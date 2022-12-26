Netflix Added 41 New Releases This Week: December 26th, 2022

Welcome to a belated roundup of everything Netflix added over the past 7 days, with the full list of what’s new and what’s been trending in the United States. We’ll walk you through some titles you may have missed, plus the list of 29 new movies and 12 new series.

Want to look forward rather than backward? If you’ve got the next week off, there are a bunch of new releases coming up over the next 7 days.

Best New Movies and Series on Netflix You May Have Missed

Treason (Limited Series)

Rating: TV-MA

Language: English

Genre: Action, Drama, Thriller

Cast: Ciarán Hinds, Beau Gadsdon, Samuel Leakey

Runtime: 45 mins

The big new boxing day (sorry, British term here) release is the new British limited series, Treason starring Daredevil himself, Charlie Cox.

Throughout the five new episodes, you’ll see an MI6 deputy’s bright future taking a sharp turn after a reunion with a Russian spy forces him to question his entire life.

The Invitation (2022)

Rating: PG-13

Language: English

Genre: Horror, Thriller

Director: Jessica M. Thompson

Cast: Nathalie Emmanuel, Thomas Doherty, Sean Pertwee

Writer: Blair Butler

Runtime: 105 min / 1h 45m

Coming to Netflix exactly 120 days after its theatrical release is the summer horror movie, The Invitation.

The movie star Nathalie Emmanuel who plays the role of Evie who is invited to a swanky English wedding hosted by her long-lost cousin but things go downhill from there.

While critics didn’t care for it (it carries a 25% rating) audiences have been far kinder with it sitting at a 60%.

The critic’s consensus is as follows:

“Despite a very likable lead and a refreshingly light touch, The Invitation is ultimately too predictable to thrill as either a romance or a horror story.”

Beyond the Lights (2014)

Rating: PG-13

Language: English

Genre: Drama, Music, Romance

Director: Gina Prince-Bythewood

Cast: Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Nate Parker, Minnie Driver

Writer: Gina Prince-Bythewood

Runtime: 116 min / 1h 56m

Gina Prince-Bythewood is one of the most in-demand directors right now, following The Woman King for Sony earlier this year (headed to Netflix US in 2023) and working on Netflix’s The Old Guard. One of the director’s earlier movies is 2014’s Beyond the Lights.

Per Netflix, here’s what you can expect:

“Exhausted by the demands of the music business, a rising pop star tries to end her life but is saved by a police officer who later becomes her lover.”

One additional note, if you’re signing up for Beyond the Lights, you’ll need to do so on a premium tier as the movie is unavailable on the ad tier.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix This Week

29 New Movies Added This Week

A Not So Merry Christmas (2022) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Spanish – A curse is placed on grinchy Chuy, who wakes up to find he’s lived a full year, but is doomed to remember only Christmas Day. Every year. From now on.

– TV-MA – Spanish – A curse is placed on grinchy Chuy, who wakes up to find he’s lived a full year, but is doomed to remember only Christmas Day. Every year. From now on. Africa United (2010) – TV-PG – English – Youths from Rwanda undertake a perilous trek over thousands of miles to participate in the opening ceremonies of the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.

– TV-PG – English – Youths from Rwanda undertake a perilous trek over thousands of miles to participate in the opening ceremonies of the 2010 World Cup in South Africa. After Ever Happy (2022) – R – English – Tessa and Hardin love each other beyond reason. But when shocking revelations and a tragic loss push them to the brink, can their relationship survive?

– R – English – Tessa and Hardin love each other beyond reason. But when shocking revelations and a tragic loss push them to the brink, can their relationship survive? Anukokunda Oka Roju (2005) – TV-14 – Telugu – After waking up with no memory of the day before, an aspiring playback singer races to find out what happened and why people are trying to kill her.

– TV-14 – Telugu – After waking up with no memory of the day before, an aspiring playback singer races to find out what happened and why people are trying to kill her. Beyond the Lights (2014) – PG-13 – English – A fast-rising pop star, overwhelmed by fame and the demands of her ruthless stage mother, falls for a cop who comes to her rescue when she needs it most.

