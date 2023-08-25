New Movies and Series Added to Netflix UK This Week: August 25th, 2023

Happy Friday for those in the United Kingdom who are about to head into a long bank holiday weekend. This week, Netflix got a bunch of great new titles, including some superb movies from the past few years. Here’s a rundown of the 14 new movies and 10 new series now available to stream.

We’re still working on our full September 2023 list for Netflix UK (you can find the US list here, which includes all the Netflix Originals headed globally). Still, we can tell you some of the licensed movies on the way in September include Edge of Tomorrow, The Card Counter, Godzilla, and The Ice Road.

Article continues below...



Did you miss any of our other roundups for August 2023? You can find a rundown of every week’s new releases on Netflix UK here.

Best New Movies and Series on Netflix UK This Week

Who is Erin Carter? (Limited Series)

Cast: Evin Ahmad, Sean Teale, Denise Gough, Douglas Henshall, Indica Watson, Pep Ambròs

From the Netflix Originals added over the past seven days, we’d recommend Brits sink their teeth into Who Is Erin Carter? which comes from the same production company as The Crown.

Here’s the official description for the mini-series courtesy of Netflix:

“Meet Erin – Mum, Wife, Teacher living the expat dream in Spain. Or so we think until a robbery in a supermarket reveals her to be a badass fighter! Erin is clearly not who she says she is but how far will she go to keep her true identity at bay?”

Bill & Ted Face the Music (2020)

Director: Dean Parisot

Cast: Keanu Reeves, Alex Winter, Kristen Schaal, Samara Weaving, Brigette Lundy-Paine, Anthony Carrigan

If you’re looking for some dorky dumb fun this weekend, Bill and Ted 3 just dropped on Netflix in the UK two years after it was released in theaters and on demand during the summer of 2020.

Based on the cult comedy classic, the movie sees a much older Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter return to reprise their roles as middle-aged best friends hoping to finally fulfill their rock and roll destiny.

Tenet (2020)

Director: Christopher Nolan

Cast: John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Kenneth Branagh, Dimple Kapadia, Michael Caine

Christopher Nolan returned to theaters this summer with his new blockbuster Oppenheimer. Still, his big epic before that was Tenet, a sci-fi thriller that, frankly, will leave you speechless after your first watch, probably because you’ve got no idea what you just watched.

Filmed on location across seven countries, the big-budget epic sees his character learn of time inversion that draws him into a big war.

Full List of New Releases Added to Netflix UK This Week

14 New Movies Added to Netflix This Week

Bill & Ted Face the Music (2020)

Bro (2023)

Cats & Dogs 3: Paws Unite (2020)

Copshop (2022)

Dear Evan Hansen (2021)

Justice League (2017)

Killer Book Club (2023) Netflix Original

Men in Black (1997)

Men in Black 3 (2012)

Polly Pocket Sparkle Cove Adventure (2023)

Sattar – The Return of the Legendary Slap (2023)

Squared Love Everlasting (2023) Netflix Original

Tenet (2020)

You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah (2023) Netflix Original

10 New Series Added to Netflix UK This Week

Baki Hanma (Season 2) Netflix Original

Destined with You (Season 1 – New Episodes Weekly) Netflix Original

LIGHTHOUSE (Season 1) Netflix Original

Ragnarok (Season 3) Netflix Original

The Devil Judge (Season 1)

The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On (Season 2) Netflix Original

Trust Me (Season 1)

Untold: Swamp Kings (Limited Series) Netflix Original

We Are Black and British (Season 1)

Who is Erin Carter (Limited Series) Netflix Original

Most Popular Movies on Netflix UK This Week

The Founder (68 points) T.I.M. (62 points) Heart of Stone (59 points) The Monkey King (44 points) Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (37 points) Copshop (30 points) The Son of Bigfoot (27 points) The Stepfather (25 points) Ghostbusters: Afterlife (23 points) Halloween Kills (15 points) Madagascar (11 points) Game of Death (9 points) A Life Too Short: The Isabella Nardoni Case (9 points) Ted (8 points) Daredevil (7 points) Untold: Hall of Shame (4 points) Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical (2 points)

Most Popular Series on Netflix UK This Week

At Home with the Furys (80 points) Painkiller (72 points) Derry Girls (54 points) Manifest (44 points) Heartstopper (39 points) The Lincoln Lawyer (31 points) The Chosen One (25 points) Untold: Swamp Kings (23 points) Trust Me (18 points) Rich Holiday, Poor Holiday (16 points) Ackley Bridge (15 points) The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On (10 points) Down for Love (6 points) The Upshaws (5 points) The Pharmacist (1 point) The Witcher (1 point)

Most popular data is courtesy of FlixPatrol.

What have you been watching on Netflix UK this week? Let us know in the comments.