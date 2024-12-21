New Releases on Netflix & Top 10 Movies & Series: December 21st, 2024

Happy Saturday! Welcome along to a slightly delayed news on Netflix roundup, where we’ll be looking through the 19 new movies, 11 new series, and the one new game added to Netflix US over the past week.

Looking ahead to next week (full roundup coming tomorrow), Netflix has mostly kept the week clear for two big things: The NFL and Squid Game season 2. The week after will be more action-packed with a bunch of new movies and series as we cross into the New Year.

What to Watch/Play on Netflix This Weekend

Barbie (2023)

Rating: PG-13

Language: English

Genre: Adventure, Comedy, Fantasy

Director: Greta Gerwig

Cast: Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Issa Rae

Writer: Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach

Runtime: 114 min / 1h 54m

At the beginning of the week, we got a surprise pink-colored treat in the form of last year’s Oscar-winning movie from director Greta Gerwig, Barbie. The movie has been steadily rising up the charts since its addition, but we wanted to give it another quick nod here in case you missed it. Based on the Mattel toy, you’ll follow Barbie living in her dream world, but cracks begin to form, and she decides to give us a visit us here on Earth.

The Six Triple Eight (2024)

Rating: PG-13

Language: English

Genre: Drama, History, War

Director: Armani Ortiz, Tyler Perry

Cast: Kerry Washington, Ebony Obsidian, Milauna Jackson

Writer: Kevin Hymel, Tyler Perry

Runtime: 127 min / 2h 7m

The big Netflix Original movie of the week and the latest from Tyler Perry’s vast output for Netflix is a WWII biopic seeking to tell the untold story of a unit that often gets overlooked for its efforts during the war complete with an absolutely stellar cast.

In our 3-star review published today, Andrew Morgan concludes:

“A worthy story to tell with solid performances from Washington & Obsidian. Not entirely elevated above a quality streaming TV movie effort, but a worthwhile venture by Perry nonetheless.”

A Prophet (2009)

Rating: R

Language: French

Genre: Crime, Drama

Director: Jacques Audiard

Cast: Tahar Rahim, Niels Arestrup, Adel Bencherif

Writer: Thomas Bidegain, Jacques Audiard, Abdel Raouf Dafri

Runtime: 155 min / 2h 35m

Emilia Perez is currently lighting up the awards circuit and is hotly tipped for a good showing at the Oscars next year, having just secured the most noms at the Golden Globes, which often serves as a precursor. That film is, of course, directed by Jacques Audiard. Last weekend, Netflix quietly dropped another one of his Oscar-nominated movies in the form of the 2009 French-language action thriller, A Prophet.

The plot revolves around Malik El Djebena, a young Muslim inmate in a French prison who, under the mentorship of Corsican mob boss Cesar Luciani, rises in the criminal ranks. As Malik gains power, he attracts enemies, leading to a tense conflict with his mentor.

Michael Leader for Den of Geek was glowing in his review when the movie launched, saying, “It successfully marries engaging entertainment with art-house sensibilities in a way that few films do of late, maintaining intelligent complexity and thematic richness.”

Squid Game: Unleashed

In anticipation of the big release of Squid Game season 2, Netflix’s internal game studio Boss Fight Entertainment has released their most ambitious project to date, a multiple mobile game that tries to encapsulate the spirit of the series in a Fall Guys-esque type package. Design your player and play through different scenarios, such as Red Light, Green Light, as you compete against 31 others in the hopes of winning big money to spend on your character and other goodies.

The game is completely free as part of your Netflix subscription on both iOS and Android, and it is available for a limited time, even if you don’t have a Netflix subscription.

What are you watching on Netflix this weekend? Let us know in the comments and if you’re looking for something festive to watch, check out our list of new Christmas titles.