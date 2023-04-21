32 New Movies and TV Shows Added to Netflix UK This Week: April 21st, 2023

There are 32 new movies and TV shows to binge on Netflix UK this weekend, including the final season of Brooklyn Nine-Nine, a new political thriller, and Rachel Leigh Cook’s new romantic comedy.
First of all, here are the week’s highlights:
Brooklyn Nine-Nine (Season 8)
Seasons: 8 | Episodes: 153
Genre: Comedy | Runtime: 23 Minutes
Cast: Andy Samberg, Andre Braugher, Stephanie Beatriz, Terry Crews, Melissa Fumero
It’s been a long wait, but finally, UK subscribers can watch the final season of Brooklyn Nine-Nine as we say goodbye to Jake Peralta and the 99th Precinct.
Jake Peralta and the 99th Precinct in Brooklyn are in for a rude awakening when their new Captain, Raymond Holt, arrives. Especially detective Jake Peralta, who despite being a good cop is incredibly childish.
The Diplomat (Season 1) N
Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 8
Genre: Drama, Political | Runtime: 50 Minutes
Cast: Keri Russell, Rufus Sewell, David Gyasi, Ato Essandoh, Ali Ahn
A new political thriller that Netflix will be hoping to match the success of the recently released The Night Agent.
Amid an international crisis, a career diplomat juggles her new high-profile job as ambassador to the UK and her turbulent marriage to a political star.
A Tourist’s Guide to Love (2023) N
Director: Steven Tsuchida
Genre: Comedy, Romance | Runtime: 96 Minutes
Cast: Rachael Leigh Cook, Scott Lý, Missi Pyle, Ben Feldman, Glynn Sweet
After previously starring in He’s All That, Rachel Leigh Cook returns for a new Netflix project, taking the lead in a new romantic comedy.
Work brings an American travel executive to Vietnam, where a free-spirited tour guide helps open her eyes to a beautifully adventurous way of life.
Here Are All of the Latest Additions to Netflix UK This Week
13 New Movies Added to Netflix UK This Week: April 21st, 2023
- 2 Hearts (2020)
- 2,215 (2018)
- A Tourist’s Guide to Love (2023) N
- Bangarang (2021)
- Chokehold (2023) N
- Margot at the Wedding (2007)
- Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always (2023) N
- One More Time (2023) N
- Running with the Devil (2019)
- The Fisherman’s Diary (2020)
- The Wildflower (2022)
- Time Trap (2017)
- You Don’t Mess with the Zohan (2008)
14 New TV Shows Added to Netflix UK This Week: April 21st, 2023
- A Clean Sweep (Season 1)
- Brooklyn Nine-Nine (Season 8)
- Doctor Cha (Season 1) N
- Ex-Addicts Club (Season 1) N
- Keeping Up with the Kardashians (Season 3)
- Light the Wild (Season 1)
- Man Down (Season 4)
- Oggy Oggy (Season 2) N
- Rough Diamonds (Season 1) N
- The Diplomat (Season 1) N
- The Marked Heart (Season 2) N
- The Sister (Season 1)
- Tooth Pari: When Love Bites (Season 1) N
- Welcome to Eden (Season 2) N
3 New Docuseries Added to Netflix UK This Week: April 21st, 2023
- Chimp Empire (Season 1) N
- How to Get Rich (Season 1) N
- Longest Third Date (Season 1) N
2 New Reality Shows Added to Netflix UK This Week: April 21st, 2023
- Indian Matchmaking (Season 3) N
- The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (Season 3)
