What’s New on Netflix & Top 10s: January 17th, 2023

Welcome along to your first daily recap for the week where we’ve got quite a few new movies and series to cover that arrived over the weekend and today. Here’s a full look at what’s new on Netflix and what’s trending for January 17th, 2023.

Today is your last chance to watch the Netflix original series Yummy Mummies, which sees its final season depart tomorrow. Also leaving Netflix this week are the movies CALM WITH HORSES (2020), Dinner With Friends (Friendsgiving) (2020), and Whisky (2004).

Still to come to Netflix this week are Jung_e, That ’90s Show and Demon Slayer S2.

Best New Movies and Series on Netflix for January 17th

The Devil to Pay (2019)

Rating: TV-14

Language: English

Genre: Thriller

Director: Lane Skye, Ruckus Skye

Cast: Danielle Deadwyler, Catherine Dyer, Jayson Warner Smith

Writer: Lane Skye, Ruckus Skye

Runtime: 87 min / 1h 27m

Making its way onto Netflix for the first time today is the 2019 cult hit, The Devil to Pay. Produced by Buckhead Film Group and Crooked Crow Films the movie holds a 90% on RottenTomatoes and a 6.3 on IMDb.

Here’s what you can expect from the thriller:

“When her husband disappears, a struggling Appalachian farmer must find a way to repay his debt to a powerful local family before they hurt her son.”

Crash Course in Romance (Season 1 – New Episodes Weekly)

Rating: TV-14

Language: Korean

Genre: Romance

Cast: Jeon Do-yeon, Jung Kyung-ho, Noh Yoon-seo, Oh Eui-sik, Lee Bong-ryeon, Shin Jae-ha

Runtime: 75 mins / 1h 15m

Added over the weekend was the first episode of Crash Course in Romance which will now drop two new episodes hence forth every Saturday and Sunday.

The comedy series sees a mother navigating the world of private education with her daughter who is desperate to join a maths class taught by a celebrity tutor.

Christmas Wedding Planner (2017)

Rating: PG

Language: English

Genre: Romance

Director: Justin G. Dyck

Cast: Jocelyn Hudon, Stephen Huszar, Kelly Rutherford

Writer: Stacy Connelly, Keith Cooper, Rebecca Lamarche

Runtime: 86 min / 1h 26m

Finally, Christmas may be over, but if you’re still looking for some Christmas cheese, Netflix just got back the 2017 holiday movie Christmas Wedding Planner.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix (Jan 14 – Jan 17)

6 New Movies Added

Apocalypse Now Redux (2001) – R – English – Reedited and remastered with 49 extra minutes of footage, Francis Ford Coppola’s classic follows an Army captain’s risky mission to kill a rogue colonel.

– R – English – Reedited and remastered with 49 extra minutes of footage, Francis Ford Coppola’s classic follows an Army captain’s risky mission to kill a rogue colonel. Chhota Bheem aur Chand Pari ki Dastaan (2021) – TV-Y7 – Hindi – When a terrible king steals three gifts granted to Bheem and his friends by a Moon Fairy, they must find a way to defeat him before it’s too late.

– TV-Y7 – Hindi – When a terrible king steals three gifts granted to Bheem and his friends by a Moon Fairy, they must find a way to defeat him before it’s too late. Christmas Wedding Planner (2017) – PG – English

– PG – English Going to Heaven (2015) – TV-G – Arabic – Struggling to accept the loss of his mother, a young boy sets out to find his estranged grandmother after discovering her address in a box of keepsakes.

– TV-G – Arabic – Struggling to accept the loss of his mother, a young boy sets out to find his estranged grandmother after discovering her address in a box of keepsakes. The Devil to Pay (2019) – TV-14 – English – When her husband disappears, a struggling Appalachian farmer must find a way to repay his debt to a powerful local family before they hurt her son.

– TV-14 – English – When her husband disappears, a struggling Appalachian farmer must find a way to repay his debt to a powerful local family before they hurt her son. Varalaru Mukkiyam (2022) – TV-14 – Tamil – A wayward young man’s life is turned on its head when he begins to doggedly pursue the daughter of the new family in his neighborhood.

3 New TV Series Added

Crash Course in Romance (Season 1 – New Episodes Weekly) Netflix Original – TV-14 – Korean – A mother with a heart of gold navigates the cutthroat world of private education when her daughter tries to join a celebrity math instructor’s class.

– TV-14 – Korean – A mother with a heart of gold navigates the cutthroat world of private education when her daughter tries to join a celebrity math instructor’s class. MIU404 (Season 1) – TV-MA – Japanese – In a police unit focused on solving crimes in 24 hours, an analytical detective is partnered with an impulsive officer who never thinks before he acts.

– TV-MA – Japanese – In a police unit focused on solving crimes in 24 hours, an analytical detective is partnered with an impulsive officer who never thinks before he acts. Quartet (Season 1) – TV-PG – Japanese – After a chance encounter, four musicians decide to form a quartet and spend the winter sharing a cozy villa in Karuizawa — but a secret hangs over them.

Netflix Top 10s for January 17th, 2023

For the full global top 50 and what’s trending in other countries, visit our Netflix top 10 hub.

# TV Shows Movies Kids 1 Ginny & Georgia Dog Gone Dog Gone 2 Vikings: Valhalla The Hatchet Wielding Hitchhiker Trolls 3 New Amsterdam Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery Sing 2 4 Wednesday The Pale Blue Eye CoComelon 5 The Walking Dead Transformers: Dark of the Moon Daddy Day Care 6 Love Island Trolls Little Angel 7 Kaleidoscope Sing 2 Sonic Prime 8 The Circle Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen Matilda 9 Pressure Cooker Daddy Day Care The Bad Guys 10 Emily in Paris Leap Year Bebefinn

