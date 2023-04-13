New Action Movies Coming Soon to Netflix in 2023 and Beyond

Netflix is set to release a range of action movies in 2023 and beyond and below, we’ll focus on looking through all the confirmed 2023 action movies and all those in development.

As with all of our specific genre previews found throughout our coming soon section, you’ll probably find titles missing that you may believe to be action or vice versa, titles that you may not find to be a traditional action movie. Sadly, you’ll have to bear with us on this front.

This preview list notably excludes international action movies in development coming up on Netflix and is purely about the English-language titles headed our way.

Titles will be listed in order of confirmed release where available and then in alphabetical order.

Action Movies Confirmed for Release in 2023

The Mother

Director: Niki Caro

Screenplay by: Misha Green, Andrea Berloff, and Peter Craig

Cast: Jennifer Lopez, Joseph Fiennes, Lucy Paez, Omari Hardwick, Paul Raci and Gael Garcia Bernal

Confirmed for release on Netflix: May 12th, 2023

One of several upcoming Jennifer Lopez movies coming soon to Netflix includes a brand new action thriller, The Mother which was filmed in late 2021 into 2022 and was originally scheduled to release last year.

Here’s what you can expect in the new movie:

“A deadly female assassin comes out of hiding to protect the daughter that she gave up years before, while on the run from dangerous men.”

Extraction 2

Director: Sam Hargrave

Writer: Joe Russo

Cast: Chris Hemsworth, Golshifteh Farahani, Tornike Gogrichiani, Adam Bessa, Daniel Bernhardt, Tinatin Dalakishvili, Olga Kurylenko

Confirmed Netflix Release Date: June 16th, 2023

The biggest new action movie on Netflix in 2023 is undoubtedly Chris Hemworths second entry in the Extraction action franchise.

We’ll see Hemsworth suit up as Tyler Rake again for a high-octane adventure where he’ll be tasked with an even more dangerous mission having to rescue the battered family of a ruthless Georgian gangster from the prison where they are being held.

They Cloned Tyrone

Director: Juel Taylor

Writers: Tony Rettenmaier and Juel Taylor

Cast: Kiefer Sutherland, Jamie Foxx, John Boyega, Teyonah Parris, David Alan Grier

Confirmed Netflix Release Date: July 21st, 2023

They Cloned Tyrone ultimately fits under many genres. It’s got a bit of comedy, a bit of mystery, a bit of sci-fi and certainly a bit of action.

A series of events thrusts a trio onto the trail of a nefarious government conspiracy in this pulpy mystery caper.

Heart of Stone

Director: Tom Harper

Writers: Greg Rucka and Allison Schroeder

Cast: Gal Gadot, Jamie Dornan, Alia Bhatt, Sophie Okonedo, Matthias Schweighöfer, Jing Lusi, Paul Ready

Confirmed Netflix Release Date: August 11th, 2023

Gal Gadot previously graced our Netflix subscriptions when she appeared alongside Ryan Reynolds and Dwayne Johnson in Red Notice (which is getting two sequels) but will be the main star of her own movie that comes from the director of The Aeronauts and Wild Rose.

Here’s the official synopsis for the forthcoming spy thriller:

“Rachel Stone is an intelligence operative, the only woman who stands between her powerful, global, peace-keeping organization and the loss of its most valuable — and dangerous — asset.”

The Killer

Director: David Fincher

Writer: Andrew Kevin Walker

Cast: Michael Fassbender, Charles Parnell, Arliss Howard, Sophie Charlotte and Tilda Swinton

Confirmed Netflix Release Date: November 10th, 2023

David Fincher has worked on numerous projects with Netflix so far but one of his most ambitious to date is undoubtedly the new action thriller based on the French comic, The Killer.

Rebel Moon

Director: Zack Snyder

Writers: Zack Snyder, Kurt Johnstad, Shay Hatten

Cast: Sofia Boutella, Djimon Hounsou, Ed Skrein, Michiel Huisman, Bae Doona, Ray Fisher, with Charlie Hunnam and Anthony Hopkins

Confirmed Netflix Release Date: December 22nd, 2023

Best known for action movies like 300 and his work in the DC Universe, Zack Snyder will bring one of his most ambitious projects to date to Netflix this Christmas. While the movie spans many genres (namely sci-fi and fantasy) at its core, Rebel Moon will be very action heavy.

