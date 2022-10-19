What’s New on Netflix & Top 10s: October 19th, 2022

Happy Wednesday and welcome to your first daily recap of what’s new on Netflix so far this week. We’ll be recapping all the new releases on Netflix so far between October 17th and October 19th plus take a look at what’s trending in the Netflix top 10s.

Looking ahead to the rest of the week on Netflix, you’ve got the the second season of Barbarians coming on Friday alongside, the new Zoe Saldaña limited series, From Scratch.

On the removals front, it’s your last few days to watch the underrated comedy Yes, God, Yes, the Natalia Dyer comedy, and Hemlock Grove leaves towards the end of the week.

Best New Movies and Shows on Netflix for October 19th, 2022

The School for Good and Evil (2022)

Rating: PG-13

Language: English

Genre: Action, Drama, Fantasy

Director: Paul Feig

Cast: Rachel Bloom, Charlize Theron, Cate Blanchett

Writer: David Magee, Soman Chainani

Runtime: 2h 27m

One of the big new movies for Halloween is The School for Good and Evil that sees two best friends attending a Hogwarts-esque school where you’re trained to either be good or bad.

It’s got a huge cast and early reviews have been incredibly strong.

We reviewed the movie and concluded that this is a must-watch and gave it a PLAY rating. Andrew Morgan called it a “mostly engaging & satisfying entry into a genre that could use fresh blood.”

The Stranger (2022)

Rating: TV-MA

Language: English

Genre: Crime, Drama, Thriller

Director: Thomas M. Wright

Cast: Joel Edgerton, Sean Harris, Matthew Sunderland

Writer: Thomas M. Wright

Runtime: 1h 57m

Also on the Netflix Original movie front today is the Australian crime thriller The Stranger (not to be confused with the Harlan Coben series of the same name).

Joel Edgerton leads the movie’s cast that premiered at the Cannes Film Festival earlier this year.

Reviews for The Stranger have been very strong thus far with it currently carrying a 94% on RottenTomatoes at the time of publishing. Ben Rolph at AwardsWatch called the movie “truly well-made on all fronts” adding it’s got “brooding cinematography and a set of delicate performances led by a great director.”

Notre-Dame (Season 1)

Rating: TV-MA

Language: French

Genre: Drama

Director: Hervé Hadmar

Cast: Roschdy Zem, Caroline Proust, Megan Northam, Simon Abkarian, Alice Isaaz, Sandor Funtek

Runtime: 53 mins

Finally, we head to France for a new limited series that rewinds the clocks to just a few years ago and relives the events that saw the destruction of the iconic Notre Dame.

Here’s the official logline:

“Inspired by true accounts from French firefighters, this drama series explores the impact of the 2019 fire of Notre-Dame on a diverse group of Parisians.”

Full List of New Releases on Netflix for October 17th-19th, 2022

You can view an expanded version of this list via our new on Netflix hub.

6 New Movies Added

A Breath of Fresh Air (2022) – TV-MA – Italian – Salvo wants to save his bankrupt pizzeria. Lillo wants to save the family farm. The two estranged brothers must come together when their father dies.

– TV-MA – Italian – Salvo wants to save his bankrupt pizzeria. Lillo wants to save the family farm. The two estranged brothers must come together when their father dies. Gabriel Iglesias: Stadium Fluffy (2022) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English – Getting blackmailed. Offending a professional boxer. Trick-or-treating with his son. Gabriel shares his highs and lows in this landmark stand-up special.

– TV-MA – English – Getting blackmailed. Offending a professional boxer. Trick-or-treating with his son. Gabriel shares his highs and lows in this landmark stand-up special. LiSA Another Great Day (2022) Netflix Original – TV-PG – Japanese – Glimpse into the world of the songstress known as the “Rock Heroine” as she reflects on the first decade of her career and looks to the future.

– TV-PG – Japanese – Glimpse into the world of the songstress known as the “Rock Heroine” as she reflects on the first decade of her career and looks to the future. LiSA LiVE is Smile Always, Eve&Birth: The Birth at Nippon Budokan () – TV-G – Japanese – Known for her theme songs for “Demon Slayer” and more, LiSA triumphantly and gratefully takes the stage in celebration of her 10-year anniversary.

– TV-G – Japanese – Known for her theme songs for “Demon Slayer” and more, LiSA triumphantly and gratefully takes the stage in celebration of her 10-year anniversary. The School for Good and Evil (2022) Netflix Original – PG-13 – English – Best friends Sophie and Agatha find their bond put to the test when they’re whisked away to a magical school for future fairy-tale heroes and villains.

– PG-13 – English – Best friends Sophie and Agatha find their bond put to the test when they’re whisked away to a magical school for future fairy-tale heroes and villains. The Stranger (2022) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English – An undercover cop forms an intense, intimate relationship with a murder suspect while trying to earn his trust and elicit a confession.

6 New TV Series Added

Love Is Blind (Season 3 – New Episodes Weekly) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English – Nick and Vanessa Lachey host this social experiment where single men and women look for love and get engaged, all before meeting in person.

– TV-MA – English – Nick and Vanessa Lachey host this social experiment where single men and women look for love and get engaged, all before meeting in person. Notre-Dame (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – French

– TV-MA – French Somebody Feed Phil (Season 6) Netflix Original – TV-14 – English – “Everybody Loves Raymond” creator Phil Rosenthal travels the globe to take in the local cuisine and culture of Bangkok, Lisbon, Mexico City and more.

– TV-14 – English – “Everybody Loves Raymond” creator Phil Rosenthal travels the globe to take in the local cuisine and culture of Bangkok, Lisbon, Mexico City and more. The Green Glove Gang (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-14 – Polish – When their latest heist goes wrong, three older female burglars evade officials by hiding out in a nursing home — where they uncover a sinister secret.

– TV-14 – Polish – When their latest heist goes wrong, three older female burglars evade officials by hiding out in a nursing home — where they uncover a sinister secret. Unsolved Mysteries (Volume 3 – New Episodes Weekly) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English – Real cases of perplexing disappearances, shocking murders and paranormal encounters fuel this gripping revival of the iconic documentary series.

– TV-MA – English – Real cases of perplexing disappearances, shocking murders and paranormal encounters fuel this gripping revival of the iconic documentary series. Waffles + Mochi’s Restaurant (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-Y – English – Food-loving friends Waffles and Mochi get cooking in their very own restaurant, where hungry customers come to feast on flavors from all over the world!

Top 10s on Netflix for October 19th, 2022

Finally, let’s check what’s trending in the three Netflix US top 10s for October 19th. This list looks at the top 10 shows, movies, and kids’ titles currently streaming.

# TV Shows Movies Kids 1 The Watcher The Curse of Bridge Hollow Easy-Bake Battle: The Home Cooking Competition 2 Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story Blackout CoComelon 3 The Sinner Luckiest Girl Alive Megamind 4 The Midnight Club Dracula Untold Oddballs 5 The Blacklist Megamind Island of the Sea Wolves 6 Matt Wright’s Wild Territory Sing 2 Sing 2 7 The Mole 17 Again Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed 8 Conversations with a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed Despicable Me 2 9 Easy-Bake Battle: The Home Cooking Competition Despicable Me 2 Spirit Rangers 10 The Great British Bake Off Last Seen Alive Charlotte’s Web

What are you watching on Netflix today? Let us know in the comments down below.