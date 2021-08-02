New Indian (Hindi) Movies & Shows on Netflix: July 2021

Fans of the cartoon character Chhota Bheem are in luck this month. Nineteen movies starring the little superhero became available for streaming, along with one season of the Chhota Bheem TV series. Besides that, Netflix debuted an Original anthology series and two brand new Hindi films. Here are all of the new Indian movies and TV series added to Netflix in July 2021.

N = Netflix Original

New Indian Movies on Netflix: July 2021

Haseen Dillruba (2021) N

Language: Hindi

Runtime: 135 Minutes

Director: Vinil Mathew

Cast: Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey, Harshvardhan Rane

Genre: Crime Thriller, Romantic Drama | Added to Netflix: July 2

Haseen Dillruba is a murder mystery where the complex reasons behind the crime are even more compelling than how the deed was accomplished. Under investigation for her husband’s gruesome death, a housewife recalls a tumultuous marriage between two very different people and the chaotic love triangle that nearly destroyed their union. Talented actors Vikrant Massey and Taapsee Pannu — who play the husband and wife — show once again why all of their recent releases are must-watch movies.

Chhota Bheem movies

Language: Hindi

Runtime: 65 Minutes (approximately)

Cast: Jigna Bhardwaj, Rupa Bhimani

Genre: Kids, Animation | Added to Netflix: July 22

Just as they did in April, Netflix added a whole trove of animated movies for children. This time, all of the titles feature the kid superhero Chhota Bheem, who uses his superhuman strength and smarts to protect the vulnerable from various calamities and villains. Bheem is often aided in his journeys throughout world history by his friends, which include deities like Krishna and Hanuman. The animated movies available include:

Chhota Bheem & Ganesh in the Amazing Odyssey (2009)

Chhota Bheem & Krishna: Mayanagari (2011)

Chhota Bheem & Krishna: Pataliputra – City of the Dead (2010)

Chhota Bheem – Dinosaur World (2015)

Chhota Bheem and the Broken Amulet (2012)

Chhota Bheem and the Crown of Valhalla (2013)

Chhota Bheem and the Incan Adventure (2013)

Chhota Bheem and the Shinobi Secret (2013)

Chhota Bheem aur Hanuman (2012)

Chhota Bheem aur Krishna (2008)

Chhota Bheem aur Krishna vs Zimbara (2013)

Chhota Bheem in African Safari (2015)

Chhota Bheem Ka Roosi Romanch (2019)

Chhota Bheem: Bheem vs Aliens (2010)

Chhota Bheem: Dholakpur to Kathmandu (2013)

Chhota Bheem: Dus Pe Dus (2014)

Chhota Bheem: Journey to Petra (2011)

Chhota Bheem: Master of Shaolin (2011)

Chhota Bheem: The Rise of Kirmada (2012)

Mimi (2021)

Language: Hindi

Runtime: 132 Minutes

Director: Laxman Utekar

Cast: Kriti Sanon, Pankaj Tripathi, Manoj Pahwa

Genre: Drama | Added to Netflix: July 26

As we reported, Mimi arrived on Netflix several days early after a copy of the film leaked online. Kriti Sanon plays Mimi, an aspiring actress who hopes to finance her dreams by serving as a surrogate mother for a foreign couple. When the terms of the deal change, Mimi realizes that the only people she can count on are her family. Mimi reunites Sanon and Pankaj Tripathi, who made a terrific father-daughter duo in the romantic comedy Bareilly Ki Barfi (also on Netflix).

Department (2012)

Language: Hindi

Runtime: 141 Minutes

Director: Ram Gopal Varma

Cast: Sanjay Dutt, Amitabh Bachchan, Rana Daggubati

Genre: Crime Thriller | Added to Netflix: July 27

A secret police unit called “Department” is tasked with ending a gang war by whatever means necessary. But when a powerful mobster-turned-politician gets involved, loyalties among the members of the Department are put to the test. Director Ram Gopal Varma deploys strange camera angles and editing techniques to bizarre effect in this ode to extrajudicial police killings. Heads up to any readers grossed out (or turned on) by feet: there are A LOT of shots of feet in Department, for some reason.

New Indian TV Series on Netflix: July 2021

Feels Like Ishq (2021) N

Language: Hindi

Seasons: 1

Episodes: 6

Cast: Radhika Madan, Amol Parashar, Rohit Saraf

Genre: Romantic Comedy | Added to Netflix: July 23

The anthology series Feels Like Ishq (“Feels Like Love“) takes a lighthearted look at teenagers and young adults in the early stages of romance, with plenty of meet-cutes and endearing moments. All six episodes are helmed by different directors, including Anand Tiwari, who also directed 2018’s charming Netflix Original romcom Love Per Square Foot. Netflix Indian Originals are often kinda grim, so Feels Like Ishq offers a refreshing counterpoint.

Chhota Bheem (2009)

Language: Hindi

Seasons: 1

Episodes: 26

Cast: Vatsal Dubey, Julie Tejwani, Rupa Bhimani

Genre: Kids, Animation | Added to Netflix: July 28

Netflix just added Season 4 of the series Chhota Bheem (“Little Bheem“), the only season of the animated series currently available on the streaming service. As in the Chhota Bheem movies listed above, clever Bheem and his friends spend each episode fighting evil and rescuing the helpless in their beloved rural kingdom of Dholakpur.