Destined to become a big franchise (designed as a trilogy, although a second movie is in active development) we’re looking forward to seeing what unfolds before the year comes to a close.

Action Movies In Development/In Production at Netflix

Atlas

Director: Brad Peyton

Writers: Aron Eli Coleite and Leo Sardarian

Cast: Simu Liu, Jennifer Lopez, Sterling K. Brown, Lana Parrilla, Abraham Popoola

Set in a futuristic sci-fi setting, this is the second major movie that will star Jennifer Lopez releasing exclusively on Netflix.

The movie will follow an AI soldier who concludes that the best way to end a war is by ending humanity. Atlas filmed throughout the course of late 2022.

Back in Action

Director: Seth Gordon

Writers: Seth Gordon and Brendan O’Brien

Cast: Cameron Diaz, Jamie Foxx, Fola Evans-Akingbola, Jamie Demetriou, Kyle Chandler

This new action-comedy comes from Netflix’s broad output deal with Chernin Entertainment. Sadly, the plot details for the new movie are still under wraps.

No release date has been confirmed but given production took place throughout early 2023; we’d expect to see it on our screens by early-to-mid-2024.

Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley

Director: Mark Molloy

Writers: Josh Appelbaum, Will Beall, André Nemec

Cast: Kevin Bacon, Eddie Murphy, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Judge Reinhold

Complete with both new faces and old, Eddie Murphy will be returning to the action-comedy that really made the actor a worldwide sensation.

Plot details are being kept under wraps for the return of Axel Foley in the fourth Beverly Hills Cop movie and it’s not expected to hit Netflix until 2024.

BRZRKR

Director: TBD

Writer: Mattson Tomlin

Cast: Keanu Reeves

Coming out of Netflix’s big output deal with Boom! Studios is a new movie adaptation (and an anime series) where Keanu Reeves, a staple of the action world thanks to John Wick, will play the character he does in the comic.

The comic follows an immortal warrior, Berzerker, as he fights through the ages.

Carry On

Director: Jaume Collet-Serra

Writers: T.J. Fixman and Michael Green

Cast: Taron Egerton, Jason Bateman, Sofia Carson, Logan Marshall-Green, Dean Norris, Theo Rossi, Josh Brener, Danielle Deadwyler

This new action thriller from Amblin Partners is up our list of highly anticipated upcoming movies. It filmed throughout the course of late 2022 and isn’t expected to drop until 2024.

Here’s what’s known so far about what you can expect from the movie:

“A mysterious traveler blackmailed Ethan Kopek, a young TSA agent, to let a dangerous package slip through security and onto a Christmas Day flight.”

Havoc

Director: Gareth Evans

Writer: Gareth Evans

Cast: Tom Hardy, Timothy Olyphant, Jessie Mei Li, Forest Whitaker, Luis Guzmán, Jill Winternitz

Best known for the breakout movie, The Raid: Redemption, Gareth Evans will spearhead his second movie for Netflix following 2018’s Apostle in the form of this new action thriller.

The story of Havoc is set after a drug deal gone wrong when a bruised detective must fight his way through a criminal underworld to rescue a politician’s estranged son.

The movie has completed production but isn’t expected to arrive on Netflix until 2024.

Our Man from Jersey

Director: Julian Farino

Writers: Joe Barton, David Guggenheim

Cast: Mark Wahlberg, J.K. Simmons, Halle Berry, Jessica De Gouw, Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje, Jackie Earle Haley

Filming for this new action thriller took place between March and July 2022, which will see Wahlberg play the role of Mike, a construction worker who is thrust into the world of super spies and super agents.

Closest to the Hole Productions are behind the new feature film with Stephen Levinson, Mark Wahlberg, and Jeff G. Waxman producing.

