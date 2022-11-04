17 New Movies and Series Added to Netflix: November 4th, 2022

Welcome to your final daily recap of the week, where we’ll be looking at what’s new on Netflix heading into the weekend. 17 new titles hit today, although most of them are international releases.

Looking ahead to the weekend, you can expect to see the likely controversial documentary Orgasm Inc. land tomorrow and the Tom Hanks movie Captain Phillips land on Sunday.

Missed any of the other new releases on Netflix this week? We published a roundup for November 3rd and November 1st plus you can see everything new via our hub page.

Best New Movies and Shows on Netflix for November 4th

Enola Holmes 2 (2022)

Rating: PG-13

Language: English

Genre: Action, Adventure, Crime

Director: Harry Bradbeer

Cast: Millie Bobby Brown, Henry Cavill, Helena Bonham Carter

Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill are back for another family-friendly mystery that continues the story of young Enola.

Enola is taking on her first case as a detective in this second entry.

In our review for the new movie, Andrew Morgan stated that it’s a play adding “Fans of the original should not only be satisfied but encouraged by the potential of this franchise after watching this new film.”

Manifest (Season 4 – Part 1)

Rating: TV-14

Language: English

Genre: Drama, Mystery, Sci-Fi

Cast: Melissa Roxburgh, Josh Dallas, J.R. Ramirez

Writer: Jeff Rake

Runtime: 43 min

What a remarkable story Manifest is. After being canceled by NBC, who could’ve guessed that it’d be revived on Netflix a little over a year after the third season aired?

The first 10 episodes of the 20-episode final season kicked off today and is set two years after the murder of Grace and death day drawing ever closer.

The Amazing Race (Seasons 5 & 7)

Rating: TV-PG

Language: English

Genre: Adventure, Family, Game-Show

For the first time in Netflix history, the streaming service has licensed a couple of seasons of the reality series, The Amazing Race.

In case you’re unfamiliar with the concept, here’s what you can expect:

“Teams of two travel around the world competing in challenges and conquering obstacles in the hopes of bringing home a $1 million prize.”

23 episodes arrived in total, with season 5 and season 7 dropping today.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix for November 4th, 2022

12 New Movies Added Today

Desterro (2020) – TV-MA – Portuguese – Chafing under her lifeless relationship, a young woman leaves her partner and their son behind to go on an enigmatic quest of self-discovery.

– TV-MA – Portuguese – Chafing under her lifeless relationship, a young woman leaves her partner and their son behind to go on an enigmatic quest of self-discovery. Elesin Oba: The King’s Horseman (2022) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Yoruba – After his king dies, a horseman must sacrifice himself to serve his ruler in the afterlife — but sudden distractions lead to unexpected tragedy.

– TV-MA – Yoruba – After his king dies, a horseman must sacrifice himself to serve his ruler in the afterlife — but sudden distractions lead to unexpected tragedy. Enola Holmes 2 (2022) Netflix Original – PG-13 – English – Enola takes on her first official case as a detective, but to solve the mystery of a missing girl, she’ll need help from friends — and brother Sherlock.

– PG-13 – English – Enola takes on her first official case as a detective, but to solve the mystery of a missing girl, she’ll need help from friends — and brother Sherlock. Lusala (2019) – TV-MA – English – Abused as a child and adopted by an affluent family in Nairobi, a young man is forced to start anew on his own and faces demons from his troubled past.

– TV-MA – English – Abused as a child and adopted by an affluent family in Nairobi, a young man is forced to start anew on his own and faces demons from his troubled past. Mense van die Wind (2022) – TV-MA – Afrikaans – A famous singer-songwriter grieving a devastating loss finds hope and new possibilities when he returns to the family farm where he grew up.

– TV-MA – Afrikaans – A famous singer-songwriter grieving a devastating loss finds hope and new possibilities when he returns to the family farm where he grew up. Nora’s Will (2008) – TV-MA – Spanish – Before committing suicide on the eve of Passover, an ailing Jewish woman sets in motion a carefully calculated plan to reunite her estranged family.

