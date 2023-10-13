New Releases Added to Netflix UK This Week: October 13th, 2023

As nights and days get really chilly in the United Kingdom, Netflix is adding many new titles to help you warm as the nights draw in. Below are all new releases, whether that be new movies or new TV series added over the past week.

In case you missed it, we updated our preview of what’s still to come to Netflix UK throughout the remainder of October 2023, which includes the A24 horror Talk to Me. Missed the new arrivals from last week? You can find all 37 new releases recapped here.

With thanks to FlixPatrol for the weekly roundup of the most popular titles in the Netflix UK top 10s and with that out of the way, here’s our top 3 picks of the week:

Best New Movies and Series Added to Netflix UK This Week

The Fall of the House of Usher (Season 1)

Genre: Horror

Cast: Carla Gugino, Bruce Greenwood, Mary McDonnell, Carl Lumbly, Mark Hamill, Henry Thomas

Mike Flanagan is looking to go out with a bang with his Netflix deal coming to an end with this final installment following some huge horror titles over the past few years.

With plenty of familiar faces, the new eight-part series tells the story of a family business empire going through the succession process but past secrets come to light.

I’m only partway through the series (we didn’t get a screener, unfortunately), and while I’m not quite ready to say it’s a notch above Midnight Mass, which is one of my favorite Netflix series of all time, it’s pretty darn close.

A Journal for Jordan (2021)

Director: Denzel Washington

Cast: Michael B. Jordan, Chanté Adams, Jalon Christian, Robert Wisdom, Tamara Tunie, Jasmine Batchelor

Releasing in cinemas two years ago and enjoying its first window stint on NowTV, it’s now the turn of Netflix to house the Michael B Jordan romance A Journal for Jordan for a fixed period of time.

Jordan plays the role of Charles King, a 1st sergeant who is sadly killed during the Afghanistan war. The story then goes back and forth between the past and modern-day, with his character laying out in a journal to his son how to grow up to positively influence the world.

Our Kind of Traitor (2016)

Director: Susanna White

Cast: Ewan McGregor, Stellan Skarsgård, Damian Lewis, Naomie Harris, Jeremy Northam, Mark Stanley

One of the lesser-known Ewan McGregor movies from the past decade is the action drama Our Kind of Traitor which sees a couple finding themselves lured into a Russian oligarch’s plans to defect, caught between a rock and a hard place with two warring agencies.

Dave Calhoun of Time Out London particularly enjoyed the movie when it dropped in cinemas, saying that the movie “turns into a brisk, energetic drama, with Anthony Dod Mantle’s photography adding interesting layers to a fairly straightforward plot.”

Full List of New Releases on Netflix UK This Week

15 New Movies Added to Netflix UK This Week

A Journal for Jordan (2021)

Bleach (2018) Netflix Original

Blippi’s Big Dino Adventure (2023)

Blue Bayou (2021)

Ìjọ̀gbọ̀n (2023) Netflix Original

In the Heights (2021)

Kasargold (2023)

Nine Days (2020)

OMG 2 (2023)

Once Upon a Star (2023) Netflix Original

Our Kind of Traitor (2016)

Spy Kids (2001)

Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams (2002)

Spy Kids 3: Game Over (2003)

The Conference (2023) Netflix Original

14 New Series Added to Netflix UK This Week

A Nation of Banchan (Season 1)

Baby Animal Cam (Season 1) Netflix Original – LIVE

Big Vape: The Rise and Fall of Juul (Limited Series) Netflix Original

DI4RIES (Season 2 – Part 1) Netflix Original

GOOD NIGHT WORLD (Season 1) Netflix Original

Last One Standing (Season 2) Netflix Original

LEGO Friends: The Next Chapter (Season 1)

Maxine (Limited Series)

Murder in the Badlands (Limited Series)

Pact of Silence (Season 1) Netflix Original

Stranded with my Mother-in-Law (Season 1) Netflix Original

Strong Girl Nam-soon (Season 1) Netflix Original

The Catch (Season 1)

The Fall of the House of Usher (Season 1) Netflix Original

Most Popular Movies on Netflix UK This Week (Oct 6-13)

Reptile (71 points) Infinite (61 points) Fair Play (60 points) Nowhere (59 points) Space Jam: A New Legacy (31 points) Before I Go to Sleep (27 points) Four Brothers (23 points) Ballerina (22 points) Get Rich or Die Tryin’ (17 points) The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It (14 points) Crazy, Stupid, Love. (13 points) Norbit (11 points) Khufiya (7 points) A Journal for Jordan (7 points) Crawlspace (6 points) Those Who Wish Me Dead (4 points) The Mercy (3 points) The Grinch (2 points) Clifford the Big Red Dog (1 point) Love Is in the Air (1 point)

Most Popular Series on Netflix UK This Week (Oct 6-13)

Beckham (80 points) Sex Education (67 points) Lupin (60 points) Who Killed Jill Dando? (53 points) Love Is Blind (40 points) Everything Now (30 points) Rookie Cops (30 points) Encounters (22 points) Top Boy (16 points) The Catch (14 points) Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal (13 points) Murder in the Badlands (12 points) Virgin River (2 points) Dear Child (7 points)

What are you watching on Netflix UK this week? Let us know in the comments below.