– PG-13 – English – A fast-rising pop star, overwhelmed by fame and the demands of her ruthless stage mother, falls for a cop who comes to her rescue when she needs it most. Checkpoint (2022) – TV-MA – Arabic – Filmed before he was forced to leave Damascus, Waref Abu Quba pays homage to the ancient city with poetic observations of Mahmoud Darwish.

– TV-MA – Arabic – Filmed before he was forced to leave Damascus, Waref Abu Quba pays homage to the ancient city with poetic observations of Mahmoud Darwish. Christmas Love (2022) – TV-G – English – A father struggling to balance career and family gets unexpected help and must make a hard choice as he learns the value of presence over presents.

– TV-G – English – A father struggling to balance career and family gets unexpected help and must make a hard choice as he learns the value of presence over presents. Different Experience (2021) – TV-MA – Arabic – Naji feels smothered by parental and societal expectations until he meets the rebellious Salma, who teaches him to embrace adventure and independence.

– TV-MA – Arabic – Naji feels smothered by parental and societal expectations until he meets the rebellious Salma, who teaches him to embrace adventure and independence. Dikkulu Choodaku Ramayya (2014) – TV-14 – Telugu – Unfulfilled and lonely, a married man falls in love with his aerobics instructor — only to discover his adult son has a crush on the same woman.

– TV-14 – Telugu – Unfulfilled and lonely, a married man falls in love with his aerobics instructor — only to discover his adult son has a crush on the same woman. Dongala Muta (2011) – TV-14 – Telugu – After their car breaks down, a couple checks into a roadside hotel, where they are held hostage and must fight to escape.

– TV-14 – Telugu – After their car breaks down, a couple checks into a roadside hotel, where they are held hostage and must fight to escape. Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (2022) Netflix Original – PG-13 – English – World-famous detective Benoit Blanc heads to Greece to peel back the layers of a mystery surrounding a tech billionaire and his eclectic crew of friends.

– PG-13 – English – World-famous detective Benoit Blanc heads to Greece to peel back the layers of a mystery surrounding a tech billionaire and his eclectic crew of friends. Guest House (2020) – R – English – The only downside to a young couple’s new dream home — and fresh start — is the nightmare of the raucous houseguest in back who refuses to leave.

– R – English – The only downside to a young couple’s new dream home — and fresh start — is the nightmare of the raucous houseguest in back who refuses to leave. Honeymoon (2022) – TV-14 – Punjabi – A newlywed couple’s honeymoon in London turns into a hilariously chaotic trip when the pair’s clueless family crashes the romantic getaway.

– TV-14 – Punjabi – A newlywed couple’s honeymoon in London turns into a hilariously chaotic trip when the pair’s clueless family crashes the romantic getaway. Hushaaru (2018) – TV-14 – Telugu – Four best friends make the most of their youth — until an unexpected hospital bill forces the group to turn their love of drinking into a profit.

– TV-14 – Telugu – Four best friends make the most of their youth — until an unexpected hospital bill forces the group to turn their love of drinking into a profit. Love Today (Kannada) (2022) – TV-MA – Kannada – Before they get married, a couple must swap phones for 24 hours at the behest of the bride-to-be’s suspicious father.

– TV-MA – Kannada – Before they get married, a couple must swap phones for 24 hours at the behest of the bride-to-be’s suspicious father. Love Today (Malayalam) (2022) – TV-MA – Malayalam – Before they get married, a couple must swap phones for 24 hours at the behest of the bride-to-be’s suspicious father.

– TV-MA – Malayalam – Before they get married, a couple must swap phones for 24 hours at the behest of the bride-to-be’s suspicious father. Love Today (Telugu) (2022) – TV-MA – Telugu – Before they get married, a couple must swap phones for 24 hours at the behest of the bride-to-be’s suspicious father.

– TV-MA – Telugu – Before they get married, a couple must swap phones for 24 hours at the behest of the bride-to-be’s suspicious father. Making The Witcher: Blood Origin (2022) Netflix Original – TV-14 – English – Venture behind the scenes with the stars and creators of “The Witcher: Blood Origin” in an illuminating look at the lore, music, world-building and more.

