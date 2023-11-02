Every Netflix Movie and Series Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes in 2023

Love it or hate it, RottenTomatoes is one of the most important measurements of a series or movie. If a title meets certain criteria, they’re granted the coveted Certified Fresh rating. How many of Netflix’s 600+ Netflix Originals released in 2023 have gotten that rating? It turns out somewhere around 5% have the Certified Fresh rating with around 15% getting a score of 90% or above but that doesn’t tell the full story.

As a reminder, to get Certified Fresh on RT, you need: “A steady rating score of 75% or higher. At least five reviews from Top Critics. At least 80 reviews for films in wide release. At least 40 reviews for films in limited release.”

While we’ve listed all of the Certified Fresh Netflix Original releases of 2023 below, there are a bunch of flaws with the website, and indeed when then using those numbers to compare against the entire release schedule of 2023.

There are a few reasons why RT isn’t the best for looking at the entire Netflix Original library. Firstly, so many Netflix Original movies and series don’t even have a score from critics. This is down to only a handful or zero critics submitting reviews. This is at the fault of the critics themselves who have to prioritize which titles will get more traffic and Netflix for not granting screeners to their international titles.

Then, of course, RottenTomatoes itself has a slew of its own problems that have been under increasing criticism in recent months and years. Vulture did a particularly good expose just a few months back summarizing some of the problems with the system that so many rely on.

Netflix Movies With Certified Fresh Ratings in 2023

Extraction 2



RottenTomatoes Score: 79%

Released on Netflix: June 16th

Genre: Action, Thriller

Director: Sam Hargrave

Cast: Chris Hemsworth, Olga Kurylenko, Golshifteh Farahani

Nimona

RottenTomatoes Score: 94%

Released on Netflix: June 30th

Genre: Animation, Action, Adventure, Comedy, Family, Fantasy, Sci-Fi

Director: Patrick Osborne

Cast: Chloë Grace Moretz, Riz Ahmed

They Cloned Tyrone



RottenTomatoes Score: 95%

Released on Netflix: July 21st

Genre: Action, Comedy, Mystery English

Director: Juel Taylor

Cast: Kiefer Sutherland, Jamie Foxx, John Boyega

ADVERTISING

You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah

RottenTomatoes Score: 91%

Released on Netflix: August 25th

Genre: Comedy

Director: Sammi Cohen

Cast: Idina Menzel, Jackie Sandler, Adam Sandler

El Conde

RottenTomatoes Score: 82%

Released on Netflix: September 15th

Genre: Comedy, Fantasy, History

Director: Pablo Larraín

Cast: Alfredo Castro, Catalina Guerra, Paula Luchsinger

The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar

RottenTomatoes Rating: 95%

Released on Netflix: September 27th

Genre: Short, Adventure, Comedy

Director: Wes Anderson

Cast: Benedict Cumberbatch, Rupert Friend, Ralph Fiennes

Fair Play

RottenTomatoes Score: 86%

Released on Netflix: October 6th

Genre: Drama, Mystery, Thriller

Director: Chloe Domont

Cast: Phoebe Dynevor, Alden Ehrenreich, Eddie Marsan

NYAD

RottenTomatoes Score: 85%

Coming to Netflix: November 4th

Genre: Sports, Biopic, Drama

Director: Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi, Jimmy Chin

Cast: Annette Bening, Jodie Foster, Rhys Ifans

The Killer

RottenTomatoes Score: 90%

Coming to Netflix: November 10th

Genre: Thriller, Action

Director: David Fincher

Cast: Michael Fassbender, Arliss Howard, Charles Parnell, Kerry O’Malley

Rustin

RottenTomatoes Score: 86%

Coming to Netflix: November 17th

Genre: Biopic, Historical

Director: George C. Wolfe

Cast: Colman Domingo, Chris Rock, Jeffrey Wright, Audra McDonald

Netflix Documentaries With Certified Fresh Ratings in 2023

Pamela, a love story

RottenTomatoes Rating: 96%

Released on Netflix: January 31st

Director: Ryan White

WHAM!

