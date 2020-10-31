New Indian Movies & TV Series on Netflix: October 2020

October saw the release of four new Netflix Original Indian movies and one new Original series. If that wasn’t enough, the highest-grossing foreign film ever to run in the Soviet Union became available for streaming as well! Here are all of the new Indian movies and TV series added to Netflix in October 2020.

N = Netflix Original

New Indian Movies on Netflix: October 2020

Serious Men (2020) N

Language: Hindi

Runtime: 114 Minutes

Director: Sudhir Mishra

Cast: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Naseer, Aakshath Das

Genre: Drama | Added to Netflix: October 2

Nawazuddin Siddiqui stars in his third Netflix Original production, Serious Men. Siddiqui plays a poor man who tries to rise in status by fraudulently claiming that his son is a boy genius — but things don’t work out the way he planned. Serious Men is based on the acclaimed novel of the same name, written by journalist Manu Joseph.

Ginny Weds Sunny (2020) N

Language: Hindi

Runtime: 125 Minutes

Director: Puneet Khanna

Cast: Yami Gautam, Vikrant Massey, Suhail Nayyar

Genre: Romantic Comedy | Added to Netflix: October 9

After headlining two movies that debuted on Netflix last month — Cargo and Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare — Vikrant Massey is back with Ginny Weds Sunny. This time, he plays a rejected groom who teams with his potential future mother-in-law to win his lady love (Yami Gautam).

Dil (1990)

Language: Hindi

Runtime: 164 Minutes

Director: Indra Kumar

Cast: Madhuri Dixit, Aamir Khan, Saeed Jaffrey

Genre: Romantic Drama | Added to Netflix: October 13

Raja has limited marital prospects due to his family’s financial circumstances, but his father lies in order to get Raja engaged to Madhu, whose dad is rich. The two college students overcome their initial antipathy to fall in love, only for Raja’s father’s schemes to be revealed, causing chaos. Madhuri Dixit won a Filmfare Award for her portrayal of Madhu.

Disco Dancer (1982)

Language: Hindi

Runtime: 134 Minutes

Director: Babbar Subhash

Cast: Mithun Chakraborty, Kim, Kalpana Iyer

Genre: Drama, Musical | Added to Netflix: October 13

Mithun Chakraborty became a household name after his portrayal of a poor guy who uses the power of disco to exact revenge against the rich man who framed him and his mother for theft. Disco Dancer remains popular as a cult film, but it was a huge international hit when it released. It is the highest-grossing foreign film ever in the Soviet Union, with 120 million tickets sold. Its signature song “I am a Disco Dancer” inspired the Devo tune “Disco Dancer.”

Fida (2004)

Language: Hindi

Runtime: 116 Minutes

Director: Ken Ghosh

Cast: Kareena Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor, Fardeen Khan

Genre: Romantic Thriller | Added to Netflix: October 13

A straight-laced guy named Jai (Shahid Kapoor) turns to crime in order to aid the woman he loves. But — as the saying goes — crime doesn’t pay, and Jai finds himself caught between schemers and gangsters, on the run from the cops and out for revenge.

Hunterrr (2015)

Language: Hindi

Runtime: 139 Minutes

Director: Harshavardhan Kulkarni

Cast: Gulshan Devaiah, Radhika Apte, Sai Tamhankar

Genre: Adult Comedy | Added to Netflix: October 13

Hunterrr (with 3 R’s) is back on Netflix again. Gulshan Devaiah stars as an aging Casanova who wants get married but struggles to shed his playboy ways — even after he meets the perfect woman, played by Radhika Apte. Terrific performances by Devaiah and Apte are the best parts of this uneven sex romp.

Phir Hera Pheri (2006)

Language: Hindi

Runtime: 149 Minutes

Director: Neeraj Vora

Cast: Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal

Genre: Ensemble Comedy | Added to Netflix: October 13

Newly rich thanks to their exploits in 2000’s Hera Pheri, a mismatched trio of friends seek to get even richer in the sequel, Phir Hera Pheri. They get conned out of their dough and indebted to a gangster, who threatens to kill them if they don’t recover his diamonds from a circus gorilla.

The Legend of Bhagat Singh (2002)

Language: Hindi

Runtime: 155 Minutes

Director: Rajkumar Santoshi

Cast: Ajay Devgn, Sushant Singh, D. Santosh

Genre: Biographical Period Drama | Added to Netflix: October 13

Ajay Devgn stars as the young socialist revolutionary Bhagat Singh, a hero of India’s independence movement. The Legend of Bhagat Singh‘s soundtrack is composed by Oscar winner A. R. Rahman.

Rooting for Roona (2020) N

Language: Bengali

Runtime: 41 Minutes

Director: Pavitra Chalam, Akshay Shankar

Genre: Documentary | Added to Netflix: October 15

Startling photos of Roona Begum — a baby with a severe case of hydrocephalus — drew filmmakers Pavitra Chalam and Akshay Shankar to Roona’s small village in India’s North East. The documentarians follow the struggles of Roona and her parents through major surgeries aimed at curing the girl’s condition, and the love that helps them persevere.

Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani (2009)

Language: Hindi

Runtime: 149 Minutes

Director: Rajkumar Santoshi

Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Govind Namdeo

Genre: Romantic Comedy | Added to Netflix: October 25

A college guy (Ranbir Kapoor) who specializes in reuniting estranged lovers finds himself in a pickle when he falls for a woman (Katrina Kaif) who needs his help. One bit of Bollywood gossip: Kapoor and Kaif would go on to date in real life for several years, but they were both dating other actors when they first met on the set of Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani.

Kaali Khuhi (2020) N

Language: Hindi

Runtime: 90 Minutes

Director: Terrie Samundra

Cast: Shabana Azmi, Leela Samson, Sanjeeda Sheikh

Genre: Horror | Added to Netflix: October 30

A village in Punjab with a history of female infanticide is plagued by a vengeful ghost. The town’s only hope for salvation lies is a 10-year-old girl who moves to the village to help care for her ailing grandmother (played by the always excellent Shabana Azmi).

New Indian TV Series on Netflix: October 2020

Bad Boy Billionaires: India (2020) N

Language: English

Seasons: 1

Episodes: 3

Cast: Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi, Subrata Roy

Genre: Docuseries | Added to Netflix: October 5

The documentary series Bad Boy Billionaires: India details the financial crimes of three of India’s most notorious tycoons. Multiple lawsuits delayed the release of the series and led to a fourth episode profiling Ramalinga Raju — who admitted to embezzling $1.5 billion from his company — being excised from the series altogether, lest the episode tarnish Raju’s reputation.

Which of the newly added Indian movies will you be watching? Let us know in the comments below!