (2021)

Dennis the Menace (1993)

Desterro (2020)

Dolphin Tale (2011)

Elesin Oba: The King’s Horseman (2022) Netflix Original

Enola Holmes 2 (2022) Netflix Original

Lusala (2019)

Man on a Ledge (2012)

Mense van die Wind (2022)

Mile 22 (2018)

Moneyball (2011)

My Father is a Playboy (2022)

Nora’s Will (2008)

Notting Hill (1999)

Oblivion (2013)

Orgasm Inc: The Story of OneTaste (2022) Netflix Original

Panayotis Pascot: Almost (2022) Netflix Original

Sea (2018)

Simon Calls (2020)

Soa (2020)

Still Alice (2014)

The Addams Family (1991)

The Bad Guys (2022)

The Bodyguard (1992)

The Ghost (2022)

The Ghost (Tamil) (2022)

The Legend of Zorro (2005)

The Little Rascals (1994)

The Little Rascals Save the Day (2014)

The Mask of Zorro (1998)

The Metamorphosis of Birds (2020)

The Pink Panther (2006)

The Pink Panther 2 (2009)

The Takeover (2022) Netflix Original

Think Like a Man (2012)

To Russia with Love (2022)

Training Day (2001)

Up in the Air (2009)

Uyire (1998)

16 New TV Series Added This Week

BLOCKBUSTER (Season 1) Netflix Original

Buying Beverly Hills () Netflix Original

Gabby’s Dollhouse (Season 6) Netflix Original

Inside Man (Limited Series) Netflix Original

Key & Peele (Seasons 1-3)

Killer Sally (Season 1) Netflix Original

Manifest (Season 4 – Part 1) Netflix Original

Molang (Seasons 1-4)

Robocar POLI Safety Series (Season 1)

Scarlet Hill (Season 1)

The Amazing Race (Seasons 5 & 7)

The Dragon Prince (Season 4) Netflix Original

The Final Score () Netflix Original

The Secret of the Greco Family (Season 1)

Top Gear (Season 31)

Young Royals (Season 2) Netflix Original

Most Popular Movies on Netflix US This Week

The Good Nurse (72 points) All Quiet on the Western Front (58 points) Hotel Transylvania 2 (51 points) The Bad Guys (48 points) The School for Good and Evil (33 points) Oblivion (29 points) The Takeover (25 points) Sing 2 (22 points) Enola Holmes 2 (20 points) Wild Is the Wind (19 points) Blade of the 47 Ronin (14 points) Wendell & Wild (14 points) Man on a Ledge (12 points) The Chalk Line (12 points) Despicable Me 2 (4 points) Enola Holmes (2 points) The Curse of Bridge Hollow (2 points) Hubie Halloween (2 points) The Gunman (1 point)

Most Popular Series on Netflix US This Week

From Scratch (67 points) Love is Blind (64 points) The Watcher (54 points) Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities (47 points) Inside Man (44 points) Killer Sally (31 points) Big Mouth (30 points) I Am a Stalker (27 points) Manifest (20 points) Blockbuster (13 points) Drink Masters (12 points) The Bastard Son & the Devil Himself (8 points) Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (7 points) Family Reunion (5 points) Unsolved Mysteries (5 points) Buying Beverly Hills (3 points) The Great British Bake Off (3 points)

