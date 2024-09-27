New Releases on Netflix & Top 10 Movies & Series This Week: September 27th, 2024

That’s another week in the books, and as I begin packing for a big US road trip, I am surprised by the number of new releases this week. Below, we’ll cover the three best new things you should be watching this weekend, the full list of 38 new arrivals, and what’s been picking up the most points in Netflix’s top 10s.

As we’re now in the waning days of September 2024, all eyes are looking ahead to October 2024, and earlier this week, we got an expanded look at the new movies and series set to arrive throughout the month.

Without further ado, let’s get into your highlights:

What to Watch on Netflix This Weekend

Evil Dead Rise (2024)

Rating: R

Language: English

Genre: Horror

Director: Lee Cronin

Cast: Mirabai Pease, Richard Crouchley, Anna-Maree Thomas

Writer: Lee Cronin

Runtime: 96 min / 1h 36m

We’re a few days early, but Netflix kicked off spooky season this week with a great pickup from Warner Bros Pictures with their recently released Evil Dead Rise hitting the service. Described by some as a modern horror classic, the premise of the movie follows two sisters whose reunion goes south once being interfered with by flesh-possessing demons. It’s been topping the charts all week and genuinely has some creepy moments that we’re absolutely sure you’ll be pressing pause to while needing to take a breather.

Want to see what else Netflix has in store for Halloween? We’ve delved deep into the Halloween roster consisting of new thrillers and horrors here.

Rez Ball (2024)

Rating: PG-13

Language: English

Genre: Drama, Sport

Director: Sydney Freeland

Cast: Kauchani Bratt, Jessica Matten, Devin Sampson-Craig

Writer: Sydney Freeland, Sterlin Harjo, Michael Powell

Prestige season kicked off in the film department last week with His Three Daughters, and we continue that phase today with the release of Rez Ball, a brand-new sports drama that seeks to tell the story of a high school basketball team authentically, made up predominantly of young kids (and mostly unknown actors) of Native American descent. Their team is bidding to keep their championship hopes alive.

In our 3-star review, which we published a little earlier today, Andrew Morgan concluded:

“Rez Ball is a worthy sports story to tell in a largely overlooked community. While the games may not always match great basketball movies of the recent past (even for Netflix with Hustle), the backdrop of the reservation life & the issues plaguing the Navajo Nation mixed with the resiliency & strength that culture provides makes for a uniquely fascinating sports tale. Strong performances from Julia Jones, Zoey Reyes, & newcomer Kauchani Bratt as team leader Jimmy breathe life into the film’s more emotional arcs.”

My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising (2019)

Rating: PG-13

Language: Japanese

Genre: Animation, Action, Adventure

Director: Kenji Nagasaki

Cast: Daiki Yamashita, Nobuhiko Okamoto, Yuka Terasaki

Writer: Kôhei Horikoshi, Yôsuke Kuroda, Hitoshi Nagai

Runtime: 104 min / 1h 44m

Finally, we end with one of the many My Hero Academia movies to have been released over the years, and we’re pleased to report that one of the best is now streaming on Netflix. “Class 1-A visits Nabu Island”, reads the synopsis, continuing, “where they finally get to do real hero work. The place is so peaceful that it’s more like a vacation … until they’re attacked by a villain with an eerily familiar Quirk! Now, Deku and his friends are the island’s only hope.”

Netflix is now home to six seasons of the main show plus My Hero Academia: Two Heroes and it will eventually be streaming home to the new live-action adaptation in the works.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix This Week

Note: In the series list, you’ll notice a lot of “playlist” titles this week. In those instances, they’re part of a new “experiment” Netflix is running, repackaging up selected episodes from its vast kid’s library. An expanded version of this list can be found on our What’s New on Netflix hub page.

