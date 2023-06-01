Netflix Added 58 New Movies and Series for June 1st, 2023

Happy first of the month! Welcome to your rundown of all the new releases that hit the service for today, where we saw nearly 60 new releases added in the US in total. We’ll run down the full list below, plus check in with what’s trending in the Netflix top 10s.

There’s lots still to look forward to throughout the rest of the month, with well over 100 new titles set to arrive over the next 29 days. Highlights include Extraction 2, Nimona, The Witcher, and Manifest!

An expanded version of this list with trailers and more information about each title can be found on our new on Netflix hub.

Best New Movies and Series on Netflix for June 1st, 2023

Top 3 New Movies Added to Netflix Today

We’ll have more movie picks this weekend, but for now, here are three movies we think you should instantly add to your Netflix Queues.

Lawless (2012) – In terms of star power, Lawless delivers. It takes you back to the Prohibition era

Spider-Man Trilogy – With the release of Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse in theaters, what better time to revisit the first three excellent Sam Raimi entries?

– With the release of Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse in theaters, what better time to revisit the first three excellent Sam Raimi entries? To Leslie (2022) – Netflix is getting a couple of Oscar-nominated movies, one being the Andrea Riseborough drama. The movie follows a mother returning home after finding herself at rock bottom, having spent all her lottery winnings.

The Mick (Seasons 1-2)

Rating: TV-14

Language: English

Genre: Comedy

Cast: Kaitlin Olson, Sofia Black-D’Elia, Thomas Barbusca

Writer: Dave Chernin, John Chernin

Runtime: 30 min

Looking for a binge? Then the license of FOX’s The Mick is a great pick for today, with all 37 episodes dropping onto Netflix today.

Led by Kaitlin Olson, the series follows a tough, foul-mouthed woman who moves to raise pampered kids of her older sister. While the series was canceled, it’s still very much worth a watch if you haven’t seen it already.

THE DAYS (Limited Series)

Number of episodes: 8

Rating: TV-MA

Language: Japanese

Genre: Drama, History, Thriller

Cast: Kôji Yakusho, Kaoru Kobayashi, Oji Suzuka

Runtime: 56 mins

Chernobyl has been one of the best limited series released in recent years from HBO. Given that, we’ve been waiting patiently for the new Japanese limited series covering the Fukushima disaster in 2011.

The new eight-part drama covers the disaster’s build-up and the resulting fallout, ultimately being one of the most tragic moments in recent Japanese memory.

Early reviews have been particularly strong from the region and it currently sits at an 8.8 on IMDb at the time of publishing.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix for June 1st, 2023

Please note: This list only covers Netflix in the United States.

52 New Movies Added Today

A Beautiful Life (2023) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Danish – When a young fisherman with a hidden talent gets discovered by a music producer, he must decide if he’s ready to open himself up to stardom — and love.

– TV-MA – Danish – When a young fisherman with a hidden talent gets discovered by a music producer, he must decide if he’s ready to open himself up to stardom — and love. A Long Way to Come Home (2023) – TV-14 – Indonesian – Studying abroad in London, Aurora struggles with her relationships while away from her family in this sequel to “One Day We’ll Talk About Today.”

– TV-14 – Indonesian – Studying abroad in London, Aurora struggles with her relationships while away from her family in this sequel to “One Day We’ll Talk About Today.” About Last Night (2014) – R – English – After a couple’s flirtation quickly moves from the bar to the bedroom, they test if their physical chemistry is enough to carry a real relationship.

– R – English – After a couple’s flirtation quickly moves from the bar to the bedroom, they test if their physical chemistry is enough to carry a real relationship. Bruce Almighty (2003) – PG-13 – English – When TV reporter Bruce Nolan angrily ridicules God, the Almighty responds by giving Bruce all His divine powers. But can Bruce improve on perfection?

– PG-13 – English – When TV reporter Bruce Nolan angrily ridicules God, the Almighty responds by giving Bruce all His divine powers. But can Bruce improve on perfection? Dear John (2010) – PG-13 – English – While on leave, a U.S. soldier falls for a Southern college student, but when he must reenlist, their handwritten letters hold the lovers together.

