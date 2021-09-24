Every Mike Flanagan Movie & Show on Netflix and What’s Coming Next

Mike Flanagan and Trevor Macy signed their overall deal with Netflix back in February 2019 and has been one of the best deals Netflix has struck in its history. Here’s a rundown on every Mike Flanagan and Trevor Macy movie and show on Netflix currently and what’s coming up next.

As we mentioned, Mike Flanagan and Trevor Macy via the production company, Intrepid Pictures are working with Netflix under an overall output deal. Producers such as Ryan Murphy, David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, and Shonda Rhimes all have similar output deals.

Both are prolific creators mostly in the horror space.

In addition to all of the titles below, some older movies that aren’t Netflix Originals are also available on Netflix around the world including Hush, Before I Wake, and Oculus.

Let’s now take a look at what we can expect next from Mike Flanagan and Trevor Macy on Netflix.

Every Mike Flanagan and Trevor Macy Movie & Series on Netflix

Before we get into what’s coming up, let’s take a gander as to what’s come so far.

Gerald’s Game

Released on Netflix: September 27th, 2017

IMDb Score: 6.5

Movie adapting Stephen King’s 1992 novel of the same name with Mike Flanagan and Jeff Howard adapting the book.

Starred Carla Gugino and Bruce Greenwood and is about a couple who tries to spice up their love life by heading off to a remote lake house. While in the cabin the husband dies while his wife is handcuffed to the bed and she must fight to get out of the cabin alive.

Before I Wake

Released on Netflix: January 5th, 2018

IMDb Score: 6.2

Before I Wake is about a couple who adopt a boy who can manifest his dreams and nightmares. This movie was first released at Fantasia in July 2016 and took two years to find a home which thankfully, was on Netflix.

Flanagan both directed and wrote the movie alongside Jeff Howard. The movie also saw a limited theatrical release grossing $4.9 million worldwide.

The Haunting of Hill House (Limited Series)

Released on Netflix: October 12th, 2018

IMDb Score: 8.6

Miniseries adapting the book by Shirley Jackson where a family returns to their old home where flashbacks collide with the modern day.

Among the cast for the limited series included Carla Gugino (who appeared in Gerald’s Game), Victoria Pedretti, Kate Siegel, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Henry Thomas, Michiel Huisman, and Elizabeth Reaser.

Eli

Released on Netflix: October 18th, 2019

IMDb Score: 5.7

Produced for Paramount Players, the movie skipped theatres to release exclusively on Netflix. Flanagan and Macy produced the movie but it was directed by Ciarán Foy.

The movie is about a boy who receives treatment for his disorder but finds out the home he’s moved into isn’t quite as safe as he’d like.

The Haunting of Bly Manor (Limited Series)

Released on Netflix: October 9th, 2020

IMDb Score: 7.4

The second entry in The Haunting with Flanagan returning to his showrunning duties just like the first entry.

Described as a gothic romance, the series kicks off with a man employing a nanny to take care of his orphaned niece and nephew who take up residence at Bly Manor and as you can probably guess, the place is rather haunted.

Midnight Mass (Limited Series)

Released on Netflix: September 24th, 2021

IMDb Score: 8.5

The series focuses on a series of events following a priest’s arrival to a small isolated community with all kinds of miraculous and rather scary events taking place.

Rahul Kohli will return to the Flanagan series after appearing in Netflix’s The Haunting miniseries. Also starring are Hamish Linklater, Annabeth Gish, Henry Thomas, and Zach Gilford.

You can find more about Midnight Mass including more of the big stars that are attached to the horror series and production updates in our preview.

Every Mike Flanagan Project Coming Soon to Netflix

The Midnight Club

Expected Netflix Release Date: 2022

The Midnight Club is the project set to come after Midnight Mass and is an adaptation of the book by Christopher Pike.

The series takes place at the Rotterdam Home and follows terminally ill teens who sit together and share their scary stories while also making a pact.

Filming got started in April 2021 with it expected to wrap up in September 2021.

Zach Gilford, Heather Langenkamp, William B. Davis, Samantha Sloyan and Larsen Thompson will star.

Something is Killing the Children

Coming to Netflix: TBD

Netflix currently has an output deal with Boom Studios! and they’ll be teaming up with Intrepid Pictures to adapt the dark comic into a series.

The comic book is often compared to The Walking Dead in scope and was extended into an ongoing series after initially being conceived as a limited series title.

One other project we’d just like to touch on is a movie that greenlit outside of Netflix back in August 2020 with Intrepid Pictures attached to produce the comic book American Reaper. This would be financed and released by Amblin (Stephen Spielberg’s outfit). Could this jump over to Netflix given Amblin’s new deal with the streamer? Time will tell.

Elsewhere, Intrepid Pictures is set to bring The Season of Passage to Universal Pictures.

And finally, those heading to Universal Studios can expect to see The Haunting of Hill House attraction on their trip between September and October 2021.

HILL HOUSE returns FALL 2021 pic.twitter.com/qPAEZQS4Ql — Intrepid Pictures (@intrepid) July 8, 2021

What’s been your favorite Mike Flanagan project on Netflix? Let us know in the comments.