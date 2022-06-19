Top 100 Most Popular Movies and Shows on Netflix Globally: June 19th, 2022

Looking for what’s been trending on Netflix around the world this week? You’ve come to the right place, thanks to our exclusive deal with FlixPatrol, we’re able to bring you the full list of what’s trending in their covered regions around the world.

Every day, each region around the world updates its top 10 movies and top 10 television series lists within the UI. They’ve proved a great tool for gauging what exactly is trending on Netflix around the world at any given time and every Sunday, we combine all the numbers and bring you a top 100.

Top 100 Titles on Netflix This Week

Note: top 10s covered for the week ending on June 19th and covers 89 countries that are tracked and measured by FlixPatrol.

Top 50 Most Popular Shows on Netflix Globally

Stranger Things continues to dominate the top 10s although faces tougher competition this week with First Kill and Peaky Blinders managing to get almost within touching distance. The Umbrella Academy season 3 debuts next week and it’ll be interesting to see how close it becomes with only half a week.

Spanish series are doing well around the globe with Intimacy taking the biggest points haul which stars the Money Heist star Itziar Ituño.

God’s Favorite Idiot was the big new TV debut this week and managed to become the 7th biggest show in the world on Netflix.

Stranger Things (6453 points) Peaky Blinders (5278 points) First Kill (4598 points) Intimacy (3017 points) Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey (1971 points) The Lincoln Lawyer (1449 points) God’s Favorite Idiot (1067 points) Yo soy Betty la fea (934 points) Surviving Summer (902 points) As The Crow Flies (839 points) Our Blues (830 points) Pedro El Escamoso (745 points) Malverde: The Patron Saint (632 points) Wrong Side of the Tracks (489 points) Web of Make Believe: Death, Lies and the Internet (471 points) Pablo Escobar, The Drug Lord (434 points) Who Rules The World (402 points) Café con aroma de mujer (399 points) SPY x FAMILY (397 points) The Blacklist (392 points) You Don’t Know Me (365 points) The Good Doctor (330 points) She (327 points) Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend (323 points) My Liberation Notes (322 points) Pasión de gavilanes (283 points) Business Proposal (253 points) Rhythm + Flow: France (228 points) The War Next-door (220 points) Two Summers (216 points) Ozark (195 points) Tomorrow (188 points) Baby Fever (176 points) All of Us are Dead (171 points) Friends (143 points) Kärlek & Anarki (124 points) Squid Game (110 points) 2020 (99 points) Paw Patrol (99 points) Boys Over Flowers (93 points) Bridgerton (84 points) Borgen (81 points) 2 Good 2 Be True (80 points) Doctor John (76 points) Erşan Kuneri (69 points) Maldivas (67 points) Clark (66 points) Mad Doctor (65 points) SpongeBob SquarePants (64 points) The Sea Beyond (64 points)

Top 50 Most Popular Movies on Netflix This Week

Adam Sandler’s Hustle has overtaken Interceptor for the top spot this week. The well-reviewed show is performing well internationally despite the subject matter being about basketball which could’ve been a limiting factor.

Spiderhead was the big new Netflix movie release that debuts at #5 in its first three days on the platform and will almost certainly be propelling itself up towards the top spot with a full week under its belt.

Elsewhere, A Quiet Place Part II has rocketed up the Netflix top 10s despite only being now available in a handful of countries. Meanwhile, numerous Twilight movies are streaming around Netflix as proved in the US earlier this year, remain highly relevant.

Hustle (6473 points) Interceptor (3461 points) Halftime (2256 points) Chickenhare and the Hamster of Darkness (1815 points) Spiderhead (1653 points) Centauro (1570 points) The Wrath of God (1199 points) Trees of Peace (1075 points) Collision (971 points) Heart Parade (908 points) CBI 5: The Brain (827 points) Venom: Let There Be Carnage (769 points) Twilight (537 points) The Accountant (491 points) Senior Year (487 points) Don (474 points) A Perfect Pairing (443 points) Deep Impact (428 points) RRR (423 points) The Twilight Saga: New Moon (409 points) The Angry Birds Movie 2 (406 points) Crazy About Work (389 points) The Trip 6 (364 points) The Switch (359 points) The Hunt (331 points) Horsemen (266 points) Ben & Jody (232 points) Don’t Breathe 2 (232 points) Gangubai Kathiawadi (229 points) The Last Castle (223 points) Sonic the Hedgehog (215 points) A Quiet Place Part II (194 points) Charlie’s Angels (188 points) 13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi (173 points) Spider-Man: No Way Home (171 points) Top Gun (163 points) Forsaken (160 points) Run (150 points) Spell (148 points) The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2 (148 points) The Ancestral (141 points) Knives Out (140 points) Gladbeck: The Hostage Crisis (132 points) Toscana (131 points) The Twilight Saga: Eclipse (127 points) Jersey (116 points) White House Down (116 points) The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1 (112 points) Trolls World Tour (105 points) The Deep End of the Ocean (100 points)

We’ll have additional top 10 data from Netflix on Tuesday via their Netflix Top 10 site.