– PG-13 – English – While on leave, a U.S. soldier falls for a Southern college student, but when he must reenlist, their handwritten letters hold the lovers together. Death at a Funeral (2010) – R – English – When a Los Angeles family’s patriarch dies, his dutiful eldest son plans the funeral — which becomes a fiasco thanks to a colorful cast of attendees.

– R – English – When a Los Angeles family’s patriarch dies, his dutiful eldest son plans the funeral — which becomes a fiasco thanks to a colorful cast of attendees. Doom (2005) – R – English – A special ops squad investigating a distress signal from a distant planet discovers that mutant aliens have already wiped out most of the population.

– R – English – A special ops squad investigating a distress signal from a distant planet discovers that mutant aliens have already wiped out most of the population. Dune (1984) – PG-13 – English – In the year 10,191, two factions vie for control of planet Arrakis aka Dune — home to the most valuable substance in the known universe, Spice.

– PG-13 – English – In the year 10,191, two factions vie for control of planet Arrakis aka Dune — home to the most valuable substance in the known universe, Spice. Earthquake (1974) – PG – English – Ordinary citizens scattered throughout Los Angeles must fight for their lives when a colossal earthquake strikes the city.

– PG – English – Ordinary citizens scattered throughout Los Angeles must fight for their lives when a colossal earthquake strikes the city. End of Days (1999) – R – English – A burned-out ex-cop is tasked with saving the world when Satan takes over a banker’s body in a bid to mate with a young woman and set off Armageddon.

– R – English – A burned-out ex-cop is tasked with saving the world when Satan takes over a banker’s body in a bid to mate with a young woman and set off Armageddon. Forever My Girl (2018) – PG – English – A young musician leaves his fiancée at the altar to pursue fame and fortune, then returns home nearly a decade later, hoping to win her back.

– PG – English – A young musician leaves his fiancée at the altar to pursue fame and fortune, then returns home nearly a decade later, hoping to win her back. Funny People (2009) – R – English – A famous funnyman gives little thought to how he treats people until a doctor delivers stunning health news, forcing him to reevaluate his priorities.

– R – English – A famous funnyman gives little thought to how he treats people until a doctor delivers stunning health news, forcing him to reevaluate his priorities. Groundhog Day (1993) – PG – English – Sent to cover the annual ritual of groundhog Punxsutawney Phil, a self-centered TV weatherman mysteriously begins living the same day again and again.

– PG – English – Sent to cover the annual ritual of groundhog Punxsutawney Phil, a self-centered TV weatherman mysteriously begins living the same day again and again. Hanna (2011) – PG-13 – English – Raised in isolation and trained as an assassin, teen Hanna longs for a normal life, but when she comes out of hiding she becomes targeted by the CIA.

– PG-13 – English – Raised in isolation and trained as an assassin, teen Hanna longs for a normal life, but when she comes out of hiding she becomes targeted by the CIA. Hook (1991) – PG – English – Peter Pan, the boy who wasn’t supposed to grow up, did just that. But vengeful Capt. Hook kidnaps Peter’s kids, forcing him to return to Neverland.

– PG – English – Peter Pan, the boy who wasn’t supposed to grow up, did just that. But vengeful Capt. Hook kidnaps Peter’s kids, forcing him to return to Neverland. How High (2001) – R – English – Two potheads smoke some brain-enhancing weed and, to their surprise, score high enough on entrance exams to get into hallowed Harvard University!

– R – English – Two potheads smoke some brain-enhancing weed and, to their surprise, score high enough on entrance exams to get into hallowed Harvard University! Jarhead (2005) – R – English – Instead of combat, this film focuses on the long, lonely days spent at war, and the caustic humor soldiers employ to deal with unbearable conditions.

– R – English – Instead of combat, this film focuses on the long, lonely days spent at war, and the caustic humor soldiers employ to deal with unbearable conditions. Jimmy Neutron: Boy Genius (2001) – G – English – When gooey green aliens kidnap all the adults in Retroville, it’s up to 11-year-old Jimmy Neutron to come up with a plan to rescue them.

– G – English – When gooey green aliens kidnap all the adults in Retroville, it’s up to 11-year-old Jimmy Neutron to come up with a plan to rescue them. Kicking & Screaming (2005) – PG – English – Mild-mannered family man Phil takes over as coach of his young son’s ragtag soccer team in a league dominated by his ultra-competitive father.

