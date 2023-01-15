What’s Coming to Netflix This Week: January 16th to 22nd, 2023

Welcome along to another preview of what could be considered a rather dry January, but as always, a few sprinkled gems can be found throughout. Here’s the full list of new movies and series currently scheduled to hit Netflix from January 16th through to the 22nd.

Now let’s get into three highlights before looking into the full list:

Our Most Anticipated New Releases Coming to Netflix This Week

That ’90s Show

(Season 1)

Coming to Netflix: Thursday

The long-awaited return for That ’70s Show is here and hopefully, it won’t be a figment of our imagination like the ill-fated That ’80s Show turned out.

Featuring plenty of familiar returning faces as well as a diverse cast of new characters, you’ll be heading back to Point Place, Wisconsin for all kinds of teenage shenanigans. It’s one of Netflix’s first big swings in the comedy genre for the year so we can’t wait to see how it plays out with fans.

Jung_E (2023)

Coming to Netflix: Friday

The late Kang Soo-yeon’s posthumous movie Jung_E finally hits Netflix this week after nearly a few years of waiting.

The ambitious Korean sci-fi movie, written and directed by Yeon Sang-ho, is set in the year 2194 and tracks a shelter on the inhabitable Earth that breaks into civil war.

Demon Slayer (Season 2)

Coming to Netflix: Saturday

It was announced quite late this month that Netflix US is (finally) getting its hands on the second season of one of the most popular anime series in existence right now.

For those unfamiliar with the manga adaptation, here’s a brief synopsis of what you can expect:

“After a demon attack leaves his family slain and his sister cursed, Tanjiro embarks upon a perilous journey to find a cure and avenge those he’s lost.”

Full List of What’s Coming to Netflix This Week

Coming to Netflix on January 16th

Miu404 (Season 1)

Quartet (Season 1)

Coming to Netflix on January 17th

The Devil to Pay (2019)

Coming to Netflix on January 19th

Alkhallat+ (2022) Netflix Original

Junji Ito Maniac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre (Season 1) Netflix Original

Khallat+ (2023) Netflix Original

That ’90s Show (Season 1) Netflix Original

The Pez Outlaw (2022)

Women at War (Season 1) Netflix Original

Coming to Netflix on January 20th

Awaken (Season 1)

Bake Squad (Season 2) Netflix Original

Big Mäck: Gangsters and Gold (2023) Netflix Original

Bling Empire: New York (Season 1) Netflix Original

Booba (Season 5)

Fauda (Season 4) Netflix Original

Mission Majnu (2023) Netflix Original

Jung_E (2023) Netflix Original

Represent (Season 1) Netflix Original

Shahmaran (Season 1) Netflix Original

Shanty Town (Season 1) Netflix Original

Sweetie (2022)

The Real World (Season 28)

Coming to Netflix on January 21st

Demon Slayer (Season 2)

The Post-Truth World (2023) Netflix Original

