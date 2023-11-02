What To Watch on Netflix

Every Netflix Movie and Series Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes in 2023

29 Netflix movies, series and documentaries have gotten the RottenTomatoes Certified Fresh rating.

list of certified fresh movies series released in 2023

Pictures via Netflix

Love it or hate it, RottenTomatoes is one of the most important measurements of a series or movie. If a title meets certain criteria, they’re granted the coveted Certified Fresh rating. How many of Netflix’s 600+ Netflix Originals released in 2023 have gotten that rating? It turns out somewhere around 5% have the Certified Fresh rating with around 15% getting a score of 90% or above but that doesn’t tell the full story.

As a reminder, to get Certified Fresh on RT, you need: “A steady rating score of 75% or higher. At least five reviews from Top Critics. At least 80 reviews for films in wide release. At least 40 reviews for films in limited release.”

While we’ve listed all of the Certified Fresh Netflix Original releases of 2023 below, there are a bunch of flaws with the website, and indeed when then using those numbers to compare against the entire release schedule of 2023.

There are a few reasons why RT isn’t the best for looking at the entire Netflix Original library. Firstly, so many Netflix Original movies and series don’t even have a score from critics. This is down to only a handful or zero critics submitting reviews. This is at the fault of the critics themselves who have to prioritize which titles will get more traffic and Netflix for not granting screeners to their international titles.

Then, of course, RottenTomatoes itself has a slew of its own problems that have been under increasing criticism in recent months and years. Vulture did a particularly good expose just a few months back summarizing some of the problems with the system that so many rely on.

Table of Contents

Netflix Movies With Certified Fresh Ratings in 2023

Extraction 2

RottenTomatoes Score: 79%
Released on Netflix: June 16th
Genre: Action, Thriller
Director: Sam Hargrave
Cast: Chris Hemsworth, Olga Kurylenko, Golshifteh Farahani

extraction 2 netflix movie

Nimona

RottenTomatoes Score: 94%
Released on Netflix: June 30th
Genre: Animation, Action, Adventure, Comedy, Family, Fantasy, Sci-Fi
Director: Patrick Osborne
Cast: Chloë Grace Moretz, Riz Ahmed

nimona coming to netflix in june 2023 animation

Picture: Netflix

They Cloned Tyrone

RottenTomatoes Score: 95%
Released on Netflix: July 21st
Genre: Action, Comedy, Mystery English
Director: Juel Taylor
Cast: Kiefer Sutherland, Jamie Foxx, John Boyega

what time will they cloned tyrone be on netflix

Picture: Netflix

You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah

RottenTomatoes Score: 91%
Released on Netflix: August 25th
Genre: Comedy
Director: Sammi Cohen
Cast: Idina Menzel, Jackie Sandler, Adam Sandler

You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah Review Netflix

Picture: Netflix

El Conde

RottenTomatoes Score: 82%
Released on Netflix: September 15th
Genre: Comedy, Fantasy, History
Director: Pablo Larraín
Cast: Alfredo Castro, Catalina Guerra, Paula Luchsinger

vampire pinochet el conde chilean vampire comedy coming to netflix in september 2023

Picture: Netflix

The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar

RottenTomatoes Rating: 95%
Released on Netflix: September 27th
Genre: Short, Adventure, Comedy
Director: Wes Anderson
Cast: Benedict Cumberbatch, Rupert Friend, Ralph Fiennes

The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar

Picture: Netflix

Fair Play 

RottenTomatoes Score: 86%
Released on Netflix: October 6th
Genre: Drama, Mystery, Thriller
Director: Chloe Domont
Cast: Phoebe Dynevor, Alden Ehrenreich, Eddie Marsan

Phoebe Dynevor as Emily Fair Play

Picture: Netflix

NYAD

RottenTomatoes Score: 85%
Coming to Netflix: November 4th
Genre: Sports, Biopic, Drama
Director: Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi, Jimmy Chin
Cast: Annette Bening, Jodie Foster, Rhys Ifans

nyad netflix movie november 2023

Picture: Netflix

The Killer

RottenTomatoes Score: 90%
Coming to Netflix: November 10th
Genre: Thriller, Action
Director: David Fincher
Cast: Michael Fassbender, Arliss Howard, Charles Parnell, Kerry O’Malley

the killer michael fassbender netflix november 2023

The Killer. Michael Fassbender as an assassin in The Killer. Cr. Netflix ©2023.

Rustin

RottenTomatoes Score: 86%
Coming to Netflix: November 17th
Genre: Biopic, Historical
Director: George C. Wolfe
Cast: Colman Domingo, Chris Rock, Jeffrey Wright, Audra McDonald

rustin netflix movie november 2023

Picture: Netflix

Netflix Documentaries With Certified Fresh Ratings in 2023

Pamela, a love story

RottenTomatoes Rating: 96%
Released on Netflix: January 31st
Director: Ryan White

pamela a love story

Picture: Netflix

WHAM! 