– TV-14 – English – Venture behind the scenes with the stars and creators of “The Witcher: Blood Origin” in an illuminating look at the lore, music, world-building and more. Mathieu Dufour at Bell Centre (2022) Netflix Original – TV-MA – French – In a freewheeling stand-up performance for a packed Montreal arena, the comedian shares stories about paintball mishaps, McDonald’s misdeeds and more.

– TV-MA – French – In a freewheeling stand-up performance for a packed Montreal arena, the comedian shares stories about paintball mishaps, McDonald’s misdeeds and more. No Escape (2015) – R – English – Soon after relocating to Southeast Asia, an American family lands in the midst of a violent coup that could cost them their lives.

– R – English – Soon after relocating to Southeast Asia, an American family lands in the midst of a violent coup that could cost them their lives. Oohalu Gusagusalade (2014) – TV-14 – Telugu – When given a bizarre opportunity to get the job of his dreams, an aspiring TV news anchor must decide between his career and the love of his life.

– TV-14 – Telugu – When given a bizarre opportunity to get the job of his dreams, an aspiring TV news anchor must decide between his career and the love of his life. Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical (2022) Netflix Original – PG – English – An extraordinary girl with a sharp mind and a vivid imagination takes a daring stand to change her story — with miraculous results. Meet Matilda.

– PG – English – An extraordinary girl with a sharp mind and a vivid imagination takes a daring stand to change her story — with miraculous results. Meet Matilda. Side Effects (2013) – R – English – When a young woman’s new prescription antidepressant seemingly leads to a shocking tragedy, she and her psychiatrist are drawn into a twisty conspiracy.

– R – English – When a young woman’s new prescription antidepressant seemingly leads to a shocking tragedy, she and her psychiatrist are drawn into a twisty conspiracy. Tara VS. Bilal (2022) – TV-MA – Hindi – Sparks fly when vivacious yet sensitive Tara collides with reclusive charmer Bilal in this slice of life story set in a vibrant and diverse London.

– TV-MA – Hindi – Sparks fly when vivacious yet sensitive Tara collides with reclusive charmer Bilal in this slice of life story set in a vibrant and diverse London. The Invitation (2022) – PG-13 – English – Evie’s long-lost cousin invites her to a swanky English wedding, where she uncovers a dark and twisted family secret that threatens to upend her life.

– PG-13 – English – Evie’s long-lost cousin invites her to a swanky English wedding, where she uncovers a dark and twisted family secret that threatens to upend her life. The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh Part 1 (2022) Netflix Original – TV-14 – Japanese – When sinister forces threaten the peace of Britannia, a young prince embarks on a perilous journey to save his loved ones and discover his true powers.

– TV-14 – Japanese – When sinister forces threaten the peace of Britannia, a young prince embarks on a perilous journey to save his loved ones and discover his true powers. The Teacher (2022) – TV-MA – Malayalam – A physical education teacher navigates the brutal aftermath of a sexual assault as she grapples with her husband’s indifference and a thirst for revenge.

– TV-MA – Malayalam – A physical education teacher navigates the brutal aftermath of a sexual assault as she grapples with her husband’s indifference and a thirst for revenge. Trolls (2016) – PG – English – When their fellow Trolls are captured by hungry Bergens, upbeat Princess Poppy and her grouchy pal Branch embark on the adventure of a lifetime.

– PG – English – When their fellow Trolls are captured by hungry Bergens, upbeat Princess Poppy and her grouchy pal Branch embark on the adventure of a lifetime. Vir Das: Landing (2022) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English – Vir Das dives deep into his childhood in India, the perils of outrage and finding his feet in the world for his fourth Netflix stand-up special.

12 New TV Series Added This Week

Alice in Borderland (Season 2) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Japanese – An aimless gamer and his two friends find themselves in a parallel Tokyo, where they’re forced to compete in a series of sadistic games to survive.

– TV-MA – Japanese – An aimless gamer and his two friends find themselves in a parallel Tokyo, where they’re forced to compete in a series of sadistic games to survive. Bo on the Go! (Season 1) – TV-Y – English – Staying at home doesn’t mean sitting still for energetic Bo and her little dragon friend Dezzy, who embark on amazing adventures through movement.