The Division

Director: Rawson Marshall Thurber

Writer: Rafe Judkins

Cast: Jake Gyllenhaal, Jessica Chastian

Based on the Ubisoft game, this movie project was first announced for Netflix in 2018 and would be about what happens when a pandemic virus is spread through money and decimates New York City.

The last we heard about the movie was back in late 2022 when it was revealed the project was on the backburner at Netflix. Bummer.

The Old Guard 2

Director: Victoria Mahoney

Writer: Greg Rucka

Cast: Charlize Theron, Uma Thurman, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Matthias Schoenaerts, Henry Golding, Veronica Ngo, Marwan Kenzari, KiKi Layne, Luca Marinelli

Want to feel old? The first movie was released on our screens three years ago and a sequel has already wrapped filming, but there’s currently no word on when the second movie will debut. It could squeeze in 2023 but also could fall into 2024.

The sequel is expected to follow loosely the events of the comic, The Old Guard Chapter Two: Force Multiplied.

Trigger Warning

Director: Mouly Surya

Writers: John Brancato, Josh Olson, Otep Shamaya

Cast: Gabriel Basso, Anthony Michael Hall, Jessica Alba, Mark Webber, Jake Weary



First announced in 2020, Trigger Warning is helmed by Jessica Alba who will play a veteran who takes ownership of her grandfather’s bar shortly after he dies, and soon finds herself at odds with the violent gang that killed him.

Where exactly this movie is in terms of production is anyone’s guess. Filming wrapped in late 2021; we’ve heard nothing about the project since then.

Uglies

Director: McG

Writers: Jacob Forman, Vanessa Taylor, Whit Anderson, Krista Vernoff

Cast: Joey King, Chase Stokes, Laverne Cox, Kelly Gale, Brianne Tju

Filmed in late 2021, it’s still unclear when we’ll be getting the adaptation of Scott Westerfeld’s excellent novel with Joey King taking on the role of Tally Youngblood.

The movie is set in the near future, where teenagers undergo surgery on their 16th birthday to look like supermodels.

Other Action Movies In Development/In Production at Netflix

Those are some of the big new action movies in development at Netflix but let’s now quickly run through some of the remaining projects also in development or announced to be at Netflix.

Army of the Dead Sequel – Zack Snyder to return to the zombie world he kicked off in 2020.

– Zack Snyder to return to the zombie world he kicked off in 2020. Ball and Chain – Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt to star in this action-comedy about a couple struggling to manage their marriage after acquiring superpowers.

– Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt to star in this action-comedy about a couple struggling to manage their marriage after acquiring superpowers. Bioshock – Video game adaptation.

– Video game adaptation. Black Samurai – Martial arts adaptation of the Marc Olden novel.

– Martial arts adaptation of the Marc Olden novel. God Country – From Legendary Entertainment, this Jim Mickle production is an adaptation of the comic book of the same name. Eying Fall 2023 production start.

– From Legendary Entertainment, this Jim Mickle production is an adaptation of the comic book of the same name. Eying Fall 2023 production start. Here Comes the Flood – Simon Kinberg writing and producing this action crime heist movie about a war vet hired to work as a security guard but approached by an international heist expert to help rob a bank.

– Simon Kinberg writing and producing this action crime heist movie about a war vet hired to work as a security guard but approached by an international heist expert to help rob a bank. Prodigy – Adaptation of the Millarworld comic with Kaz Firpo & Ryan Firpo writing.

– Adaptation of the Millarworld comic with Kaz Firpo & Ryan Firpo writing. Rebel Ridge – A action thriller that explores systemic injustice in America. Filmed throughout 2022.

– A action thriller that explores systemic injustice in America. Filmed throughout 2022. Red Notice 2 & 3 – Sequels to the action mystery movie that remains Netflix’s most-watched movie of all time.

– Sequels to the action mystery movie that remains Netflix’s most-watched movie of all time. The Electric State – Russo Brothers sci-fi action movie starring Millie Bobby Brown.

Those are just some of the big action movies coming your way in the years to come. Keep it locked here on What’s on Netflix for more genre previews of what’s coming up in the near future.