RottenTomatoes Rating: 89%
Released on Netflix: July 5th
Director: Chris Smith

wham documentary

Picture: Netflix

The Deepest Breath

RottenTomatoes Rating: 84%
Released on Netflix: July 19th
Director: Laura McGann

netflix a24 the deepest breath netflix

Picture: A24 / Netflix

Beckham (Season 1)

RottenTomatoes Rating: 91%
Released on Netflix: October 4th

beckham netflix

Picture: Netflix

Netflix Series With Certified Fresh Ratings in 2023

You (Season 4)

RottenTomatoes Rating: 92%
Released on Netflix in Two Parts: February 9th and March 9th

you season 4 netflix episode titles revealed

Picture: Netflix

Shadow and Bone (Season 2)

RottenTomatoes Rating: 80%
Released on Netflix: March 16th

shadow and bone season 3 what to expect

Shadow and Bone. (L to R) Jessie Mei Li as Alina Starkov, Archie Renaux as Malyen Oretsev in episode 201 of Shadow and Bone. Cr. Dávid Lukács/Netflix © 2023

Beef (Season 1)

RottenTomatoes Score: 98%
Released on Netflix: April 6th

steven yuen first look beef

Picture: A24 Television / Netflix

Transatlantic (Limited Series)

RottenTomatoes Score: 95%
Released on Netflix: April 7th

Transatlantic Unit ©AnikaMolnar Netflix 005

Lucas Englander as Albert Hirschmann and Gillian Jacobs as Mary Jayne Gold in Transatlantic, Courtesy of Netflix © 2023

The Diplomat (Season 1)

RottenTomatoes Score: 83%
Released on Netflix: April 20th

the diplomat new on netflix april 20th 2023

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story (Limited Series)

RottenTomatoes Score: 95%
Released on Netflix: May 4th

queen charlotte bridgerton spinoff

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story. India Amarteifio as Young Queen Charlotte in episode 103 of Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story. Cr. Liam Daniel/Netflix © 2023

XO, Kitty (Season 1)

RottenTomatoes Score: 81%
Released on Netflix: May 18th

dae xo kitty season 2 on netflix renewal status

I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson (Season 3)

RottenTomatoes Score: 96%
Released on Netflix: May 30th

i think you should leave with tim robinson netflix may 30th

Picture: Netflix

The Witcher (Season 3)

RottenTomatoes Score: 78%
Released on Netflix: June 29th

the witcher season 3 volume 1 poster

Picture: Netflix

Survival of the Thickest (Season 1)

RottenTomatoes Score: 85%
Released on Netflix: July 13th

survival of the thickest netflix

Picture: Netflix / A24 Television

Heartstopper (Season 2)

RottenTomatoes Rating: 96%
Released on Netflix: August 3rd

heartstopper season 3 production start

Picture: Netflix

One Piece (Season 1)

RottenTomatoes Rating: 85%
Released on Netflix: August 31st

one piece renewed season 2 netflix

Picture: Netflix

Sex Education (Season 4)

RottenTomatoes Rating: 91%
Released on Netflix: September 21st

sex education final season

Picture: Netflix

The Fall of the House of Usher (Limited Series)

RottenTomatoes Rating: 90%
Released on Netflix: October 12th

the fall of the house of usher netflix october 2023

Picture: Netflix

Bodies (Limited Series)

RottenTomatoes Rating: 83%
Released on Netflix: October 19th

bodies series

Picture: Netflix

Netflix Movies and Series with 90%+ Ratings But Not

Note: Listed in score (Highest to Lowest)

  1. Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact – 100% rating
  2. Ballerina – 100% rating
  3. Bill Russell: Legend – 100% rating
  4. Castlevania: Nocturne – 100% rating
  5. Chimp Empire – 100% rating
  6. Class (Season 1) – 100% rating
  7. Crash Course in Romance (Season 1) – 100% rating
  8. Cunk On Earth – 100% rating
  9. Dear Child – 100% rating
  10. D.P. (Season 2) – 100% rating
  11. Divorce Attorney Shin – 100% rating
  12. Emergency: NYC – 100% rating
  13. Fan Fic – 100% rating
  14. Fauda – 100% rating
  15. Full Swing – 100% rating
  16. Kaala Paani – 100% rating
  17. King of Clones – 100% rating
  18. Kohrra – 100% rating
  19. Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue Zones – 100% rating
  20. Lupin (Part 3) – 100% rating
  21. Mask Girl – 100% rating
  22. MerPeople – 100% rating
  23. Mixed by Erry – 100% rating
  24. My Dad the Bounty Hunter – 100% rating
  25. Narvik – 100% rating
  26. Poisoned: The Dirty Truth About Your Food – 100% rating
  27. Poison – 93% rating
  28. Queenmaker – 100% rating
  29. Red Rose – 100% rating
  30. Rough Diamonds – 100% rating
  31. Siren: Survive the Island – 100% rating
  32. Songs of the Bandits – 100% rating
  33. The Lying Life of Adults – 100% rating
  34. The Rat Catcher – 100% rating
  35. The Saint of Second Chances – 100% rating
  36. The Snow Girl – 100% rating
  37. This World Can’t Tear Me Down – 100% rating
  38. Trial by Fire – 100% rating
  39. Top Boy (Season 6) – 100% rating
  40. Tour de France: Unchained – 100% rating
  41. Vikings: Valhalla (Season 2) – 100% rating
  42. Wanda Sykes: I’m an Entertainer – 100% rating
  43. War Sailor – 100% rating
  44. Where The Tracks End – 100% rating
  45. Wrestlers – 100% rating
  46. The Kings of the World (2023) – 96% rating
  47. Scouts Honor: The Secret Files of the Boy Scouts of America – 94% rating
  48. Hannah Gadsby: Something Special – 93% rating
  49. Lockwood & Co. – 93% rating
  50. The Makanai: Cooking for the Maiko House – 93% rating
  51. The Swan – 93% Rating
  52. Physical: 100 – 92% rating
  53. Take Care of Maya – 92% rating
  54. The Hatchet Wielding Hitchhiker – 92% rating
  55. Eldorado: Everything the Nazis Hate – 91% rating
  56. MADOFF: The Monster of Wall Street – 90% rating

What’s been your favorite new release of 2023? Let us know in the comments.

