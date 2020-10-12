What’s New on Netflix UK & Top 10s: October 12th, 2020

There were only two new additions to discuss on Netflix UK today, but thankfully there were plenty of new additions over the weekend. Here’s what’s new and the most popular on Netflix UK today, October 12th, 2020.

First of all, here are today’s top highlights on Netflix UK:

Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (2018)

Director: Yarrow Cheney, Scott Mosier

Genre: Animation, Comedy | Runtime: 85 Minutes

Cast: Benedict Cumberbatch, Cameron Seely, Rashida Jones, Pharrell Williams, Tristan O’Hare

The incredibly versatile Benifick Dunderwhack (Benedict Cumberbatch) took on the role of Christmas’ most beloved villain, The Grinch. From the studio that brought you, Minions, The Grinch did a fantastic job of capturing the essence of the classic Dr. Seuss tale.

Each year the Who’s in Whoville celebrate the holiday season with Jubilant and over the top joy, with Who Girls and Who Boys that can’t wait to play with new toys. While The Grinch who stands tall at the top of Mount Crumpet hates the noise from Who jovial trumpets. With a sneer and smile, he sets a plan for a while. Donning the red and donning the white, the Who’s of Whoville will get a Christmas fright. As the Grinch goes about his evil business, this is how, he, the Grinch stole Christmas.

Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts (Season 3) N

Seasons: 3 | Episodes: 30

Genre: Animation, Action, Adventure | Runtime: 24 Minutes

Cast: Karen Fukuhara, Sydney Mikayla, Dee Bradley Baker, Deon Cole, Coy Stewart

Kipo had a blistering start to life on Netflix but like a candle that burns at both ends, the series is already coming to an end with the arrival of the third season.

Thirteen-year-old girl Kipo is searching for her father after being forced out of the safety of her underground city. Together with her friends Wolf, Mandu, Benson and Dave the group traverse the sprawling apocalyptic wasteland fighting grizzly sentient mutant animals as they search for Kipo’s father.

What’s New on Netflix UK Today: October 12th, 2020

Dil (1990)

The Eve (2018)

Fida (2004)

Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts (Season 3) N

New arrivals from the weekend on Netflix UK

Disco Dancer (1982)

Doom (2005)

Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (2018)

Hunterrr (2015)

The Legend of Bhagat Singh (2002)

Legends of the Fall (1994)

Overlord (2018)

Phir Hera Pheri (2006)

Movies & TV Series Leaving Netflix UK Today: October 12th, 2020

Sadma (1983)

Two Small Voices (1997)

Movies & TV Series That Left Netflix UK from the Weekend: October 12th, 2020

Saw: The Final Chapter (2010)

Abnormal Summit (1 Season)

Alvin and the Chipmunks Meet Frankenstein (1999)

Alvin and the Chipmunks Meet the Wolfman (2000)

American Pie (1999)

American Pie 2 (2001)

Babe (1995)

Blue Crush (2002)

The Breakfast Club (1985)

Brian Banks (2018)

Bring It On: Fight to the Finish (2009)

Bring It On: In It to Win It (2007)

Cheech & Chong’s Next Movie (1980)

Chef & My Fridge (1 Season)

Get Him to the Greek (2010)

Hannibal (2001)

The Land Before Time (1988)

Midnight Run (1988)

Out of Africa (1985)

Pyscho 2 (1983)

Red Dragon (2002)

Sixteen Candles (1984)

The Wizard (1989)

Most Popular Movies & TV Series on Netflix UK Today: October 12th, 2020

To no one’s surprise, The Haunting of Bly Manor claimed the top spot at the weekend. Adam Sandler’s Hubie Halloween also starts the week at the top of the most popular movies.

Most Popular TV Series on Netflix UK: October 12th, 2020 1️⃣The Haunting of Bly Manor

2️⃣Emily in Paris

3️⃣Ratched

4️⃣Gogglebox

5️⃣Mr Bean The Animated Series

6️⃣The Fall

7️⃣Peppa Pig

8️⃣Schitt's Creek

9️⃣Bad Boy Billionaires: India