– TV-MA – Spanish – Before committing suicide on the eve of Passover, an ailing Jewish woman sets in motion a carefully calculated plan to reunite her estranged family. Sea (2018) – TV-MA – Portuguese – Dissatisfied with her peaceful life and eager for a change, a widow hops aboard a sailboat to embark on an adventure of self-discovery.

– TV-MA – Portuguese – Dissatisfied with her peaceful life and eager for a change, a widow hops aboard a sailboat to embark on an adventure of self-discovery. Simon Calls (2020) – TV-MA – Portuguese – This coming-of-age tale follows the life of Simon, a teen from a broken home who dreams of living abroad — and escaping the pains of growing up.

– TV-MA – Portuguese – This coming-of-age tale follows the life of Simon, a teen from a broken home who dreams of living abroad — and escaping the pains of growing up. Soa (2020) – TV-14 – English – From popping balloons to ducks quacking in a pond, sound fuels this immersive film that explores how it shapes and impacts our everyday lives.

– TV-14 – English – From popping balloons to ducks quacking in a pond, sound fuels this immersive film that explores how it shapes and impacts our everyday lives. The Ghost (2022) – TV-MA – Hindi – A former agent with a troubled past unleashes his lethal skills to protect his sister and her daughter from kidnappers, rivals and death itself.

– TV-MA – Hindi – A former agent with a troubled past unleashes his lethal skills to protect his sister and her daughter from kidnappers, rivals and death itself. The Metamorphosis of Birds (2020) – TV-14 – Portuguese – A woman’s examination of her family history evolves into a meditation on life, death and the emotional impact of shared grief.

– TV-14 – Portuguese – A woman’s examination of her family history evolves into a meditation on life, death and the emotional impact of shared grief. Uyire (1998) – TV-14 – Tamil – Enchanted by a mysterious woman, a radio broadcaster follows his heart into a divided world with deep wounds and a looming threat of insurgency.

5 New TV Series Added Today

Buying Beverly Hills () Netflix Original – TV-MA – English – Mauricio Umansky’s family-run firm The Agency represents some of the most lavish properties in Beverly Hills. But there’s drama around every corner.

– TV-MA – English – Mauricio Umansky’s family-run firm The Agency represents some of the most lavish properties in Beverly Hills. But there’s drama around every corner. Manifest (Season 4 – Part 1) Netflix Original – TV-14 – English – When a plane mysteriously lands years after takeoff, the people onboard return to a world that has moved on without them and face strange new realities.

– TV-14 – English – When a plane mysteriously lands years after takeoff, the people onboard return to a world that has moved on without them and face strange new realities. Scarlet Hill (Season 1) – TV-MA – Vietnamese – A businessman brings his fiancee and her young son to a scenic resort, and quickly finds himself embroiled in a murder investigation.

– TV-MA – Vietnamese – A businessman brings his fiancee and her young son to a scenic resort, and quickly finds himself embroiled in a murder investigation. The Amazing Race (Seasons 5 & 7) – TV-PG – English – Teams of two travel around the world competing in challenges and conquering obstacles in the hopes of bringing home a $1 million prize.

– TV-PG – English – Teams of two travel around the world competing in challenges and conquering obstacles in the hopes of bringing home a $1 million prize. The Secret of the Greco Family (Season 1) – TV-MA – Spanish – A seemingly perfect family secretly kidnaps wealthy people for ransom to maintain their high standard of living and social status. Based on a true story.

Netflix Top 10s for November 4th, 2022

Now let’s check in with the top 30 trending titles in the United States. For the full global list and other regions, visit our top 10 hub.

Top 10 Series on Netflix for November 4th

Love is Blind Inside Man Killer Sally From Scratch The Watcher Blockbuster Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities Big Mouth I Am a Stalker Unsolved Mysteries

Top 10 Movies on Netflix for November 4th

The Bad Guys The Good Nurse The Takeover Hotel Transylvania 2 Oblivion All Quiet on the Western Front Man on a Ledge Sing 2 The School for Good and Evil The Gunman

Top 10 Kids Movies/Series on Netflix for November 4th

The Bad Guys Hotel Transylvania 2 The Dragon Prince Little Angel Family Reunion CoComelon Sing 2 Gabby’s Dollhouse Daniel Spellbound Oddballs

What are you watching on Netflix this weekend? Let us know in the comments down below.