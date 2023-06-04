Netflix Added 78 New Movies and Series This Week: June 4th, 2023

It’s time for a full recap of all the new movies and series that have arrived on Netflix in the US over the past seven days. Below, we’ll provide the full-text list of what’s new and check in with which movies and series pulled in the most points in the Netflix top 10s.

Of course, most of the new releases this week were from the big batch of new movies that came to Netflix as part of the regular first-of-the-month license swaps. Netflix added 58 new movies and series that day while losing 36, so a net gain of new titles.

The most popular titles lists seen right at the bottom of this post are sourced from the raw Netflix top 10s for each day and provided to us via FlixPatrol.

Before we dive into the lists, here are three titles that you may have missed over the past week:

Movies and Series You Might Have Missed This Week

I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson (Season 3) Netflix Original

Number of episodes: 6

Rating: TV-MA

Language: English

Genre: Comedy

Cast: Tim Robinson, Sam Richardson, Patti Harrison

Writer: Zach Kanin, Tim Robinson

Runtime: 16 min

One title that hasn’t managed to hit the Netflix top 10s since its debut earlier this week is the sketch comedy series I Think You Should Leave which has been one of the few Netflix comedies to pick up a Primetime Emmy award with more suspected to be on the way.

Over the course of six new episodes, you’ll get a peek inside the brain of the comic with some of the show’s best sketches to date.

Among the guest stars this season includes Jason Schwartzman, Tim Meadows, Fred Armisen, Sam Richardson, and Will Forte.

Manifest (Season 4 – Part 2) Netflix Original

Number of episodes: 10

Rating: TV-14

Language: English

Genre: Drama, Mystery, Sci-Fi

Cast: Melissa Roxburgh, Josh Dallas, J.R. Ramirez

Writer: Jeff Rake

Runtime: 43 min

For those who love shows with a start, middle, and perhaps crucially, when it comes to Netflix, an end, you can now binge-watch the entire saga of Manifest on Netflix. The former NBC series concluded with its final batch of episodes for its revived Netflix season.

Muster Dogs (Season 1)

Number of episodes: 4

Rating: TV-14

Language: English

Genre: Documentary

Cast: Lisa Millar, Frank Finger, Aticia Grey

Finally, if you want to end your weekend with a high with some puppy goodness, then the Australian series Muster Dogs is for you. Be warned, though, you may just die of cuteness overload.

Across the four episodes, you’ll witness five Kelpie puppies from the same litter on their journey to become champion muster dogs.

It’s a heartwarming reality/docu-series and will almost certainly sneak below the radar for most.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix This Week

You can find an expanded version of this list complete with trailers and more title information via our new on Netflix hub.

64 New Movies Added This Week

A Beautiful Life (2023) Netflix Original

A Long Way to Come Home (2023)

About Last Night (2014)

Amazing Grace (2020)

Bruce Almighty (2003)

David (2013)

Dear John (2010)

Death at a Funeral (2010)

Doom (2005)

Dune (1984)

Earthquake (1974)

End of Days (1999)

Forever My Girl (2018)

Funny People (2009)

Groundhog Day (1993)

Gumraah (2023)

Hanna (2011)

Hook (1991)

How High (2001)

It’s me against you – The mystery of the spellbound school (2021)

Jarhead (2005)

Jimmy Neutron: Boy Genius (2001)

Kicking & Screaming (2005)

Lawless (2012)

Magic Mike (2012)

Mean Girls (2004)

Missed Connections (2023) Netflix Original

Mixed by Erry (2023) Netflix Original

Mr. Peabody & Sherman (2014)

Nanny McPhee (2005)

Nanny McPhee and the Big Bang (2010)

Passport (2022)

Rich in Love 2 (2023) Netflix Original

Rise of the Guardians (2012)

Salt (2010)

Slap Shot (1977)

Spider-Man (2002)

Spider-Man 2 (2004)

Spider-Man 3 (2007)

Stuart Little (1999)

Stuart Little 2 (2002)

Surf’s Up (2007)

Takers (2010)

Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991)

The Angry Birds Movie (2016)

The Breakfast Club (1985)

The Choice (2016)

The Courier (2019)

The Devil’s Own (1997)

The Dictator (2012)

The Five-Year Engagement (2012)

The Italian Job (2003)

The Kingdom (2007)

The Ring (2002)

The Secret of My Success (1987)

To Leslie (2022)

Unleashed (2005)

Vertical Limit (2000)

Virupaksha (2023)

We’re the Millers (2013)

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (2013)

Zookeeper (2011)

¡Asu Mare! Los amigos (2023)

14 New TV Series Added This Week

Agency (Season 1)

ALVINNN!!! And the Chipmunks (Seasons 1-2)

Fake Profile (Season 1) Netflix Original

Heartland (Season 15)

I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson (Season 3) Netflix Original

LEGO Ninjago: Dragons Rising (Season 1) Netflix Original

Manifest (Season 4 – Part 2) Netflix Original

Muster Dogs (Season 1)

Siren: Survive the Island (Season 1) Netflix Original

THE DAYS (Limited Series) Netflix Original

The Flash (Season 9)

The Mick (Seasons 1-2)

Valeria (Season 3) Netflix Original

Vortex (Season 1)

Most Popular Movies on Netflix US This Week

The Boss Baby (53 points) Missing (52 points) Dirty Grandpa (42 points) The Mother (31 points) The Son (29 points) Blood & Gold (24 points) A Man Called Otto (19 points) We’re the Millers (18 points) To Leslie (15 points) The Choice (13 points) Ted (10 points) Unleashed (8 points) Tin & Tina (8 points) Mother’s Day (4 points) Sing 2 (2 points) Forever My Girl (1 point) Where the Tracks End (1 point)

Most Popular Series on Netflix US This Week

FUBAR (60 points) All American (51 points) S.W.A.T. (45 points) La Reina del Sur (31 points) The American Barbecue Showdown (25 points) Fake Profile (25 points) Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story (24 points) The Ultimatum: Queer Love (17 points) XO, Kitty (14 points) Heartland (11 points) Selling Sunset (10 points) Manifest (8 points) Maid (6 points) Firefly Lane (3 points)

Want to see what’s coming up next? See our preview for the next 7 days or find our full preview for what’s coming for the rest of June 2023 here.