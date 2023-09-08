8 Best New Movies and Shows Added to Netflix This Week: September 8-10, 2023

There’s plenty for subscribers to watch this weekend as we list the eight best new movies and TV shows added to Netflix this week.

If you missed any of the new releases, you can see what’s new on Netflix (specifically in the US) via our new on Netflix hub.

Featured Videos - Article Continues Below...



If you’re looking for even more watch suggestions, we’ve also picked out nine movies that will be departing Netflix at the end of this month.

N = Netflix Original

A Time Called You (Season 1) N

New Episodes: 12

Genre: Drama, Fantasy, Romance | Runtime: 60 Minutes

Cast: Ahn Hyo Seop, Jeon Yeo Been, Kang Hoon, Lee Min Goo, Seo Ye Hwa

A throwback to the late 1990s, we’re expecting A Time Called You to be a great hit with K-dramas on Netflix.

“In the year 2023, Joon-hee continues to miss her boyfriend Yeon-joon who died a year ago. She somehow travels back in time to 1998 and wakes up in the body of a different person, 18-year-old Min-ju, and meets Si-heon, who bears an uncanny resemblance to her deceased boyfriend. In-gyu, Si-heon’s best friend, has had a longtime crush on Min-ju.”

Burning Body (Season 1) N

New Episodes: 8

Genre: Biography, Crime, Drama | Runtime: 50 Minutes

Cast: Pep Tosar, Úrsula Corberó, Quim Gutiérrez, Eva Llorach, José Manuel Poga

Úrsula Corberó aka Money Heist’s Tokyo returns to Netflix for a brand new and exciting crime drama series.

“It takes us to May 2017. The body of a man appears charred inside a car in the Foix reservoir, in Barcelona. This is Pedro, a police officer. The event quickly arouses the interest of public opinion, and more so as the investigation reveals a network of toxic relationships, deceit, violence, and sexual scandals involving Pedro and two of his fellow police officers: his partner Rosa and her ex-boyfriend, Albert.”

Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy (2004)

Director: Adam McKay

Genre: Comedy | Runtime: 94 Minutes

Cast: Will Ferrell, Christina Applegate, Paul Rudd, Steve Carell, David Koechner

One of Will Ferrell’s most iconic movie roles, Anchorman is just one of many great comedies that he and Adam McKay made together.

“In the 1970s, an anchorman’s stint as San Diego’s top-rated newsreader is challenged when an ambitious newswoman becomes his co-anchor.”

Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues (2013)

Director: Adam McKay

Genre: Comedy | Runtime: 119 Minutes

Cast: Will Ferrell, Steve Carell, Paul Rudd, David Koechner, Christina Applegate

The long-awaited sequel with one of the most hilarious and star-studded fight scenes in cinematic history.

“With the 1970s behind him, San Diego’s former top-rated newsreader, Ron Burgundy, returns to take New York City’s first twenty-four-hour news channel by storm.”

Pokémon: To Be a Pokémon Master: Ultimate Journeys: The Series (Part 4) N

New Episodes: 12

Genre: Anime, Action, Adventure | Runtime: 21 Minutes

Cast: Rica Matsumoto, Ikue Ôtani, Mayumi Izuka, Yûji Ueda, Ken’yû Horiuchi

The final part of Ultimate Journeys will see Ash’s journey coming to an end.

Top Boy (Season 3) N

New Episodes: 6

Genre: Crime, Drama, Thriller | Runtime: 60 Minutes

Cast: Ashley Walters, Kano, Michael Ward, Jasmine Jobson, Little Simz

The revived British series has been one of the best continuations on Netflix, and after a total of 5 seasons, Dushane’s journey comes to an end.

“A thriving but underground drugs business is being run by Dushane and his friend Sully runs a thriving underground drug business to become the richest man on the block. They go into partnership with top don Bobby Raikes. Rivalry with Kamale and his gang results in their loan from Raikes being stolen, and they swear revenge. Thirteen-year-old Ra’Nell gradually gets lured into the gang and drug business as his mother Lisa has a breakdown and is hospitalized with devastating consequences.”

Virgin River (Season 5 – Part 1) N

New Episodes: 10

Genre: Drama, Romance | Runtime: 44 Minutes

Cast: Alexandra Breckenridge, Martin Henderson, Colin Lawrence, Tim Matheson, Benjamin Hollingsworth

Once fans have binged all 10 episodes of Virgin River season 5, they can look forward to even two more special holiday-themed episodes on November 30th.

“Melinda Monroe answers an ad to work as a nurse practitioner in the remote California town of Virgin River and discovers that small-town living isn’t quite as simple as she expected and that she must learn to heal herself before she can truly make Virgin River her home.”

Call the Midwife (Season 12)

New Episodes: 8

Genre: Drama, History | Runtime: 60 Minutes

Cast: Vanessa Redgrave, Laura Main, Jenny Agutter, Stephen McGann, Judy Parfitt

One of the longest-running dramas currently on the BBC also remains one of the most popular on Netflix US. Fans can look forward to even more of Call the Midwife, which has been renewed until its 15th season.

“Based on the memoirs of Jennifer Worth; the story follows 22-year-old Jenny, who in 1957 leaves her comfortable home to become a midwife in London’s East End. She is surprised to find that she will be living in a convent: Nonnatus House. Working alongside fellow nurses and the medically-trained nuns, Jenny has her eyes opened to the harsh living conditions of the slums, but she also discovers the warm hearts and the bravery of the mothers. Even after Jenny leaves Nonnatus, she continues to chronicle the lives of the midwives who have become her family.”

What are you going to be watching on Netflix this week? Let us know in the comments below!