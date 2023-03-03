Best New TV Shows Added to Netflix This Week: March 3rd, 2023

Thanks to the start of a new month there was an abundance of movies and television shows added to Netflix this week. We’ve selected some of the best titles from the past week that you should definitely be binging on this weekend, including a chilling Korean true-crime docuseries, the return of Sex/Life, and an exciting new British game show where contestants are encouraged to cheat to win.

Here are the best new TV shows on Netflix this week:

In the Name of God: A Holy Betrayal (Season 1) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 8

Genre: Docuseries, True Crime | Runtime: 52 Minutes

Netflix has a whole array of different true-crime documentaries from around the world, but extremely lacking in Korean docuseries. Examining four extremely chilling figures from Korea’s history, the religious leaders call into question the dangers and the dark side of unquestioning belief.

Cheat (Season 1) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 12

Genre: Competition, Reality | Runtime: 42 Minutes

Hosts: Danny Dyer, Ellie Taylor

Hosted by Danny Dyer and Ellie Taylor, in order to win the grand cash prize contestants are encouraged to cheat their way to victory, on the condition that they can’t get caught.

Sex/Life (Season 2) N

Seasons: 2 | Episodes: 14

Genre: Drama, Romance | Runtime: 46 Minutes

Cast: Sarah Shahi, Mike Vogel, Adam Demos, Margaret Odette

For a brief period of time Sex/Life went viral on social media largely thanks to the recorded reactions of audiences who were shown a scene that would leave many hot under the collar. We’re not sure what’s in store for us in season 2, but it’s going to take something special to one-up the first season.

A woman’s daring sexual past collides with her married-with-kids present when the bad-boy ex she can’t stop fantasizing about crashes back into her life.

Diary of a Prosecutor (Season 1)

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 16

Genre: Comedy, Drama, Political | Runtime: 65 Minutes

Cast: Lee Sun-kyun, Jung Ryeo-won, Lee Sung-jae, Kim Kwang-gyoo, Jung Jae-sung

One of the best k-dramas that Netflix missed out on in 2019 has finally arrived on Netflix almost four years later.

A hotshot prosecutor threatens to shake up the humdrum routines of her overworked new colleagues when she’s transferred to a provincial town.

American Pickers (Season 1)

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 12

Genre: Reality | Runtime: 42 minutes

Cast: Mike Wolfe, Frank Fritz, Danielle Colby Cushman

Across the USA there are treasures hidden amongst the junk of barns, backyards, and attics. Antique hunters Mike and Frank travel all across America in order to find the best deals and amazing treasures while also unearthing the amazing stories and origins behind them.

What TV shows will you be watching on Netflix this week? Let us know in the comments below!