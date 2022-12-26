What’s Coming to Netflix This Week: December 26th to January 1st, 2023

Happy Christmas and welcome to your weekly look forward at all the new Netflix Originals and licensed titles coming between December 26th through to New Year’s Day 2023.

If you want to check out everything coming to Netflix in January, check out our full preview for the month. We’ll also have more coverage throughout the week looking into our most anticipated upcoming titles.

What To Watch on Netflix This Week

White Noise (2022)

Coming to Netflix: Friday

Adam Driver and Noah Baumbach reunite following Marriage Story for an adaptation of a book that’s previously been dubbed “unadaptable.”

Following a contemporary American family, you’ll see them deal with quite a few uphill battles.

Reviews for the movie which came out during its exhibition at various film festivals, are truly all over the place. That applies to both critics and audiences thus far so we suspect it will be akin to last year’s Don’t Look Up.

New Amsterdam (Season 1)

Coming to Netflix: Sunday

At least one season of New Amsterdam, the hit NBC medical drama series has been confirmed to be arriving on Netflix in the United States on January 1st.

The premise of the show, led by Ryan Eggold, is that a new medical director breaks the rules to heal the system at America’s oldest public hospital.

The series will no doubt be a (pardon the pun) a good nurse on New Year’s Day for any hangover you may have from the night before.

Kaleidoscope (Season 1)

Coming to Netflix: Sunday

A master thief and his crew attempt an epic heist worth $7 billion, but betrayal, greed, and other threats undermine their plans.

This new series stars Giancarlo Esposito and Rufus Sewell and the big selling point of this series is that you can watch the show in any order as each episode takes place either before, during or after the heist.

Will the format be a gimmick that’s a sideshow from a great series? You’ll have to find out when all episodes drop on New Year’s Day.

Full List of What’s Coming to Netflix This Week: December 26th to January 1st

Coming to Netflix on December 26th

No Escape (2015)

Treason (Limited Series) Netflix Original

Vir Das: Landing (2022) Netflix Original

Coming to Netflix on December 27th

Chelsea Handler: Revolution (2022) Netflix Original

Rima (2020)

Yevadu (2014)

Coming to Netflix on December 28th

7 Women and a Murder (2022) Netflix Original

A Night at the Kindergarten (2022) Netflix Original

Sodium Day (2022)

Stuck With You (2022) Netflix Original

Coming to Netflix on December 29th

Brown and Friends (Season 1) Netflix Original

DSP (2022)

Rise of Empires: Ottoman (Season 2) Netflix Original

Coming to Netflix on December 30th

Alpha Males (Season 1) Netflix Original

Chicago Party Aunt (Part 2) Netflix Original

La Reina del Sur (Season 3) Netflix Original

Nike Training Club Collection: 10 Minute Workouts 20 Minute Workouts Bodyweight Burn Fall In Love With Vinyasa Feel-Good Fitness High Intensity Training Hit & Strength with Tara Kickstart Fitness with the Basics Two Weeks to a Stronger Core

Secrets of Summer (Season 2) Netflix Original

The Glory (Season 1) Netflix Original

The Ultimatum: France (Season 1) Netflix Original

White Noise (2022) Netflix Original

Coming to Netflix on December 31st

Best of Stand Up 2022 Netflix Original

Lady Voyeur (Season 1) Netflix Original

Live to Lead: Presented by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (Limited Series) Netflix Original

Coming to Netflix on January 1st

Barbershop 2: Back in Business (2004)

Blue Streak (1999)

Brokeback Mountain (2005)

Closer (2004)

Daddy Day Care (2003)

Fletch (1985)

Forrest Gump (1994)

G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra (2009)

Grease (1978)

I Know What You Did Last Summer (1997)

Jerry Maguire (1996)

King Kong (2005)

Kaleidoscope (Season 1) Netflix Original

Kimi ni todoke: From Me To You (Multiple Seasons)

Lady Voyeur (Season 1) Netflix Original

Leap Year (2010)

LEGO Friends: Heartlake Stories (Limited Series)

Life (2017)

Minority Report (2002)

Monster (Multiple Seasons)

Mousa (2021)

National Security (2003)

New Amsterdam (Multiple Seasons)

Old People! (Season 2)

The Aviator (2004)

The ‘Burbs (1989)

The Conjuring (2013)

The Mindy Project (Multiple Seasons)

The Nutty Professor (1996)

The Nutty Professor II: The Klumps (2000)

The Raid 2 (2014)

The Way of the Househusband (Season 2) Netflix Original

Old Enough! (Season 2)

Parenthood (1989)

Reservoir Dogs (1992)

Resident Evil: Afterlife (2010)

Road to Perdition (2002)

Rocky Movie Collection Including: Rocky Rocky II Rocky III Rocky IV Rocky V

Scott Pilgrim vs. the World (2010)

Survivor (New Seasons)

The Taking of Pelham 123 (2009)

This Is 40 (2012)

Top Gun (1986)

Transformers: Dark of the Moon (2011)

Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen (2009)

Twins (1988)

You Will Meet A Tall Dark Stranger (2010)

What are you watching on Netflix this week? Let us know in the comments down below.