– PG – English – Mild-mannered family man Phil takes over as coach of his young son’s ragtag soccer team in a league dominated by his ultra-competitive father. Lawless (2012) – R – English – This true-to-life action saga profiles Virginia’s bootlegging Bondurant brothers, whose exploits during the Prohibition era made them outlaw heroes.

– R – English – This true-to-life action saga profiles Virginia’s bootlegging Bondurant brothers, whose exploits during the Prohibition era made them outlaw heroes. Magic Mike (2012) – R – English – An aspiring furniture designer who moonlights at a strip club does his best to steer a new dancer through the choppy waters of their profession.

– R – English – An aspiring furniture designer who moonlights at a strip club does his best to steer a new dancer through the choppy waters of their profession. Mean Girls (2004) – PG-13 – English – After being home-schooled abroad, new student Cady gets a crash course in high school life when popular clique the Plastics invites her to sit with them.

– PG-13 – English – After being home-schooled abroad, new student Cady gets a crash course in high school life when popular clique the Plastics invites her to sit with them. Mr. Peabody & Sherman (2014) – PG – English – Extraordinary canine Mr. Peabody and his young human sidekick Sherman embark on a zany mission when a time-travel machine wreaks havoc on world history.

– PG – English – Extraordinary canine Mr. Peabody and his young human sidekick Sherman embark on a zany mission when a time-travel machine wreaks havoc on world history. Nanny McPhee (2005) – PG – English – Widower Cedric Brown hires Nanny McPhee to care for his seven rambunctious children, who have chased away all previous nannies. Taunted by Simon and his siblings, Nanny McPhee uses mystical powers to instill discipline. And when the children’s great-aunt and benefactor, Lady Adelaide Stitch, threatens to separate the kids, the family pulls together under the guidance of Nanny McPhee.

– PG – English – Widower Cedric Brown hires Nanny McPhee to care for his seven rambunctious children, who have chased away all previous nannies. Taunted by Simon and his siblings, Nanny McPhee uses mystical powers to instill discipline. And when the children’s great-aunt and benefactor, Lady Adelaide Stitch, threatens to separate the kids, the family pulls together under the guidance of Nanny McPhee. Nanny McPhee and the Big Bang (2010) – PG – English – Nanny McPhee applies her unique style of discipline to help a family struggling to manage a farm — and two snobby city cousins — during World War II.

– PG – English – Nanny McPhee applies her unique style of discipline to help a family struggling to manage a farm — and two snobby city cousins — during World War II. Rise of the Guardians (2012) – PG – English – Jack Frost teams up with Santa, the Tooth Fairy and others to battle a malicious spirit determined to destroy the innocent beliefs of children.

– PG – English – Jack Frost teams up with Santa, the Tooth Fairy and others to battle a malicious spirit determined to destroy the innocent beliefs of children. Salt (2010) – PG-13 – English – Accused of being a Russian spy, CIA agent Evelyn Salt goes on the run, using every tactic she knows to elude her pursuers and clear her name.

– PG-13 – English – Accused of being a Russian spy, CIA agent Evelyn Salt goes on the run, using every tactic she knows to elude her pursuers and clear her name. Slap Shot (1977) – R – English – A former hockey star turned coach makes his losing minor-league team into brawlers who give fans exactly what they want: maximum blood, guts and glory.

– R – English – A former hockey star turned coach makes his losing minor-league team into brawlers who give fans exactly what they want: maximum blood, guts and glory. Spider-Man (2002) – PG-13 – English – After getting bitten by a genetically enhanced spider, shy teen Peter Parker develops web-slinging, wall-climbing powers and meets a dangerous new foe.

– PG-13 – English – After getting bitten by a genetically enhanced spider, shy teen Peter Parker develops web-slinging, wall-climbing powers and meets a dangerous new foe. Spider-Man 2 (2004) – PG-13 – English – Weary of leading a double life, Peter Parker shelves his superhero identity. Will he suit up again when a multitentacled baddie menaces New York City?

– PG-13 – English – Weary of leading a double life, Peter Parker shelves his superhero identity. Will he suit up again when a multitentacled baddie menaces New York City? Spider-Man 3 (2007) – PG-13 – English – Peter Parker alienates those closest to him as he squares off with rivals, villains and a mysterious force that darkens his Spidey suit — and attitude.

