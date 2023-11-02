Every Netflix Movie and Series Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes in 2023

Love it or hate it, RottenTomatoes is one of the most important measurements of a series or movie. If a title meets certain criteria, they’re granted the coveted Certified Fresh rating. How many of Netflix’s 600+ Netflix Originals released in 2023 have gotten that rating? It turns out somewhere around 5% have the Certified Fresh rating with around 15% getting a score of 90% or above but that doesn’t tell the full story.
As a reminder, to get Certified Fresh on RT, you need: “A steady rating score of 75% or higher. At least five reviews from Top Critics. At least 80 reviews for films in wide release. At least 40 reviews for films in limited release.”
While we’ve listed all of the Certified Fresh Netflix Original releases of 2023 below, there are a bunch of flaws with the website, and indeed when then using those numbers to compare against the entire release schedule of 2023.
There are a few reasons why RT isn’t the best for looking at the entire Netflix Original library. Firstly, so many Netflix Original movies and series don’t even have a score from critics. This is down to only a handful or zero critics submitting reviews. This is at the fault of the critics themselves who have to prioritize which titles will get more traffic and Netflix for not granting screeners to their international titles.
Then, of course, RottenTomatoes itself has a slew of its own problems that have been under increasing criticism in recent months and years. Vulture did a particularly good expose just a few months back summarizing some of the problems with the system that so many rely on.
Table of Contents
Netflix Movies With Certified Fresh Ratings in 2023
Extraction 2
RottenTomatoes Score: 79%
Released on Netflix: June 16th
Genre: Action, Thriller
Director: Sam Hargrave
Cast: Chris Hemsworth, Olga Kurylenko, Golshifteh Farahani
Nimona
RottenTomatoes Score: 94%
Released on Netflix: June 30th
Genre: Animation, Action, Adventure, Comedy, Family, Fantasy, Sci-Fi
Director: Patrick Osborne
Cast: Chloë Grace Moretz, Riz Ahmed
They Cloned Tyrone
RottenTomatoes Score: 95%
Released on Netflix: July 21st
Genre: Action, Comedy, Mystery English
Director: Juel Taylor
Cast: Kiefer Sutherland, Jamie Foxx, John Boyega
You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah
RottenTomatoes Score: 91%
Released on Netflix: August 25th
Genre: Comedy
Director: Sammi Cohen
Cast: Idina Menzel, Jackie Sandler, Adam Sandler
El Conde
RottenTomatoes Score: 82%
Released on Netflix: September 15th
Genre: Comedy, Fantasy, History
Director: Pablo Larraín
Cast: Alfredo Castro, Catalina Guerra, Paula Luchsinger
The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar
RottenTomatoes Rating: 95%
Released on Netflix: September 27th
Genre: Short, Adventure, Comedy
Director: Wes Anderson
Cast: Benedict Cumberbatch, Rupert Friend, Ralph Fiennes
Fair Play
RottenTomatoes Score: 86%
Released on Netflix: October 6th
Genre: Drama, Mystery, Thriller
Director: Chloe Domont
Cast: Phoebe Dynevor, Alden Ehrenreich, Eddie Marsan
NYAD
RottenTomatoes Score: 85%
Coming to Netflix: November 4th
Genre: Sports, Biopic, Drama
Director: Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi, Jimmy Chin
Cast: Annette Bening, Jodie Foster, Rhys Ifans
The Killer
RottenTomatoes Score: 90%
Coming to Netflix: November 10th
Genre: Thriller, Action
Director: David Fincher
Cast: Michael Fassbender, Arliss Howard, Charles Parnell, Kerry O’Malley
Rustin
RottenTomatoes Score: 86%
Coming to Netflix: November 17th
Genre: Biopic, Historical
Director: George C. Wolfe
Cast: Colman Domingo, Chris Rock, Jeffrey Wright, Audra McDonald
Netflix Documentaries With Certified Fresh Ratings in 2023
Pamela, a love story
RottenTomatoes Rating: 96%
Released on Netflix: January 31st
Director: Ryan White
WHAM!
