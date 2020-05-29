What’s New on Netflix UK: May 29th, 2020

Another Friday, another weekend, and another selection of titles to be binged on Netflix UK. There should be plenty below to see you through the weekend as we look forward to the start of June. Here’s what’s new on Netflix UK today for May 29th, 2020.

First of all, here are today’s top highlights:

Space Force N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 10

Genre: Comedy | Runtime: 30 Minutes

Cast: Steve Carell, Owen Daniels, Noah Emmerich, John Malkovich, Tawny Newsome

The Office US Developer, Greg Daniels, and star Steve Carell return to team up for Netflix’s latest, and hilarious, comedy venture.

Tasked with establishing the sixth branch of the US Armed Forces, General Mark Naird is enlisted to head “Space Force” and complete the mission of having “boots on the moon” as per the orders of the President.

America’s Got Talent N

Seasons: 2 | Episodes: 26

Genre: Music, Reality | Runtime: 60 Minutes

The greatest, and worst, talented citizens of America hit the stage to impress the judges once again with the hope of winning the cash grand prize of a $1 million dollars and a headlining Vegas show.

Episodes of America’s Got Talent will be arriving on a weekly basis.

Queen of the South

Seasons: 4 | Episodes: 56

Genre: Crime, Drama | Runtime: 42 Minutes

Cast: Alice Braga, Hemky Madera, Peter Gadiot, Veronica Falcón, Nick Sagar

The extremely popular crime-drama series Queen of the South is back for a fourth season! Fans will be delighted to learn that the series will be returning for a fifth season, and will be available to stream on Netflix UK next year.

When she seeks refuge in the US she forms an alliance with an unlikely individual from her past. Taking down the drug lord that pursues her Teresa forms her own drug empire. By becoming one of the wealthiest women in the world she learns the harsh reality that money doesn’t solve all of her problems. Only depending on herself, Teresa can only depend on herself if she is to survive.

What’s New on Netflix UK Today: May 29th, 2020

America’s Got Talent: Season 2 N

Cellular (2004)

Kenny Sebastian: The Most Interesting Person in the Room (2020) N

The Notebook (2004)

The Other (1999)

Queen of the South: Season 4

Somebody Feed Phil: Season 3 N

Space Force: Season 1 N

Most Popular Movies and TV Series on Netflix UK Today: May 29th, 2020

White Lines and Justice League continue to reign at the top, but with Space Force arriving we could see White Lines knocked off its perch:

Most Popular TV Series on Netflix UK (May 29th) 1. White Lines

2. Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich

3. The Last Dance

4. Dynasty

5. Snowpiercer

6. History 101

7. Dead to Me

8. Sweet Magnolias

9. Selling Sunset

10. Money Heist

