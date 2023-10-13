New Releases Added to Netflix UK This Week: October 13th, 2023

As nights and days get really chilly in the United Kingdom, Netflix is adding many new titles to help you warm as the nights draw in. Below are all new releases, whether that be new movies or new TV series added over the past week.
With thanks to FlixPatrol for the weekly roundup of the most popular titles in the Netflix UK top 10s and with that out of the way, here’s our top 3 picks of the week:
Best New Movies and Series Added to Netflix UK This Week
The Fall of the House of Usher (Season 1)
Genre: Horror
Cast: Carla Gugino, Bruce Greenwood, Mary McDonnell, Carl Lumbly, Mark Hamill, Henry Thomas
Mike Flanagan is looking to go out with a bang with his Netflix deal coming to an end with this final installment following some huge horror titles over the past few years.
With plenty of familiar faces, the new eight-part series tells the story of a family business empire going through the succession process but past secrets come to light.
I’m only partway through the series (we didn’t get a screener, unfortunately), and while I’m not quite ready to say it’s a notch above Midnight Mass, which is one of my favorite Netflix series of all time, it’s pretty darn close.
A Journal for Jordan (2021)
Director: Denzel Washington
Cast: Michael B. Jordan, Chanté Adams, Jalon Christian, Robert Wisdom, Tamara Tunie, Jasmine Batchelor
Releasing in cinemas two years ago and enjoying its first window stint on NowTV, it’s now the turn of Netflix to house the Michael B Jordan romance A Journal for Jordan for a fixed period of time.
Jordan plays the role of Charles King, a 1st sergeant who is sadly killed during the Afghanistan war. The story then goes back and forth between the past and modern-day, with his character laying out in a journal to his son how to grow up to positively influence the world.
Our Kind of Traitor (2016)
Director: Susanna White
Cast: Ewan McGregor, Stellan Skarsgård, Damian Lewis, Naomie Harris, Jeremy Northam, Mark Stanley
One of the lesser-known Ewan McGregor movies from the past decade is the action drama Our Kind of Traitor which sees a couple finding themselves lured into a Russian oligarch’s plans to defect, caught between a rock and a hard place with two warring agencies.
Dave Calhoun of Time Out London particularly enjoyed the movie when it dropped in cinemas, saying that the movie “turns into a brisk, energetic drama, with Anthony Dod Mantle’s photography adding interesting layers to a fairly straightforward plot.”
Full List of New Releases on Netflix UK This Week
15 New Movies Added to Netflix UK This Week
- A Journal for Jordan (2021)
- Bleach (2018) Netflix Original
- Blippi’s Big Dino Adventure (2023)
- Blue Bayou (2021)
- Ìjọ̀gbọ̀n (2023) Netflix Original
- In the Heights (2021)
- Kasargold (2023)
- Nine Days (2020)
- OMG 2 (2023)
- Once Upon a Star (2023) Netflix Original
- Our Kind of Traitor (2016)
- Spy Kids (2001)
- Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams (2002)
- Spy Kids 3: Game Over (2003)
- The Conference (2023) Netflix Original
14 New Series Added to Netflix UK This Week
- A Nation of Banchan (Season 1)
- Baby Animal Cam (Season 1) Netflix Original – LIVE
- Big Vape: The Rise and Fall of Juul (Limited Series) Netflix Original
- DI4RIES (Season 2 – Part 1) Netflix Original
- GOOD NIGHT WORLD (Season 1) Netflix Original
- Last One Standing (Season 2) Netflix Original
- LEGO Friends: The Next Chapter (Season 1)
- Maxine (Limited Series)
- Murder in the Badlands (Limited Series)
- Pact of Silence (Season 1) Netflix Original
- Stranded with my Mother-in-Law (Season 1) Netflix Original
- Strong Girl Nam-soon (Season 1) Netflix Original
- The Catch (Season 1)
- The Fall of the House of Usher (Season 1) Netflix Original
Most Popular Movies on Netflix UK This Week (Oct 6-13)
- Reptile (71 points)
- Infinite (61 points)
- Fair Play (60 points)
- Nowhere (59 points)
- Space Jam: A New Legacy (31 points)
- Before I Go to Sleep (27 points)
- Four Brothers (23 points)
- Ballerina (22 points)
- Get Rich or Die Tryin’ (17 points)
- The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It (14 points)
- Crazy, Stupid, Love. (13 points)
- Norbit (11 points)
- Khufiya (7 points)
- A Journal for Jordan (7 points)
- Crawlspace (6 points)
- Those Who Wish Me Dead (4 points)
- The Mercy (3 points)
- The Grinch (2 points)
- Clifford the Big Red Dog (1 point)
- Love Is in the Air (1 point)
Most Popular Series on Netflix UK This Week (Oct 6-13)
- Beckham (80 points)
- Sex Education (67 points)
- Lupin (60 points)
- Who Killed Jill Dando? (53 points)
- Love Is Blind (40 points)
- Everything Now (30 points)
- Rookie Cops (30 points)
- Encounters (22 points)
- Top Boy (16 points)
- The Catch (14 points)
- Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal (13 points)
- Murder in the Badlands (12 points)
- Virgin River (2 points)
- Dear Child (7 points)
