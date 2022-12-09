What’s New on Netflix & Top 10s: December 9th, 2022

We’ve got 18 new releases to cover below that have been added for December 8th and 9th but be pre-warned, many new releases are international titles. So let’s sift through the new batch of titles and see what’s worth watching and what’s currently trending for December 9th, 2022.

The big new releases planned for the weekend include the next batch of episodes of the Korean series, Alchemy of Souls and the 2013 hit movie Prisoners.

A few removals are planned for the weekend, including The Shack (2017), Fast Color (2019), and Going in Style (2017).

Best New Movies and Shows on Netflix for December 9th

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio (2022)

Rating: PG

Language: English

Genre: Animation, Drama, Family

Director: Guillermo del Toro, Mark Gustafson

Cast: Gregory Mann, Ewan McGregor, Ron Perlman

Writer: Guillermo del Toro, Patrick McHale, Matthew Robbins

Runtime: 117 min / 1h 57m

The big new movie of the week and what Netflix has largely cleared this week of English-language releases for is the new stop-motion animated movie from Guillermo del Toro.

Serving as a reinvention of the classic story you’ll see a wooden puppet brought to life in this stunning stop-motion musical tale.

The movie, which released in select theaters last week, has picked up universal praise with it carrying the coveted Certified Fresh rating.

In our review, we said it’s our “favorite animated film of the year and maybe Netflix’s best-animated film to date.”

Once you’re done with the main movie, Netflix has also released a companion documentary that takes you behind-the-scenes and, in GDT’s own words, explains the process of creating Pinocchio.

Dragon Age: Absolution (Season 1)

Rating: TV-MA

Language: English

Genre: Animation, Action, Adventure

Cast: Kimberly Brooks, Matthew Mercer, Phil LaMarr, Ashly Burch, Sumalee Montano, Keston John

Sticking with animation, we come onto another entry in Netflix’s growing list of video game adaptations.

This time, Bioware’s Dragon Age is under the spotlight for this new series that follows a group of misfits working together to steal an artifact from a sinister mage.

Harry & Meghan (Limited Series – Episodes 1-3)

Rating: TV-MA

Language: English

Genre: Documentary

Cast: Meghan Markle, Prince Harry

Rocketing to the top of the top 10s after its addition yesterday, the “explosive” limited docuseries from Liz Garbus about their relationship over the last 6 years has made waves to say the least.

To put it mildly, the reaction to the documentary series thus far has been strong and controversial. The British press is having an absolute field day, and reviews are sparking emotional reactions.

Fun fact: the Daily Mail has published over 100 articles on the docuseries in the last 24 hours.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix for December 8-9, 2022

Please note this list only applies to Netflix in the United States. Other regions may vary.

10 New Movies Added Today

Broken Wings (2022) – TV-14 – Indonesian – When violence erupts at a detention center, a police officer combats armed prisoners — as his wife goes into labor without him. Inspired by real events.

– TV-14 – Indonesian – When violence erupts at a detention center, a police officer combats armed prisoners — as his wife goes into labor without him. Inspired by real events. God’s Crooked Lines (2022) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Spanish – A private detective who claims to be suffering from paranoia checks into a psychiatric hospital to investigate another patient’s mysterious death.

– TV-MA – Spanish – A private detective who claims to be suffering from paranoia checks into a psychiatric hospital to investigate another patient’s mysterious death. Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio (2022) Netflix Original – PG – English – Oscar-winning filmmaker Guillermo del Toro reinvents the classic story of a wooden puppet brought to life in this stunning stop-motion musical tale.

– PG – English – Oscar-winning filmmaker Guillermo del Toro reinvents the classic story of a wooden puppet brought to life in this stunning stop-motion musical tale. Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio: Handcarved Cinema (2022) Netflix Original – TV-PG – English – With mesmerizing footage and time lapses of animators at work, this behind-the-scenes special captures the artistry of a unique tale years in the making.

– TV-PG – English – With mesmerizing footage and time lapses of animators at work, this behind-the-scenes special captures the artistry of a unique tale years in the making. In Broad Daylight: The Narvarte Case (2022) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Spanish – This documentary unveils evidence of corruption in the investigation into the murder of five people in the Narvarte neighborhood of Mexico City in 2015.

– TV-MA – Spanish – This documentary unveils evidence of corruption in the investigation into the murder of five people in the Narvarte neighborhood of Mexico City in 2015. Kantara (2022) – TV-MA – Hindi – A fiery young man clashes with an unflinching forest officer in a south Indian village where spirituality, fate and folklore rule the lands.

