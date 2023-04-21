32 New Movies and TV Shows Added to Netflix UK This Week: April 21st, 2023

There are 32 new movies and TV shows to binge on Netflix UK this weekend, including the final season of Brooklyn Nine-Nine, a new political thriller, and Rachel Leigh Cook’s new romantic comedy.

First of all, here are the week’s highlights:

Brooklyn Nine-Nine (Season 8)

Seasons: 8 | Episodes: 153

Genre: Comedy | Runtime: 23 Minutes

Cast: Andy Samberg, Andre Braugher, Stephanie Beatriz, Terry Crews, Melissa Fumero

It’s been a long wait, but finally, UK subscribers can watch the final season of Brooklyn Nine-Nine as we say goodbye to Jake Peralta and the 99th Precinct.

Jake Peralta and the 99th Precinct in Brooklyn are in for a rude awakening when their new Captain, Raymond Holt, arrives. Especially detective Jake Peralta, who despite being a good cop is incredibly childish.

The Diplomat (Season 1) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 8

Genre: Drama, Political | Runtime: 50 Minutes

Cast: Keri Russell, Rufus Sewell, David Gyasi, Ato Essandoh, Ali Ahn

A new political thriller that Netflix will be hoping to match the success of the recently released The Night Agent.

Amid an international crisis, a career diplomat juggles her new high-profile job as ambassador to the UK and her turbulent marriage to a political star.

A Tourist’s Guide to Love (2023) N

Director: Steven Tsuchida

Genre: Comedy, Romance | Runtime: 96 Minutes

Cast: Rachael Leigh Cook, Scott Lý, Missi Pyle, Ben Feldman, Glynn Sweet

After previously starring in He’s All That, Rachel Leigh Cook returns for a new Netflix project, taking the lead in a new romantic comedy.

Work brings an American travel executive to Vietnam, where a free-spirited tour guide helps open her eyes to a beautifully adventurous way of life.

Here Are All of the Latest Additions to Netflix UK This Week

13 New Movies Added to Netflix UK This Week: April 21st, 2023

2 Hearts (2020)

2,215 (2018)

A Tourist’s Guide to Love (2023) N

Bangarang (2021)

Chokehold (2023) N

Margot at the Wedding (2007)

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always (2023) N

One More Time (2023) N

Running with the Devil (2019)

The Fisherman’s Diary (2020)

The Wildflower (2022)

Time Trap (2017)

You Don’t Mess with the Zohan (2008)

14 New TV Shows Added to Netflix UK This Week: April 21st, 2023

A Clean Sweep (Season 1)

Brooklyn Nine-Nine (Season 8)

Doctor Cha (Season 1) N

Ex-Addicts Club (Season 1) N

Keeping Up with the Kardashians (Season 3)

Light the Wild (Season 1)

Man Down (Season 4)

Oggy Oggy (Season 2) N

Rough Diamonds (Season 1) N

The Diplomat (Season 1) N

The Marked Heart (Season 2) N

The Sister (Season 1)

Tooth Pari: When Love Bites (Season 1) N

Welcome to Eden (Season 2) N

3 New Docuseries Added to Netflix UK This Week: April 21st, 2023

Chimp Empire (Season 1) N

How to Get Rich (Season 1) N

Longest Third Date (Season 1) N

2 New Reality Shows Added to Netflix UK This Week: April 21st, 2023

Indian Matchmaking (Season 3) N

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (Season 3)

