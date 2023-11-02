New European Netflix Originals on Netflix in November 2023

November is the month of European crime dramas on Netflix. From thriller to comedy, criminal gangs, and suburban families, there’s at least one new European Netflix Original for every subscriber on Netflix in November 2023.

New European Netflix Originals Films on Netflix in November 2023

Nuovo Olimpo (2023) N

Director: Ferzan Özpetek

Genre: Drama, Romance | Runtime: 113 Minutes | Language: Italian

Country: Italy

Netflix Release Date: November 1st, 2023

A heartfelt drama told across the backdrop of Rome, with excellent performances from Damiano Gavino and Andrea Di Luigi.

In the 1970s, after a chance encounter at a movie theater, Enea and Pietro, fall madly in love. But when fate tragically pulls them apart, they spend the next 30 years hoping to find each other again.

Director: Mélanie Laurent

Genre: Action, Comedy, Crime | Runtime: 116 | Language: French

Country: France

Netflix Release Date: November 1st, 2023

Inglourious Basterds actress Mélanie Laurent has directed a handful of indie films since 2014, but Wingwomen marks her directorial debut on Netflix.

Childhood friends Alex and Carole are partners in crime, literally. But when a heist to steal a famous painting is more than they can handle, they enlist the help of Clarence, a bureaucrat’s son wanted by the Mexican cartel, and Sam a trigger-happy boxer and stunt motorcyclist.

All Time High (2023) N

Director: Julien Hollande

Genre: Comedy | Runtime: 101 Minute | Language: French

Country: France

Netflix Release Date: November 17th, 2023

Given the popularity of cryptocurrency in recent years, we can expect to see many more films centered around the online currency. Especially those who throw their hopes and dreams into get-rich-quick schemes. Julian Hollande returns to direct, who previously directed the action comedy The Misadventures of Hedi and Cokeman.

In order to keep up appearances, and to avoid losing his girlfriend Stella, Thiago commits a series of small scams. But when his actions catch up with him, Thiago’s life crashes around him. The one slither of hope that remains is when he meets Stéphanie, a woman on the verge of being rich thanks to cryptocurrency.

Director: Gonenc Uyanik

Genre: Drama, Romance | Runtime: 91 Minutes | Language: Turkish

Country: Turkey

Netflix Release Date: November 24th, 2023

Kivanç Tatlitug has already starred in multiple Netflix Originals, making Last Call for Istanbul his fourth Netflix film. Meanwhile, co-star Beren Saat made a name for herself in the Netflix series The Gift.

After her luggage is accidentally taken by another passenger, Serin crosses paths with Mehmet. What starts as a search for missing luggage at JFK International Airport, soon twists into a tale all about love, second chances, and loyalty.

New European Netflix Originals TV Shows on Netflix in November 2023

Ferry: The Series (Season 1) N

Episodes: 8

Genre: Crime, Drama, Thriller | Runtime: 50 Minutes | Language: Dutch

Country: Belgium

Netflix Release Date: November 3rd, 2023

Regardless of language, crime dramas are often the genre to break through the language barrier. We could see a potential sleeper hit on our hands with Ferry.

Ferry Bouman takes on the Brabant underworld, as he makes a powerplay to take his place at the head of the table. Standing in his way is the immovable drug lord Arie Tack, and a notorious motorcycle club. But as Ferry rises closer to the top, his lover, Danielle begins to see his dark side, which begs the question, how much is Ferry willing to sacrifice to become the greatest?

Suburraeterna (Season 1) N

Episodes: 8

Genre: Action, Crime, Drama | Runtime: 50 Minutes | Language: Italian

Country: Italy

Netflix Release Date: November 14th, 2023

Another crime drama for subscribers to sink their teeth into, Suburraeterna takes the audiences to the dark underworld of Rome’s criminal gangs.

Rome, 2011, and the great ancient city is at a crossroads. The government is on the brink of collapse, and the Vatican is in crisis. Criminal gangs control Rome’s underbelly but when new up-and-coming criminal clans threaten to throw the system off balance, they clash with those struggling to keep the old system in place.

Episodes: TBA

Genre: Crime, Drama | Runtime: TBA | Language: Polish

Country: Poland

Netflix Release Date: November 15th, 2023

Based on the novel by Jakub Zulczyk, Feedback is one of the most intriguing Polish crime dramas we’ve seen on Netflix in 2023. Not one to sleep on, if you’re looking for a more alternative crime-drama on Netflix this month make sure to check out Feedback.

Marcin, a former rock star whose life was torn apart by his alcoholism, goes in search of his missing son, taking him into the deepest corners of Warsaw and his mind.

Episodes: 6

Genre: Crime, Drama, Thriller | Runtime: TBA | Language: Swedish

Country: Sweden

Netflix Release Date: November 24th, 2023

There are many titles on this list we recommend subscribers give a chance, but one we especially hope gets the time of day from audiences from around the world is the upcoming Swedish crime drama A Nearly Normal Family.

When Adam, and Ulrika’s daughter, Stella, is taken into custody, and accused of murder, their image as a picture-perfect suburban family comes crashing down around them as they stop at nothing to protect themselves.