– TV-MA – Hindi – A fiery young man clashes with an unflinching forest officer in a south Indian village where spirituality, fate and folklore rule the lands. The Blue Whale (2020) – TV-MA – Arabic – When the suicide rate among teenagers mysteriously rises, the police set up an investigation linking these incidents to a viral online challenge game.

– TV-MA – Arabic – When the suicide rate among teenagers mysteriously rises, the police set up an investigation linking these incidents to a viral online challenge game. The Elephant Whisperers (2022) Netflix Original – PG – Tamil – Bomman and Bellie, a couple in south India, devote their lives to caring for an orphaned baby elephant named Raghu, forging a family like no other.

– PG – Tamil – Bomman and Bellie, a couple in south India, devote their lives to caring for an orphaned baby elephant named Raghu, forging a family like no other. The Master Plan (2020) – TV-14 – Arabic – Hired to steal important documents in a high-stakes bank heist, two slick criminals enlist a bumbling duo to do the dirty work — and bear all the risk.

– TV-14 – Arabic – Hired to steal important documents in a high-stakes bank heist, two slick criminals enlist a bumbling duo to do the dirty work — and bear all the risk. Urvasivo Rakshasivo (2022) – TV-14 – Telugu – Forced to hide his steamy affair with a coworker, hopeless romantic Sri is heartbroken when his lover isn’t interested in a real relationship.

8 New TV Series Added Today

CAT (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Punjabi – Living under an alias, a former police informant is summoned to infiltrate a major drug empire but uncovers a dangerous connection to his dark past.

– TV-MA – Punjabi – Living under an alias, a former police informant is summoned to infiltrate a major drug empire but uncovers a dangerous connection to his dark past. Dragon Age: Absolution () Netflix Original – TV-MA – English – With great power at stake, a group of misfits must work together to steal an artifact from a sinister mage. Based on BioWare’s video game franchise.

– TV-MA – English – With great power at stake, a group of misfits must work together to steal an artifact from a sinister mage. Based on BioWare’s video game franchise. Dream Home Makeover (Season 4) Netflix Original – TV-G – English – Dreams come true for real families looking for the perfect home tailored to their own unique style, thanks to Shea and Syd McGee of Studio McGee.

– TV-G – English – Dreams come true for real families looking for the perfect home tailored to their own unique style, thanks to Shea and Syd McGee of Studio McGee. Harry & Meghan (Limited Series – Episodes 1-3) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English – From their courtship to their exit from royal life, Harry and Meghan share their complex journey in their own words in this docuseries.

– TV-MA – English – From their courtship to their exit from royal life, Harry and Meghan share their complex journey in their own words in this docuseries. How to Ruin Christmas (Season 3) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English – Free-spirited Tumi always manages to make a mess of things. Can she make it through this holiday family reunion without ruining it completely?

– TV-MA – English – Free-spirited Tumi always manages to make a mess of things. Can she make it through this holiday family reunion without ruining it completely? Lookism (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Korean – In a society that favors good looks, a high school outcast leads a double life switching between his two bodies that are polar opposites in appearance.

– TV-MA – Korean – In a society that favors good looks, a high school outcast leads a double life switching between his two bodies that are polar opposites in appearance. Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area (Part 2) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Korean – Thieves overtake the mint of a unified Korea. With hostages trapped inside, the police must stop them — as well as the shadowy mastermind behind it all.

– TV-MA – Korean – Thieves overtake the mint of a unified Korea. With hostages trapped inside, the police must stop them — as well as the shadowy mastermind behind it all. Tales of Africa (Season 1) – TV-PG – French – In this collection of animated shorts, Papa Nzenu travels through six African countries and showcases traditional stories from each region.

Netflix Top 10s for December 9th, 2022

For the full global top 50, visit our top 10 on Netflix hub.

# TV Shows Movies 1 Harry & Meghan Bullet Train 2 Wednesday Emily the Criminal 3 Firefly Lane Troll 4 Too Hot to Handle Storks 5 Arelys Henao: Canto para no llorar Lady Chatterley’s Lover 6 Snack vs Chef 21 Jump Street 7 Love Island Sniper: Rogue Mission 8 Dead to Me The Boss Baby: Christmas Bonus 9 1899 The Noel Diary 10 Crime Scene: The Texas Killing Fields My Name Is Vendetta

What are you watching on Netflix this weekend? Let us know in the comments down below.