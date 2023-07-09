Netflix Added 72 New Movies and Series This Week: July 9th, 2023

It’s time to recap all of the new releases that have come to Netflix in the US so far in July 2023, where we’ve seen 53 new movies and 17 new series added to the service. We’ll also see what’s been trending in the Netflix charts in the US over the past seven days.

Of course, there’s still lots to look forward to throughout the rest of the month. Big movies like Bird Box Barcelona and They Cloned Tyrone are still set to release, with TV favorites like The Dragon Prince and Sweet Magnolias returning with new seasons.

Best New Movies and Series Added This Weekend

65 (2023)

Director: Scott Beck, Bryan Woods

Cast: Adam Driver, Ariana Greenblatt, Chloe Coleman, Nika King

Genre: Sci-fi

Coming to Netflix via the fruitful Sony deal is the new Adam Driver sci-fi thriller where his character crash lands on a planet infested with dinosaurs.

If you’re planning on getting Netflix specifically to watch 65, please note that the movie is only available on Netflix’s premium tiers (advertising-free) given Sony has still not struck a deal to show its titles on Netflix’s ad tier.

The Tutor (2023)

Director: Jordan Ross

Cast: Garrett Hedlund, Noah Schnapp, Victoria Justice, Jonny Weston, Ekaterina Baker

Genre: Thriller

While we’re patiently waiting for Stranger Things season 5 (which, by all accounts, is going to be a bloody long wait), there are a few things on the horizon to help us make it through. One of those things is The Tutor, a brand new movie that makes its SVOD debut on Netflix, with the main star being Noah Schnapp, best known for playing Will.

Here’s what you can expect from the new thriller:

“A dream job tutoring a billionaire’s son becomes a terrifying nightmare for Ethan when his obsessed student stalks him and his girlfriend.”

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead

Cast: Shuichiro Umeda, Tomori Kusunoki, Makoto Furukawa, Minami Takahashi

Genre: Anime

Ahead of the live-action adaptation coming exclusively to Netflix, a few regions of the streaming service will also be getting weekly episodes of the anime adaptation every Sunday alongside Crunchyroll.

The series follows a 24-year-old who finally decides to live a little and create a bucket list when a zombie outbreak hits the country.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix

Please note: these new releases were added between July 1st and July 9th, 2023.

55 New Movies Added This Week

65 (2023)

Bridesmaids (2011)

Clear and Present Danger (1994)

Conan the Barbarian (1982)

Dawn of the Dead (2004)

Donnie Brasco (1997)

Gold Brick (2023) Netflix Original

Hidden Love (2023)

Home Wrecker (2023)

Jack and Jill (2011)

Jumanji (1995)

Kick-Ass (2010)

Liar Liar (1997)

Little Man (2006)

Monster Trucks (2016)

Pride & Prejudice (2005)

Prom Night (2008)

Ray (2004)

Rebellion (2022)

Rush Hour (1998)

Rush Hour 2 (2001)

Rush Hour 3 (2007)

Seasons (2023) Netflix Original

Snow White & the Huntsman (2012)

Spyder (2017)

Star Trek (2009)

Star Trek Into Darkness (2013)

Takkar (2023)

Thank You for Your Service (2017)

The Bang (2023)

The Best of Enemies (2019)

The Bounty Hunter (2010)

The Huntsman: Winter’s War (2016)

The Karate Kid (1984)

The Karate Kid (2010)

The Karate Kid Part II (1986)

The Karate Kid Part III (1989)

The Out-Laws (2023)

The Scorpion King (2002)

The Smurfs 2 (2013)

The Squid and the Whale (2005)

The Sweetest Thing (2002)

The Tutor (2023)

The Wiz (1978)

They Shall Not Grow Old (2018)

Titanic (1997)

Tom Segura: Sledgehammer (2023) Netflix Original

Umrika (2015)

Uncle Buck (1989)

Unknown: The Lost Pyramid (2023) Netflix Original

Warm Bodies (2013)

WHAM! (2023) Netflix Original

White House Down (2013)

17 New TV Series Added This Week

Back to 15 (Season 2) Netflix Original

Deep Fake Love (Season 1) Netflix Original

Hack My Home (Season 1) Netflix Original

Hello, My Twenties! (Seasons 1-2)

Insecure (Seasons 1-5)

Little Angel (Volume 3)

Man to Man (Season 1)

My Happy Marriage (Season 1 – New Episodes Weekly) Netflix Original

ONE PIECE (2 New Seasons)

RIDE ON TIME (Season 5)

Tayo The Little Bus (Season 3)

The King Who Never Was (Limited Series) Netflix Original

The Lincoln Lawyer (Season 2 – Volume 1) Netflix Original

The Longest Promise (Season 1 – New Episodes Weekly)

The Third Charm (Season 1)

Wake Up, Carlo! (Season 1) Netflix Original

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead (Season 1 – New Episodes Weekly)

Most Popular Movies on Netflix US This Week

According to FlixPatrol, here are the movies that picked up the most points in the Netflix top 10s in the US over the last seven days.

White House Down (58 points) Run Rabbit Run (53 points) Tom Segura: Sledgehammer (38 points) Titanic (31 points) Nimona (29 points) Extraction 2 (28 points) Annihilation (23 points) The Huntsman: Winter’s War (20 points) Wham! (17 points) Bridesmaids (17 points) Unknown: The Lost Pyramid (14 points) The Out-Laws (10 points) The Boss Baby (7 points) Thank You for Your Service (7 points) Monster Trucks (6 points) Little Man (5 points) The Perfect Find (3 points) 85 South: Ghetto Legends (2 points) Minions: The Rise of Gru (1 point) Warm Bodies (1 point)

Most Popular Series on Netflix US This Week

The Witcher (54 points) Suits (46 points) Is It Cake? (44 points) Muscles & Mayhem: An Unauthorized Story of American Gladiators (34 points) Black Mirror (28 points) Catching Killers (22 points) The Lincoln Lawyer (20 points) Our Planet (16 points) Glamorous (6 points) The Surrogacy (6 points) Fatal Seduction (5 points) Hack My Home (4 points) Never Have I Ever (3 points) Insecure (2 points)

What have you been watching on Netflix this weekend? Let us know in the comments down below.