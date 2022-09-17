Best New Movies on Netflix This Week: September 17th-18th, 2022

It’s time for another selection of the best new movies on Netflix, where we’ll be looking at what’s been added over the past 7 days and pick out the five you should be checking out right now plus one (two in this case) that are leaving in the next few days.

Missed any of the new releases on Netflix this week? Catch up with our daily recaps and full list via our new releases on Netflix hub.

Best Netflix Original Movies Added to Netflix This Week

Note: these movies were added to Netflix globally.

Do Revenge (2022)

Genre: Comedy

Director: Jennifer Kaytin Robinson

Cast: Sophie Turner, Maya Hawke, Cassady McClincy

Writer: Celeste Ballard, Jennifer Kaytin Robinson

Runtime: 118 mins

Complete with a killer 90s soundtrack and two stars at their absolute best is Do Revenge, a Hitchcockian dark comedy that sees two teens teaming up to get revenge against all those who did them wrong.

Per our review, watch this if you love movies like Heathers, Jawbreaker, Clueless, and Cruel Intentions.

Drifting Home (2022)

Genre: Animation, Adventure, Drama

Director: Hiroyasu Ishida

Cast: Daiki Yamashita, Kana Hanazawa, Nana Mizuki

Writer: Hiroyasu Ishida, Hayashi Mori

Runtime: 120 mins

Over the years, Netflix has released some absolutely superb anime movies, whether it’s A Whisker Away, Bubble or Words Bubble Up Like Soda Pop but this week, we saw perhaps one of their biggest and best entries to date in the form of Drifting Home.

The exactly two-hour-long movie sees two sixth-graders revisit their old apartment building where they grew up but find themselves trapped with nothing but an endless sea around them.

It’s got plenty of metaphors for life like the best Studio Ghibli movies do and reviews on everything down to art style and story have been widely praised thus far.

Best Licensed Movies Added to Netflix This Week

These movie picks are specifically for new additions to Netflix US and other regions’ availability may vary.

Father Stu (2022)

Genre: Biography, Drama

Director: Rosalind Ross

Cast: Mark Wahlberg, Mel Gibson, Jacki Weaver

Writer: Rosalind Ross

Runtime: 124 min

Coming to Netflix as part of the Sony first-window deal this week is Father Stu starring Mark Wahlberg.

The movie divided critics when it was released earlier this year in theaters but now, with only your time to lose, you can check it out on Netflix to see if it’s for you.

The movie is based on a true story of a beaten-up boxer pivoting his career to become a priest.

This is just one of several Wahlberg movies that can now be found on Netflix US. Recently we saw the release of Uncharted plus Me Time with the actor. The latter was a Netflix Original, the actor’s second following Spencer Confidential.

Bad Words (2013)

Genre: Comedy, Drama

Director: Jason Bateman

Cast: Jason Bateman, Kathryn Hahn, Allison Janney

Writer: Andrew Dodge

Runtime: 89 min

If you’re like us you’re probably missing Jason Bateman in his quintessential role of Marty Byrde on Ozark. Before he played the number-crunching money launderer, Bateman was synonymous with comedy acting mostly for Arrested Development. One of his lesser-known roles is in Bad Words which he also directed.

Here’s what you can expect if you check it out:

“A misanthropic man sets out to exact revenge on his estranged father, by finding a loophole and attempting to win the National Spelling Bee as an adult. Figuring it would destroy his father, and everything he’s worked so hard for as head of the Spelling Bee Championship Organization, Guy Trilby eventually discovers winning isn’t necessary for revenge, and that friendship is a blessing not a curse.”

Colette (2019)

Genre: Biography, Drama, History

Director: Wash Westmoreland

Cast: Keira Knightley, Fiona Shaw, Dominic West

Writer: Richard Glatzer, Wash Westmoreland, Rebecca Lenkiewicz

Runtime: 111 mins

Finally, we wrap up our suggestions with an excellent period drama which lots of Netflixers have been checking out this week if we’re to go by the Netflix top 10s.

Here’s what you can expect from the movie:

“Transported to glittering Paris, a woman ghostwrites for her husband and, empowered by success, fights for her identity as a writer and freethinker.”

The movie is certified fresh on Rotten Tomatoes with an 87% rating with critics saying, “Formally familiar but a brilliant match for its lead, Colette is a thoroughly entertaining biopic and an overdue testament to Keira Knightley’s underrated gifts.”

Last Chance to Watch on Netflix

Blade Runner Movies

This is your last week to watch both the original Blade Runner movie and the sequel, which took nearly four decades to release.

The two movies are fantastic pieces of sci-fi with the original universally loved while the sequel is a bit more divisive.

Both movies depart on September 26th. You’ll especially want to give them a watch given that the universe of Blade Runner is set to expand soon with a TV series in development over at Amazon Prime Video.

What movies are you watching on Netflix this week? Let us know in the comments down below.