‘Wizards: Tales of Arcadia’ Season 1 Coming to Netflix in August 2020

Guillermo del Toro’s third and final part of the Tales of Arcadia trilogy was supposed to be on Netflix by the end of 2019, but Wizards season one is still yet to hit Netflix. Thanks to updates from Guillermo del Toro himself we’ve been able to keep a rough estimate but in July 2020, we learned that the limited series will be on Netflix in August 2020.

Let’s quickly recap what the Tales of Arcadia franchise is and how it fits into Dreamworks’ output onto Netflix. Dreamworks’ TV division has been working on Netflix titles for many years now with the earliest titles being released back in 2013.

One of the Dreamworks projects was the Tales of Arcadia franchise which is developed by the legendary producer, Guillermo del Toro. So far, we’ve seen both of the first two titles shipped and concluded.

Trollhunters released across three seasons between December 2016 before wrapping up in May 2018. 3Below then began in December 2018 and concluded back in July 2019.

As pointed out by other outlets, and the original announcement, the series was originally due out by fall 2019 but never materialized. Well, that comes down to production delays and the ambitious targets originally set all those years ago.

When Tales of Arcadia was initially announced, it came with a roadmap for the trilogy. You can see that embedded below.

When will Wizards: Tales of Arcadia be on Netflix?

Slipping from its late 2019 release date, Guillermo del Toro confirmed in early 2020 that the series would be coming to Netflix in summer 2020.

That was clarified to be released in either June or July 2020 back in February.

Wizards will start in June or July- stay tuned- https://t.co/Fwqtz47fE1 — Guillermo del Toro (@RealGDT) February 24, 2020

However, in early May 2020, del Toro confirmed that the series was almost complete but would need additional time in the oven before its ready to release. In which case, we’re currently expecting Wizards to arrive on Netflix either in August or September 2020.

WIZARDS pushes back a month or so! 70% of the episodes are completely finished but 30% are moving slowly through post- — Guillermo del Toro (@RealGDT) May 9, 2020

In early July 2020, it was revealed courtesy of Variety that the limited series will be available on Netflix on August 7th, 2020. We also first the first look screenshot of the upcoming season too.

We also got the official poster for Wizards courtesy of the dedicated Twitter account (currently unverified).

What to expect from Wizards: Tales of Arcadia

From a story point of view, Wizards will be the final chapter in the Tales of Arcadia trilogy. It’s set to be a limited single series that will “tie up Arcadia origins and mythology”.

Here’s the official synopsis from Netflix themselves:

The trolls, aliens and wizards living in Arcadia face off in an apocalyptic battle for control of their magical world. Created by Guillermo del Toro.

In addition, we’ve been teased that many of the characters from Trollhunters and 3Below will be returning for Wizards including both friends and previous foes.

Why only a single season? Only Guillermo del Toro can answer that but he has teased that it’s going to be action-packed.

WIZARDS (coming to Netflix this Summer)is, yes, one season but we have packed it with so much! And the work of our team makes us all super-proud. And then- then, there will be unexpected (joyful) things to come… — Guillermo del Toro (@RealGDT) May 15, 2020

While we're waiting for an exact release date for Wizards, you can read about how the series was originally meant to be a live-action series.