RottenTomatoes Rating: 89%

Released on Netflix: July 5th

Director: Chris Smith

The Deepest Breath

RottenTomatoes Rating: 84%

Released on Netflix: July 19th

Director: Laura McGann

Beckham (Season 1)

RottenTomatoes Rating: 91%

Released on Netflix: October 4th

Netflix Series With Certified Fresh Ratings in 2023

You (Season 4)

RottenTomatoes Rating: 92%

Released on Netflix in Two Parts: February 9th and March 9th

ADVERTISING

Shadow and Bone (Season 2)

RottenTomatoes Rating: 80%

Released on Netflix: March 16th

Beef (Season 1)

RottenTomatoes Score: 98%

Released on Netflix: April 6th

Transatlantic (Limited Series)

RottenTomatoes Score: 95%

Released on Netflix: April 7th

The Diplomat (Season 1)

RottenTomatoes Score: 83%

Released on Netflix: April 20th

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story (Limited Series)

RottenTomatoes Score: 95%

Released on Netflix: May 4th

XO, Kitty (Season 1)

RottenTomatoes Score: 81%

Released on Netflix: May 18th

I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson (Season 3)

RottenTomatoes Score: 96%

Released on Netflix: May 30th

The Witcher (Season 3)

RottenTomatoes Score: 78%

Released on Netflix: June 29th

Survival of the Thickest (Season 1)

RottenTomatoes Score: 85%

Released on Netflix: July 13th

Heartstopper (Season 2)

RottenTomatoes Rating: 96%

Released on Netflix: August 3rd

ADVERTISING

One Piece (Season 1)

RottenTomatoes Rating: 85%

Released on Netflix: August 31st

Sex Education (Season 4)

RottenTomatoes Rating: 91%

Released on Netflix: September 21st

The Fall of the House of Usher (Limited Series)

RottenTomatoes Rating: 90%

Released on Netflix: October 12th

Bodies (Limited Series)

RottenTomatoes Rating: 83%

Released on Netflix: October 19th

Netflix Movies and Series with 90%+ Ratings But Not

Note: Listed in score (Highest to Lowest)

Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact – 100% rating Ballerina – 100% rating Bill Russell: Legend – 100% rating Castlevania: Nocturne – 100% rating Chimp Empire – 100% rating Class (Season 1) – 100% rating Crash Course in Romance (Season 1) – 100% rating Cunk On Earth – 100% rating Dear Child – 100% rating D.P. (Season 2) – 100% rating Divorce Attorney Shin – 100% rating Emergency: NYC – 100% rating Fan Fic – 100% rating Fauda – 100% rating Full Swing – 100% rating Kaala Paani – 100% rating King of Clones – 100% rating Kohrra – 100% rating Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue Zones – 100% rating Lupin (Part 3) – 100% rating Mask Girl – 100% rating MerPeople – 100% rating Mixed by Erry – 100% rating My Dad the Bounty Hunter – 100% rating Narvik – 100% rating Poisoned: The Dirty Truth About Your Food – 100% rating Poison – 93% rating Queenmaker – 100% rating Red Rose – 100% rating Rough Diamonds – 100% rating Siren: Survive the Island – 100% rating Songs of the Bandits – 100% rating The Lying Life of Adults – 100% rating The Rat Catcher – 100% rating The Saint of Second Chances – 100% rating The Snow Girl – 100% rating This World Can’t Tear Me Down – 100% rating Trial by Fire – 100% rating Top Boy (Season 6) – 100% rating Tour de France: Unchained – 100% rating Vikings: Valhalla (Season 2) – 100% rating Wanda Sykes: I’m an Entertainer – 100% rating War Sailor – 100% rating Where The Tracks End – 100% rating Wrestlers – 100% rating The Kings of the World (2023) – 96% rating Scouts Honor: The Secret Files of the Boy Scouts of America – 94% rating Hannah Gadsby: Something Special – 93% rating Lockwood & Co. – 93% rating The Makanai: Cooking for the Maiko House – 93% rating The Swan – 93% Rating Physical: 100 – 92% rating Take Care of Maya – 92% rating The Hatchet Wielding Hitchhiker – 92% rating Eldorado: Everything the Nazis Hate – 91% rating MADOFF: The Monster of Wall Street – 90% rating

What’s been your favorite new release of 2023? Let us know in the comments.