– TV-Y – English – Staying at home doesn’t mean sitting still for energetic Bo and her little dragon friend Dezzy, who embark on amazing adventures through movement. Daughter From Another Mother (Season 3) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Spanish – After realizing their babies were switched at birth, two women develop a plan to adjust to their new lives: creating a single –and peculiar– family.

– TV-MA – Spanish – After realizing their babies were switched at birth, two women develop a plan to adjust to their new lives: creating a single –and peculiar– family. Emily in Paris (Season 3) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English – After landing her dream job in Paris, Chicago marketing exec Emily Cooper embraces her adventurous new life while juggling work, friends and romance.

– TV-MA – English – After landing her dream job in Paris, Chicago marketing exec Emily Cooper embraces her adventurous new life while juggling work, friends and romance. I AM A KILLER (Season 4) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English – Death row inmates convicted of capital murder give firsthand accounts of their crimes in this documentary series.

– TV-MA – English – Death row inmates convicted of capital murder give firsthand accounts of their crimes in this documentary series. Piñata Masters! (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-G – Spanish – Which of seven competing teams will be the Piñata Heroes? Their piñatas must be colorful and creative, and impress the picky judges: a group of kids!

– TV-G – Spanish – Which of seven competing teams will be the Piñata Heroes? Their piñatas must be colorful and creative, and impress the picky judges: a group of kids! The Fabulous (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-14 – Korean – Four best friends chase their dreams in the competitive world of fashion while juggling demanding jobs, romantic dilemmas and wild nights on the town.

– TV-14 – Korean – Four best friends chase their dreams in the competitive world of fashion while juggling demanding jobs, romantic dilemmas and wild nights on the town. The Interest of Love (Season 1 ) Netflix Original – TV-14 – Korean – Four men and women working at the same bank get entangled in a complicated romance as they discover how far they’re willing to go for love.

– TV-14 – Korean – Four men and women working at the same bank get entangled in a complicated romance as they discover how far they’re willing to go for love. The Witcher: Blood Origin (Limited Series) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English – More than a thousand years before the events of “The Witcher,” seven outcasts in an Elven world join forces in a quest against an all-powerful empire.

– TV-MA – English – More than a thousand years before the events of “The Witcher,” seven outcasts in an Elven world join forces in a quest against an all-powerful empire. Time Hustler (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-14 – Portuguese – After being hit in the head, a man wakes up in 1927 to discover that he’s the spitting image of a famous bandit — and decides to make the most of it.

– TV-14 – Portuguese – After being hit in the head, a man wakes up in 1927 to discover that he’s the spitting image of a famous bandit — and decides to make the most of it. Treason (Limited Series) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English

– TV-MA – English Trolley (Season 1 – New Episodes Weekly) Netflix Original – TV-14 – Korean – A sudden tragedy brings the wife of an assemblyman out of her private life and forces her to confront family secrets and her own troubling past.

Most Popular Movies on Netflix US This Week

Powered by FlixPatrol, here are the 18 movies that featured in Netflix’s top 10s over the past 7 days:

The Volcano: Rescue from Whakaari (60 points) Prisoners (47 points) Bullet Train (43 points) I Believe in Santa (35 points) A Bad Moms Christmas (34 points) Trolls (27 points) A Not So Merry Christmas (22 points) The Big 4 (21 points) Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (20 points) The Christmas Chronicles (16 points) Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio (15 points) Belleville Cop (14 points) The Invitation (9 points) Sing 2 (7 points) The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two (7 points) White Christmas (4 points) Who Killed Santa? A Murderville Murder Mystery (2 points) Storks (2 points)

Most Popular Series on Netflix US This Week

The Recruit (64 points) Wednesday (61 points) Harry & Meghan (45 points) Emily in Paris (40 points) Sonic Prime (38 points) Firefly Lane (29 points) I Am a Killer (26 points) Too Hot to Handle (26 points) Alice in Borderland (20 points) Pervert: Hunting the Strip Search Caller (12 points) The Unbroken Voice (12 points) Julestorm (7 points) Last Chance U: Basketball (5 points)

