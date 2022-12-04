Will ‘Violent Night’ Starring David Harbour be on Netflix?

One of the biggest Christmas movies set to release in 2022 is Violent Night featuring Stranger Things star David Harbour. The movie drops into theaters on December 2nd but will it be available on Netflix? The answer depends on where you live.

David Harbour, who stars as Hopper in Netflix’s flagship series Stranger Things, takes on the role of Santa Claus in this comedy thriller from Universal Pictures.

The movie is directed by Tommy Wirkola and sees Harbour stars alongside Beverly D’Angelo, John Leguizamo, and Cam Gigandet and so far, has been a bit of a box office smash.

Per TMDB, here’s what you can expect if you check out the movie in theaters this holiday season or wait for it on other platforms:

“When a team of mercenaries breaks into a wealthy family compound on Christmas Eve, taking everyone inside hostage, the team isn’t prepared for a surprise combatant: Santa Claus is on the grounds, and he’s about to show why this Nick is no saint.”

Violent Night Won’t Be on Netflix in the United States Until 2026

Netflix US will be getting Violent Night thanks to a deal struck in 2021 for all upcoming Universal movies but it won’t be for quite some time.

If we look back at the deal announcement, the part that pertains to Violent Night is the following:

“As part of the deal, Netflix will also license rights to the full Animated and Live Action slate from UFEG about 4 years after release as well as rights to select titles from Universal’s vast movie library.”

That means Violent Night won’t be on Netflix until 2026. Before then, Peacock and Prime Video in the United States will share the first window rights (expect to be available in 2023).

Will Violent Night be on Netflix internationally?

Yes, but unlike in the United States, windowing isn’t quite as easy to track or is as well publicized.

Central European nations are currently receiving new Universal movies within 3 months of their theatrical debuts based on the addition of The 355 to the Czech Republic, Hungary, Romanic, and Slovakia earlier this year. In those countries, you’ll receive the movie in early 2023.

Netflix in South Korea is receiving new Universal movies around a year following its theatrical debut, which would mean they will receive Violent Night in late 2023.

For most Netflix users in countries like Canada, Japan, South Africa, India, and the United Kingdom, you’re receiving new Universal movies around 2 and a half years following their theatrical release. That means you won’t see it on Netflix until at least 2024.

Of course, Netflix does have its collection of new (and old) Christmas movies for you to enjoy. Some new 2022 Netflix Christmas movies include Scrooge: A Christmas Carol, The Noel Diary, and I Believe in Santa.

If you need some more David Harbour in your life, Netflix has a couple of other titles you need to check out.

Harbour featured in the Chris Hemsworth action thriller Extraction, narrated in the nature docu-series anime, lent his voice to Q-Force, and headlined the bizarre special Frankenstein’s Monster’s Monster. The fifth season of Stranger Things is coming up, plus We Have a Ghost.

Are you looking forward to Violent Night coming to Netflix? Let us know in the comments down below.