– PG-13 – English – Peter Parker alienates those closest to him as he squares off with rivals, villains and a mysterious force that darkens his Spidey suit — and attitude. Stuart Little (1999) – PG – English – Mr. and Mrs. Little want to adopt a brother for their only child but get more than they bargained for when they take in a mouse with an attitude.

– PG – English – Mr. and Mrs. Little want to adopt a brother for their only child but get more than they bargained for when they take in a mouse with an attitude. Stuart Little 2 (2002) – PG – English – Zany misadventures are in store as lovable city mouse Stuart and his human brother, George, raise the roof in this sequel to the 1999 blockbuster.

– PG – English – Zany misadventures are in store as lovable city mouse Stuart and his human brother, George, raise the roof in this sequel to the 1999 blockbuster. Surf’s Up (2007) – PG – English – This Oscar-nominated mockumentary goes behind the scenes at the Penguin World Surfing Championship to get a close-up look at the inventors of surfing.

– PG – English – This Oscar-nominated mockumentary goes behind the scenes at the Penguin World Surfing Championship to get a close-up look at the inventors of surfing. Takers (2010) – PG-13 – English – A motley crew of bank robbers plans their next heist after a former colleague convinces them to target an armored car carrying $20 million.

– PG-13 – English – A motley crew of bank robbers plans their next heist after a former colleague convinces them to target an armored car carrying $20 million. Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991) – R – English – A reprogrammed Terminator arrives from the future to protect young John Connor from a relentless shape-shifting cyborg in this sequel to Terminator.

– R – English – A reprogrammed Terminator arrives from the future to protect young John Connor from a relentless shape-shifting cyborg in this sequel to Terminator. The Angry Birds Movie (2016) – PG – English – Sentenced to anger management class, grumpy Red becomes a hero who trains his fellow birds to unleash their inner fury when pigs invade their island.

– PG – English – Sentenced to anger management class, grumpy Red becomes a hero who trains his fellow birds to unleash their inner fury when pigs invade their island. The Breakfast Club (1985) – R – English – The athlete, the brain, the criminal, the princess and the basket case break through the social barriers of high school during Saturday detention.

– R – English – The athlete, the brain, the criminal, the princess and the basket case break through the social barriers of high school during Saturday detention. The Choice (2016) – PG-13 – English – Aspiring veterinarian Travis falls for new neighbor Gabby, but the path to true love hits a bump as he already has a girlfriend and she has a beau.

– PG-13 – English – Aspiring veterinarian Travis falls for new neighbor Gabby, but the path to true love hits a bump as he already has a girlfriend and she has a beau. The Courier (2019) – R – English – An enigmatic motorcycle courier must fend off a series of henchmen when she stalls the assassination attempt of a key witness by a callous crime boss.

– R – English – An enigmatic motorcycle courier must fend off a series of henchmen when she stalls the assassination attempt of a key witness by a callous crime boss. The Devil’s Own (1997) – R – English – Set on avenging his father’s death, an Irish Republican Army terrorist sails to America on a mission to buy weapons from an underground arms dealer.

– R – English – Set on avenging his father’s death, an Irish Republican Army terrorist sails to America on a mission to buy weapons from an underground arms dealer. The Five-Year Engagement (2012) – R – English – An engaged young couple discovers that the more they get to know each other, the more unpredictable their commitment to getting married becomes.

– R – English – An engaged young couple discovers that the more they get to know each other, the more unpredictable their commitment to getting married becomes. The Italian Job (2003) – PG-13 – English – A clever thief masterminds a major heist amid the waterways of Venice, Italy — but a betrayal by one of his own spells disaster.

– PG-13 – English – A clever thief masterminds a major heist amid the waterways of Venice, Italy — but a betrayal by one of his own spells disaster. The Kingdom (2007) – R – English – A secret FBI squad travels to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia to investigate a deadly al-Qaida terrorist bombing targeting Americans.

– R – English – A secret FBI squad travels to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia to investigate a deadly al-Qaida terrorist bombing targeting Americans. The Ring (2002) – PG-13 – English – A reporter watches a video that supposedly sets in motion the viewer’s death in seven days. Can she unravel the mystery before her own time is up?

