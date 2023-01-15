What’s Coming to Netflix This Week: January 16th to 22nd, 2023

Welcome along to another preview of what could be considered a rather dry January, but as always, a few sprinkled gems can be found throughout. Here’s the full list of new movies and series currently scheduled to hit Netflix from January 16th through to the 22nd.
We just updated our full January 2023 preview (likely for the last time) so if you want to see what’s coming beyond the 22nd, check out that preview.
As we covered in our roundup on Friday, a number of big titles are leaving next week. Here’s a quick rundown of the ones we think you should be checking out:
- The Nickelodeon series Henry Danger
- Batman: The Killing Joke (2016)
- MindGamers (2017)
- Hop (2011)
- Jezebel (2019)
- Legend (2015)
- Steve Jobs (2015)
Now let’s get into three highlights before looking into the full list:
Our Most Anticipated New Releases Coming to Netflix This Week
That ’90s Show
(Season 1)
Coming to Netflix: Thursday
The long-awaited return for That ’70s Show is here and hopefully, it won’t be a figment of our imagination like the ill-fated That ’80s Show turned out.
Featuring plenty of familiar returning faces as well as a diverse cast of new characters, you’ll be heading back to Point Place, Wisconsin for all kinds of teenage shenanigans. It’s one of Netflix’s first big swings in the comedy genre for the year so we can’t wait to see how it plays out with fans.
Jung_E (2023)
Coming to Netflix: Friday
The late Kang Soo-yeon’s posthumous movie Jung_E finally hits Netflix this week after nearly a few years of waiting.
The ambitious Korean sci-fi movie, written and directed by Yeon Sang-ho, is set in the year 2194 and tracks a shelter on the inhabitable Earth that breaks into civil war.
Demon Slayer (Season 2)
Coming to Netflix: Saturday
It was announced quite late this month that Netflix US is (finally) getting its hands on the second season of one of the most popular anime series in existence right now.
For those unfamiliar with the manga adaptation, here’s a brief synopsis of what you can expect:
“After a demon attack leaves his family slain and his sister cursed, Tanjiro embarks upon a perilous journey to find a cure and avenge those he’s lost.”
Full List of What’s Coming to Netflix This Week
Coming to Netflix on January 16th
- Miu404 (Season 1)
- Quartet (Season 1)
Coming to Netflix on January 17th
- The Devil to Pay (2019)
Coming to Netflix on January 19th
- Alkhallat+ (2022) Netflix Original
- Junji Ito Maniac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre (Season 1) Netflix Original
- Khallat+ (2023) Netflix Original
- That ’90s Show (Season 1) Netflix Original
- The Pez Outlaw (2022)
- Women at War (Season 1) Netflix Original
Coming to Netflix on January 20th
- Awaken (Season 1)
- Bake Squad (Season 2) Netflix Original
- Big Mäck: Gangsters and Gold (2023) Netflix Original
- Bling Empire: New York (Season 1) Netflix Original
- Booba (Season 5)
- Fauda (Season 4) Netflix Original
- Mission Majnu (2023) Netflix Original
- Jung_E (2023) Netflix Original
- Represent (Season 1) Netflix Original
- Shahmaran (Season 1) Netflix Original
- Shanty Town (Season 1) Netflix Original
- Sweetie (2022)
- The Real World (Season 28)
Coming to Netflix on January 21st
- Demon Slayer (Season 2)
- The Post-Truth World (2023) Netflix Original
What will you be checking out on Netflix over the next 7 days? Let us know in the comments down below.