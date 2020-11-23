First Look at Dreamworks TV Christmas 2020 Lineup for Netflix

Dreamworks TV and Netflix are teaming up this Christmas for a bunch of new Christmas specials adding to their already large selection for the holidays. Here’s what’s coming up from Dreamworks TV over the next few weeks.

Unfortunetely, this may be one of the last content-rich years for Dreamworks on Netflix. The deal is thought to be coming to an end and as Emily Horgan recently reviewed for us, the Dreamworks TV deal with Netflix has been very fruitful for both parties. You can find a full list of everything that’s come from Dreamworks TV to Netflix here.

Netflix’s own lineup of kids specials and titles look strong with Christmas specials for Chico Bon Bon, Trash Truck and Mighty Express.

Dragons Rescue Riders Huttsgalor Holiday Holiday Special

Netflix Release Date: November 24th, 2020

This title was announced all the way back in October but we’ve got some fresh new titles on what you can expect today.

Dragons Rescue Riders is a spin-off to the How to Train Your Dragons franchise which sits alongside Dreamworks Dragons also on Netflix but no longer getting updated.

Here’s what you can expect:

“When unpredictable winter storms threaten to ruin Odinyule, the Viking holiday of giving, and Elbone’s ship filled with presents goes missing, the Rescue Riders must work together to get behind the cause of the storms and save the beloved holiday!”

The special is executive produced by Jack Thomas (​Regular Show​, ​Dragons: Race to the Edge​) and co-executive produced by Brian Roberts (​VeggieTales​)

The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants! Mega Blissmas

Netflix Release Date: December 4th

This could be the final time we check in with Captain Underpants on Netflix as the series has reportedly concluded.

Here’s what you can expect from the Christmas special:

“Nobody is a bigger fan of Christmas than George and Harold, but this year the boys are convinced they can take the holiday to the next level with something called Mega Blissmas! Laser shows instead of red bows, ugly sweaters are cast aside for cool capes, and Christmas trees are rebooted as robots! But when the kids find that Blissmas isn’t what it’s cracked up to be, they join forces with Captain Underpants to save Christmas before it’s gone forever!”

The special is executive produced by Peter Hastings (​Animaniacs; Pinky and the Brain​),

SPIRIT RIDING FREE Ride Along Adventure

Netflix Release Date: December 8th

Adding to the growing list of interactive titles on Netflix, Spirit Riding Free will be getting similar treatment in December.

The new special isn’t Christmas themed but is still new from Dreamworks and noteworthy.

Here’s what you can expect:

“When Maricela’s horse, Mystery, is stolen by a gang of bandits Lucky, Pru and Abigail set out on their most daring adventure yet to get her back. It’s a race against the clock and the PALs will do just about anything to succeed, even if that means recruiting the help of the notorious Butch LePray. Saddle up and take the reins in this interactive special where it’s all up to you to help the PALs save Mystery!”

Madagascar: A Little Wild is also due out in December but that will be on Peacock and Hulu in the US and has yet to appear in any Netflix regions internationally. We’ll let you know if that changes.