– PG-13 – English – A reporter watches a video that supposedly sets in motion the viewer’s death in seven days. Can she unravel the mystery before her own time is up? The Secret of My Success (1987) – PG-13 – English – After moving to New York to work for his uncle, an audacious mail room clerk with dreams of making it big schemes his way up the corporate ladder.

– PG-13 – English – After moving to New York to work for his uncle, an audacious mail room clerk with dreams of making it big schemes his way up the corporate ladder. To Leslie (2022) – R – English – Seven years after winning the lottery, a down-and-out mother from West Texas returns to her hometown penniless and in desperate need of a second chance.

– R – English – Seven years after winning the lottery, a down-and-out mother from West Texas returns to her hometown penniless and in desperate need of a second chance. Unleashed (2005) – R – English – Raised as a slave, Danny is used to fighting for survival. In fact, his ‘master’ leashes him with a collar so they can make money in fight clubs.

– R – English – Raised as a slave, Danny is used to fighting for survival. In fact, his ‘master’ leashes him with a collar so they can make money in fight clubs. Vertical Limit (2000) – PG-13 – English – When disaster strikes an expedition atop K2, a retired climber rushes to rescue his sister. But among the stranded is a selfish and reckless millionaire.

– PG-13 – English – When disaster strikes an expedition atop K2, a retired climber rushes to rescue his sister. But among the stranded is a selfish and reckless millionaire. We’re the Millers (2013) – R – English – In debt to a drug lord, a desperate pot dealer recruits a fake family to help smuggle a large stash of weed across the border in their unassuming RV.

– R – English – In debt to a drug lord, a desperate pot dealer recruits a fake family to help smuggle a large stash of weed across the border in their unassuming RV. Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (2013) – TV-PG – Hindi – On a trekking trip, an introvert falls for a charming ex-classmate, whose thirst for adventure drives them apart. Years later, their paths cross again.

– TV-PG – Hindi – On a trekking trip, an introvert falls for a charming ex-classmate, whose thirst for adventure drives them apart. Years later, their paths cross again. Zookeeper (2011) – PG – English – When an unlucky-in-love zookeeper tells his romantic woes to the zoo animals, the critters advise him how to win the heart of the woman who got away.

6 New TV Series Added Today

Agency (Season 1) – TV-14 – Korean – A self-made executive navigates the cutthroat world of advertising, stopping at nothing — no matter how calculating — to become the head of her agency.

– TV-14 – Korean – A self-made executive navigates the cutthroat world of advertising, stopping at nothing — no matter how calculating — to become the head of her agency. ALVINNN!!! And the Chipmunks (Seasons 1-2) – TV-Y7 – English – Raised by their human dad, a scrappy young musical chipmunk and his brothers get into mischief and learn plenty of valuable lessons along the way.

– TV-Y7 – English – Raised by their human dad, a scrappy young musical chipmunk and his brothers get into mischief and learn plenty of valuable lessons along the way. LEGO Ninjago: Dragons Rising (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-Y – English – Two teenagers from different worlds use their newly discovered Ninja powers to defend dragons from villains who want to use their life-force for evil.

– TV-Y – English – Two teenagers from different worlds use their newly discovered Ninja powers to defend dragons from villains who want to use their life-force for evil. THE DAYS (Limited Series) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Japanese

– TV-MA – Japanese The Flash (Season 9) – TV-PG – English – A forensics expert who wakes from a coma with amazing new powers squares off against forces threatening the city in this live-action superhero romp.

– TV-PG – English – A forensics expert who wakes from a coma with amazing new powers squares off against forces threatening the city in this live-action superhero romp. The Mick (Seasons 1-2) – TV-14 – English – When her wealthy sister gets arrested, irresponsible grifter Mickey winds up in charge of three spoiled children and a palatial Connecticut estate.

Netflix Top 10 Movies and Series for June 1st, 2023

# TV Shows Movies 1 FUBAR The Boss Baby 2 All American Missing 3 S.W.A.T. Dirty Grandpa 4 La Reina del Sur Blood & Gold 5 The American Barbecue Showdown The Son 6 Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story The Mother 7 XO, Kitty Tin & Tina 8 Selling Sunset A Man Called Otto 9 Maid Ted 10 Firefly Lane Sing 2