17 New Movies Added This Week

A True Gentlemen (2024) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Turkish

– TV-MA – Turkish An Invisible Victim: The Eliza Samudio Case (2024) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Portuguese

– TV-MA – Portuguese Bangkok Breaking: Heaven and Hell (2024) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Thai

– TV-MA – Thai Cosmos Laundromat: First Cycle (2015) – TV-MA – English

– TV-MA – English Divorce (2024) Netflix Original – TV-14 – Polish

– TV-14 – Polish Do You See What I See (2024) – TV-MA – Indonesian

– TV-MA – Indonesian Ellen DeGeneres: For Your Approval (2024) Netflix Original – TV-14 – English

– TV-14 – English Evil Dead Rise (2023) – R – English

– R – English Jailbreak: Love on the Run (2024) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English

– TV-MA – English Morrison (2023) – TV-14 – Thai

– TV-14 – Thai My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising (2019) – PG-13 – Japanese

– PG-13 – Japanese Rez Ball (2024) Netflix Original – PG-13 – English

– PG-13 – English Saripodhaa Sanivaaram (2024) – TV-MA – Telugu

– TV-MA – Telugu Strawman (2023) – TV-MA – Polish

– TV-MA – Polish The Garfield Movie (2024) – PG – English

– PG – English Ulajh (2024) – TV-14 – Hindi

– TV-14 – Hindi Will & Harper (2024) Netflix Original – R – English

20 New TV Series Added This Week

ABC Playlist (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-Y – English

– TV-Y – English Animal Playlist (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-Y – English

– TV-Y – English Bedtime Playlist (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-Y – English

– TV-Y – English Birthday Playlist (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-Y – English

– TV-Y – English Dear Sa-chan (Season 1) – TV-14 – Japanese

– TV-14 – Japanese Dinosaur Playlist (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-Y7 – English

– TV-Y7 – English Everything Calls for Salvation (Season 2) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Italian

– TV-MA – Italian Finding Ola (Season 2) Netflix Original – TV-14 – Arabic

– TV-14 – Arabic Gyeongseong Creature (Season 2) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Korean

– TV-MA – Korean Math Playlist (Season 1) – TV-Y7 – English

– TV-Y7 – English Mr. McMahon (Limited Series) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English

– TV-MA – English Music Playlist (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-Y – English

– TV-Y – English Nobody Wants This (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English

– TV-MA – English Penelope (Season 1) – TV-MA – English

– TV-MA – English Science Playlist (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-Y – English

– TV-Y – English The Great British Baking Show (Collection 8 – New Episodes Weekly) Netflix Original – TV-PG – English

– TV-PG – English The Great Indian Kapil Show (Season 2 – New Episodes Weekly) Netflix Original – TV-14 – Hindi

– TV-14 – Hindi Truck Playlist (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-Y7 – English

– TV-Y7 – English Vehicle Playlist (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-Y – English

– TV-Y – English We Were Kings (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Spanish

1 New Mobile Game Released on Netflix This Week

Battleship (iOS and Android)

Most Popular Movies on Netflix This Week

Despite not having the best reviews, something about Uglies is clearly still striking a chord with Netflixers in the US as the movie hits its third week in the charts, narrowly beating out Rebel Ridge.

Also, looking down the list, The Super Mario. Bros remains in the top 10s, undoubtedly boosted by the fact that you’ve only got a handful of days to watch before it gets removed from Netflix and sent back to Peacock.

Uglies (68 points) Rebel Ridge (65 points) The Garfield Movie (60 points) His Three Daughters (40 points) American Gangster (38 points) The Super Mario Bros. Movie (37 points) Trolls Band Together (21 points) Jailbreak: Love on the Run (18 points) Evil Dead Rise (18 points) Trolls (11 points) Officer Black Belt (9 points) Migration (6 points) Edge of Tomorrow (6 points) The Boss Baby (4 points) Black Mass (2 points)

Most Popular Series on Netflix This Week

No surprise what takes the top spot this week. After dominating headlines all week with new interviews firing missiles in all directions, the follow-up to DAHMER took home maximum points this week, pushing down The Perfect Couple into second position.

Monsters (80 points) The Perfect Couple (67 points) Emily in Paris (57 points) Live from the Other Side with Tyler Henry (34 points) Twilight of the Gods (30 points) The Circle (24 points) Culinary Class Wars (20 points) Worst Ex Ever (19 points) Mr. McMahon (17 points) Nobody Wants This (9 points) Selling Sunset (5 points) Baby Reindeer (4 points) KAOS (4 points) Penelope (3 points) What’s Next? The Future with Bill Gates (1 point)

What have you been watching on Netflix this week? Let us know in the comments.