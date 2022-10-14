Most Popular Horror Movies on Netflix DVD

Netflix’s DVD rental service in the United States is home to hundreds of thousands of titles. At this time of year, they no doubt see an influx of people wanting to rent popular horror titles for Halloween, but what are the most popular?

The brilliant team at Netflix’s DVD.com have provided us with three lots of data for their most rented horror titles. These lists look through all of the “most shipped” titles of all time.

One walks us through the most shipped horror movies of all time.

Another walks us through which classic horror movies are the most popular, and finally, they’ve given us a collection of the most rented monster movies.

Netflix’s DVD division is perhaps overshadowed compared to the global streaming service (the DVD rental service only operates in the US). Still, it recently celebrated its 25th anniversary and remains an excellent companion service to Netflix.

Want to see more lists of what other Netflix DVD members are renting? Earlier in the year, we revealed what the most popular movies so far in 2022 were and the most rented in 2021 too.

Most Rented All-Time Horror Movies from Netflix DVD

Cloverfield The Wolfman Daybreakers Red Riding Hood The Crazies Prometheus Predators The Last House on the Left Drag Me to Hell Shaun of the Dead The Haunting in Connecticut 28 Weeks Later World War Z Paranormal Activity 28 Days Later The Rite Saw Resident Evil: Afterlife The Eye The Reaping The Strangers Case 39 From Hell Splice Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter The Invasion The Descent Saw II The Messengers Devil Alien vs. Predator: Requiem Pandorum Hostel The Exorcism of Emily Rose Gothika Resident Evil: Extinction Vacancy Jennifer’s Body Saw IV Saw III The Unborn Resident Evil: Apocalypse Silent Hill The Mist 30 Days of Night Insidious The Hills Have Eyes Sleepy Hollow The Ring Saw V

Most Rented Classic Horror Movies on Netflix DVD

The Shining (1980) Psycho (1960) Rosemary’s Baby (1968) The Birds (1963) Poltergeist (1982) The Exorcist: The Extended Director’s Cut (1973) Halloween (1978) The Wicker Man (1973) The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (1974) The Omen (1976) The Exorcist (1973) The Stepford Wives (1975) Fright Night (1985) The Haunting (1963) The Innocents (1961) Night of the Living Dead (1968) Frankenstein / Bride of Frankenstein: The Legacy Collection (1931) Them! (1954) The Thing from Another World (1951) The Blob (1958) The Bad Seed (1956) Scanners (1981) Dracula (1931) Creature from the Black Lagoon: Special Edition (1954) The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari (1920) The Brood (1979) The Fearless Vampire Killers (1967) Trilogy of Terror (1975) Eyes Without a Face (1960) The Crazies (1973) Fellini Satyricon (1969) House of Wax / The Mystery of the Wax Museum (1953) Black Christmas (1974) The Invisible Man: Special Edition (1933) The Mummy (1932) Panic in Year Zero / The Last Man on Earth (1962) House on Haunted Hill (1959) It Came from Outer Space (1953) Let’s Scare Jessica to Death (1971) Horror of Dracula (1958)

Most Rented Monster Movies on Netflix DVD of All Time

King Kong (2005) The Descent (2005) Alien vs. Predator: Requiem (2007) The Mist (2007) The Hills Have Eyes (2006) Alien vs. Predator (2004) Godzilla (2014) The Cabin in the Woods (2011) Boogeyman (2005) The Hills Have Eyes 2 (2007) The Mummy (2017) The Mummy Returns (2001) The Mummy (1999) A Quiet Place (2018) Don’t Be Afraid of the Dark (2011) Predator (1987) Evil Dead (2013) The Monster Squad (1987) Jeepers Creepers 2 (2003) The Descent: Part 2 (2009) Chernobyl Diaries (2012) Feast (2005) My Name Is Bruce (2006) Jeepers Creepers (2001) Krampus (2015) Godzilla: King of the Monsters (2019) Van Helsing: The London Assignment (2004) Sherlock Holmes (2009) The Thing from Another World (1951) King Kong (1933) A Quiet Place Part II (2021) House of the Dead (2003) The Hills Have Eyes (1977) Creature from the Black Lagoon: Special Edition (1954) The Brood (1979) The Fly (1986) From Beyond (1986) Masters of Horror: Dario Argento: Jenifer (2006) Godzilla vs. Kong (2021) King Kong (1976) Monster Hunter (2020) The Mummy (1932) The Gate (1987) The Call of Cthulhu (2005) Feast II: Sloppy Seconds (2008) The Toxic Avenger (1986) Love and Monsters (2020) The Monster (2016) House (1977) Lost Treasure of the Grand Canyon (2008)

Any surprises on these most rented lists for you? Let us know in the comments down below.