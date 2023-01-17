What’s New on Netflix & Top 10s: January 17th, 2023

Welcome along to your first daily recap for the week where we’ve got quite a few new movies and series to cover that arrived over the weekend and today. Here’s a full look at what’s new on Netflix and what’s trending for January 17th, 2023.
Today is your last chance to watch the Netflix original series Yummy Mummies, which sees its final season depart tomorrow. Also leaving Netflix this week are the movies CALM WITH HORSES (2020), Dinner With Friends (Friendsgiving) (2020), and Whisky (2004).
Still to come to Netflix this week are Jung_e, That ’90s Show and Demon Slayer S2.
Best New Movies and Series on Netflix for January 17th
The Devil to Pay (2019)
Rating: TV-14
Language: English
Genre: Thriller
Director: Lane Skye, Ruckus Skye
Cast: Danielle Deadwyler, Catherine Dyer, Jayson Warner Smith
Writer: Lane Skye, Ruckus Skye
Runtime: 87 min / 1h 27m
Making its way onto Netflix for the first time today is the 2019 cult hit, The Devil to Pay. Produced by Buckhead Film Group and Crooked Crow Films the movie holds a 90% on RottenTomatoes and a 6.3 on IMDb.
Here’s what you can expect from the thriller:
“When her husband disappears, a struggling Appalachian farmer must find a way to repay his debt to a powerful local family before they hurt her son.”
Crash Course in Romance (Season 1 – New Episodes Weekly)
Rating: TV-14
Language: Korean
Genre: Romance
Cast: Jeon Do-yeon, Jung Kyung-ho, Noh Yoon-seo, Oh Eui-sik, Lee Bong-ryeon, Shin Jae-ha
Runtime: 75 mins / 1h 15m
Added over the weekend was the first episode of Crash Course in Romance which will now drop two new episodes hence forth every Saturday and Sunday.
The comedy series sees a mother navigating the world of private education with her daughter who is desperate to join a maths class taught by a celebrity tutor.
Christmas Wedding Planner (2017)
Rating: PG
Language: English
Genre: Romance
Director: Justin G. Dyck
Cast: Jocelyn Hudon, Stephen Huszar, Kelly Rutherford
Writer: Stacy Connelly, Keith Cooper, Rebecca Lamarche
Runtime: 86 min / 1h 26m
Finally, Christmas may be over, but if you’re still looking for some Christmas cheese, Netflix just got back the 2017 holiday movie Christmas Wedding Planner.
Full List of New Releases on Netflix (Jan 14 – Jan 17)
6 New Movies Added
- Apocalypse Now Redux (2001) – R – English – Reedited and remastered with 49 extra minutes of footage, Francis Ford Coppola’s classic follows an Army captain’s risky mission to kill a rogue colonel.
- Chhota Bheem aur Chand Pari ki Dastaan (2021) – TV-Y7 – Hindi – When a terrible king steals three gifts granted to Bheem and his friends by a Moon Fairy, they must find a way to defeat him before it’s too late.
- Christmas Wedding Planner (2017) – PG – English
- Going to Heaven (2015) – TV-G – Arabic – Struggling to accept the loss of his mother, a young boy sets out to find his estranged grandmother after discovering her address in a box of keepsakes.
- The Devil to Pay (2019) – TV-14 – English – When her husband disappears, a struggling Appalachian farmer must find a way to repay his debt to a powerful local family before they hurt her son.
- Varalaru Mukkiyam (2022) – TV-14 – Tamil – A wayward young man’s life is turned on its head when he begins to doggedly pursue the daughter of the new family in his neighborhood.
3 New TV Series Added
- Crash Course in Romance (Season 1 – New Episodes Weekly) Netflix Original – TV-14 – Korean – A mother with a heart of gold navigates the cutthroat world of private education when her daughter tries to join a celebrity math instructor’s class.
- MIU404 (Season 1) – TV-MA – Japanese – In a police unit focused on solving crimes in 24 hours, an analytical detective is partnered with an impulsive officer who never thinks before he acts.
- Quartet (Season 1) – TV-PG – Japanese – After a chance encounter, four musicians decide to form a quartet and spend the winter sharing a cozy villa in Karuizawa — but a secret hangs over them.
Netflix Top 10s for January 17th, 2023
For the full global top 50 and what’s trending in other countries, visit our Netflix top 10 hub.
|#
|TV Shows
|Movies
|Kids
|1
|Ginny & Georgia
|Dog Gone
|Dog Gone
|2
|Vikings: Valhalla
|The Hatchet Wielding Hitchhiker
|Trolls
|3
|New Amsterdam
|Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
|Sing 2
|4
|Wednesday
|The Pale Blue Eye
|CoComelon
|5
|The Walking Dead
|Transformers: Dark of the Moon
|Daddy Day Care
|6
|Love Island
|Trolls
|Little Angel
|7
|Kaleidoscope
|Sing 2
|Sonic Prime
|8
|The Circle
|Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen
|Matilda
|9
|Pressure Cooker
|Daddy Day Care
|The Bad Guys
|10
|Emily in Paris
|Leap Year
|Bebefinn
What are you watching on Netflix today? Let us know in the comments down below.