RottenTomatoes Rating: 89%
Released on Netflix: July 5th
Director: Chris Smith
The Deepest Breath
RottenTomatoes Rating: 84%
Released on Netflix: July 19th
Director: Laura McGann
Beckham (Season 1)
RottenTomatoes Rating: 91%
Released on Netflix: October 4th
Netflix Series With Certified Fresh Ratings in 2023
You (Season 4)
RottenTomatoes Rating: 92%
Released on Netflix in Two Parts: February 9th and March 9th
Shadow and Bone (Season 2)
RottenTomatoes Rating: 80%
Released on Netflix: March 16th
Beef (Season 1)
RottenTomatoes Score: 98%
Released on Netflix: April 6th
Transatlantic (Limited Series)
RottenTomatoes Score: 95%
Released on Netflix: April 7th
The Diplomat (Season 1)
RottenTomatoes Score: 83%
Released on Netflix: April 20th
Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story (Limited Series)
RottenTomatoes Score: 95%
Released on Netflix: May 4th
XO, Kitty (Season 1)
RottenTomatoes Score: 81%
Released on Netflix: May 18th
I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson (Season 3)
RottenTomatoes Score: 96%
Released on Netflix: May 30th
The Witcher (Season 3)
RottenTomatoes Score: 78%
Released on Netflix: June 29th
Survival of the Thickest (Season 1)
RottenTomatoes Score: 85%
Released on Netflix: July 13th
Heartstopper (Season 2)
RottenTomatoes Rating: 96%
Released on Netflix: August 3rd
One Piece (Season 1)
RottenTomatoes Rating: 85%
Released on Netflix: August 31st
Sex Education (Season 4)
RottenTomatoes Rating: 91%
Released on Netflix: September 21st
The Fall of the House of Usher (Limited Series)
RottenTomatoes Rating: 90%
Released on Netflix: October 12th
Bodies (Limited Series)
RottenTomatoes Rating: 83%
Released on Netflix: October 19th
Netflix Movies and Series with 90%+ Ratings But Not
Note: Listed in score (Highest to Lowest)
- Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact – 100% rating
- Ballerina – 100% rating
- Bill Russell: Legend – 100% rating
- Castlevania: Nocturne – 100% rating
- Chimp Empire – 100% rating
- Class (Season 1) – 100% rating
- Crash Course in Romance (Season 1) – 100% rating
- Cunk On Earth – 100% rating
- Dear Child – 100% rating
- D.P. (Season 2) – 100% rating
- Divorce Attorney Shin – 100% rating
- Emergency: NYC – 100% rating
- Fan Fic – 100% rating
- Fauda – 100% rating
- Full Swing – 100% rating
- Kaala Paani – 100% rating
- King of Clones – 100% rating
- Kohrra – 100% rating
- Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue Zones – 100% rating
- Lupin (Part 3) – 100% rating
- Mask Girl – 100% rating
- MerPeople – 100% rating
- Mixed by Erry – 100% rating
- My Dad the Bounty Hunter – 100% rating
- Narvik – 100% rating
- Poisoned: The Dirty Truth About Your Food – 100% rating
- Poison – 93% rating
- Queenmaker – 100% rating
- Red Rose – 100% rating
- Rough Diamonds – 100% rating
- Siren: Survive the Island – 100% rating
- Songs of the Bandits – 100% rating
- The Lying Life of Adults – 100% rating
- The Rat Catcher – 100% rating
- The Saint of Second Chances – 100% rating
- The Snow Girl – 100% rating
- This World Can’t Tear Me Down – 100% rating
- Trial by Fire – 100% rating
- Top Boy (Season 6) – 100% rating
- Tour de France: Unchained – 100% rating
- Vikings: Valhalla (Season 2) – 100% rating
- Wanda Sykes: I’m an Entertainer – 100% rating
- War Sailor – 100% rating
- Where The Tracks End – 100% rating
- Wrestlers – 100% rating
- The Kings of the World (2023) – 96% rating
- Scouts Honor: The Secret Files of the Boy Scouts of America – 94% rating
- Hannah Gadsby: Something Special – 93% rating
- Lockwood & Co. – 93% rating
- The Makanai: Cooking for the Maiko House – 93% rating
- The Swan – 93% Rating
- Physical: 100 – 92% rating
- Take Care of Maya – 92% rating
- The Hatchet Wielding Hitchhiker – 92% rating
- Eldorado: Everything the Nazis Hate – 91% rating
- MADOFF: The Monster of Wall Street – 90% rating
What’s been your favorite new release of 2023? Let us know in the comments.