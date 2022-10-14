HomeWhat To Watch on NetflixMost Popular Horror Movies on Netflix DVD

Netflix's DVD.com is the perfect companion to the streaming service library but what are the most rented horror titles?

most popular horror movies on netflix dvd rental

Pictured: Cloverfield, The Wolfman, The Shining, and Psycho

Netflix’s DVD rental service in the United States is home to hundreds of thousands of titles. At this time of year, they no doubt see an influx of people wanting to rent popular horror titles for Halloween, but what are the most popular? 

The brilliant team at Netflix’s DVD.com have provided us with three lots of data for their most rented horror titles. These lists look through all of the “most shipped” titles of all time.

One walks us through the most shipped horror movies of all time.

Another walks us through which classic horror movies are the most popular, and finally, they’ve given us a collection of the most rented monster movies.

Netflix’s DVD division is perhaps overshadowed compared to the global streaming service (the DVD rental service only operates in the US). Still, it recently celebrated its 25th anniversary and remains an excellent companion service to Netflix.

Want to see more lists of what other Netflix DVD members are renting? Earlier in the year, we revealed what the most popular movies so far in 2022 were and the most rented in 2021 too.

Most Rented All-Time Horror Movies from Netflix DVD

cloverfield most rented horror movie netflix

Cloverfield – Picture: Paramount Pictures

  1. Cloverfield
  2. The Wolfman
  3. Daybreakers
  4. Red Riding Hood
  5. The Crazies
  6. Prometheus
  7. Predators
  8. The Last House on the Left
  9. Drag Me to Hell
  10. Shaun of the Dead
  11. The Haunting in Connecticut
  12. 28 Weeks Later
  13. World War Z
  14. Paranormal Activity
  15. 28 Days Later
  16. The Rite
  17. Saw
  18. Resident Evil: Afterlife
  19. The Eye
  20. The Reaping
  21. The Strangers
  22. Case 39
  23. From Hell
  24. Splice
  25. Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter
  26. The Invasion
  27. The Descent
  28. Saw II
  29. The Messengers
  30. Devil
  31. Alien vs. Predator: Requiem
  32. Pandorum
  33. Hostel
  34. The Exorcism of Emily Rose
  35. Gothika
  36. Resident Evil: Extinction
  37. Vacancy
  38. Jennifer’s Body
  39. Saw IV
  40. Saw III
  41. The Unborn
  42. Resident Evil: Apocalypse
  43. Silent Hill
  44. The Mist
  45. 30 Days of Night
  46. Insidious
  47. The Hills Have Eyes
  48. Sleepy Hollow
  49. The Ring
  50. Saw V

Most Rented Classic Horror Movies on Netflix DVD

the shining most popular classic horror movie on netflix dvd

Jack Nicholson in Stanley Kubrick – Picture: Warner Bros.

  1. The Shining (1980)
  2. Psycho (1960)
  3. Rosemary’s Baby (1968)
  4. The Birds (1963)
  5. Poltergeist (1982)
  6. The Exorcist: The Extended Director’s Cut (1973)
  7. Halloween (1978)
  8. The Wicker Man (1973)
  9. The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (1974)
  10. The Omen (1976)
  11. The Exorcist (1973)
  12. The Stepford Wives (1975)
  13. Fright Night (1985)
  14. The Haunting (1963)
  15. The Innocents (1961)
  16. Night of the Living Dead (1968)
  17. Frankenstein / Bride of Frankenstein: The Legacy Collection (1931)
  18. Them! (1954)
  19. The Thing from Another World (1951)
  20. The Blob (1958)
  21. The Bad Seed (1956)
  22. Scanners (1981)
  23. Dracula (1931)
  24. Creature from the Black Lagoon: Special Edition (1954)
  25. The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari (1920)
  26. The Brood (1979)
  27. The Fearless Vampire Killers (1967)
  28. Trilogy of Terror (1975)
  29. Eyes Without a Face (1960)
  30. The Crazies (1973)
  31. Fellini Satyricon (1969)
  32. House of Wax / The Mystery of the Wax Museum (1953)
  33. Black Christmas (1974)
  34. The Invisible Man: Special Edition (1933)
  35. The Mummy (1932)
  36. Panic in Year Zero / The Last Man on Earth (1962)
  37. House on Haunted Hill (1959)
  38. It Came from Outer Space (1953)
  39. Let’s Scare Jessica to Death (1971)
  40. Horror of Dracula (1958)

Most Rented Monster Movies on Netflix DVD of All Time

king kong netflix dvd most rented

King Kong – Picture: Warner Bros. Discovery

  1. King Kong (2005)
  2. The Descent (2005)
  3. Alien vs. Predator: Requiem (2007)
  4. The Mist (2007)
  5. The Hills Have Eyes (2006)
  6. Alien vs. Predator (2004)
  7. Godzilla (2014)
  8. The Cabin in the Woods (2011)
  9. Boogeyman (2005)
  10. The Hills Have Eyes 2 (2007)
  11. The Mummy (2017)
  12. The Mummy Returns (2001)
  13. The Mummy (1999)
  14. A Quiet Place (2018)
  15. Don’t Be Afraid of the Dark (2011)
  16. Predator (1987)
  17. Evil Dead (2013)
  18. The Monster Squad (1987)
  19. Jeepers Creepers 2 (2003)
  20. The Descent: Part 2 (2009)
  21. Chernobyl Diaries (2012)
  22. Feast (2005)
  23. My Name Is Bruce (2006)
  24. Jeepers Creepers (2001)
  25. Krampus (2015)
  26. Godzilla: King of the Monsters (2019)
  27. Van Helsing: The London Assignment (2004)
  28. Sherlock Holmes (2009)
  29. The Thing from Another World (1951)
  30. King Kong (1933)
  31. A Quiet Place Part II (2021)
  32. House of the Dead (2003)
  33. The Hills Have Eyes (1977)
  34. Creature from the Black Lagoon: Special Edition (1954)
  35. The Brood (1979)
  36. The Fly (1986)
  37. From Beyond (1986)
  38. Masters of Horror: Dario Argento: Jenifer (2006)
  39. Godzilla vs. Kong (2021)
  40. King Kong (1976)
  41. Monster Hunter (2020)
  42. The Mummy (1932)
  43. The Gate (1987)
  44. The Call of Cthulhu (2005)
  45. Feast II: Sloppy Seconds (2008)
  46. The Toxic Avenger (1986)
  47. Love and Monsters (2020)
  48. The Monster (2016)
  49. House (1977)
  50. Lost Treasure of the Grand Canyon (2008)

Any surprises on these most rented lists for you? Let us know in the comments down below.

