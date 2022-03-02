new anime on netflix in april 2022

With the disappointment of Netflix pulling new seasons of One Piece away from excited fans, let’s hope the additions of April 2022 will be enough to whet the appetite of subscribers.

N= Netflix Original

Below is the scheduled list of anime coming to Netflix US in April 2022:

Pokémon Master Journeys: The Series (Part 3) N

Parts: 3 | Episodes: TBA ( 12 or 15 episodes expected)

Genre: Action, Adventure | Runtime: 25 Minutes

Netflix Release Date: TBA

We’re still waiting for confirmation that Pokémon Master Journeys is coming to Netflix in April 2022. But our belief that Pokémon Master Journeys is expected to return in April is due to the previous releases of the Pokémon Journeys anime.

Typically, the latest episodes of Pokémon arrive on Netflix roughly three months after the previous release. There was a four-month gap between the release of part 1 and part 2, but this was considered to be late. We hope to learn more soon!

Bubble (2022) N

Director: Tetsurou Araki

Genre: Action, Adventure | Runtime: 100 Minutes

Cast: Jun Shison, Riria Kojima, Sayaka Senbongi, Mamoru Miyano, Yuuki Kaji

Netflix Release Date: April 28th, 2022

Netflix’s upcoming parkour adventure looks like an incredible spectacle that is sure to wow anime fans with its beautiful animation, and talented cast.

In an alternate world, bubbles raining down upon the world have broken the laws of gravity. For the Japanese, Tokyo has been completely cut off from the outside world, and all that remains are groups of young people competing in parker team battles across the skyline of Tokyo. Hibiki, a reckless but talented ace, accidentally slips from the rooftops, but before plummeting into the gravity-bending sea below he is saved by Uta, a girl with mysterious powers. What bonds the pair together is their ability to hear a sound only audible to them.

Tiger & Bunny (Season 2) N

Seasons: 2 | Episodes: 50

Genre: Action, Adventure, Comedy | Runtime: 24 Minutes

Cast: Hiroaki Hirata, Masakazu Morita, Minako Kotobuki, Taiten Kusunoki

Netflix Release Date: April 8th, 2022

It’ll be the first time in 11 years that brand new episodes of Tiger & Bunny will be available.

In the year 1978, in an alternate version of New York City, superpowered individuals known as NEXT roam the city as superheroes for hire. The most famous heroes work for a sponsor company, and their costumes are a superpowered advertisement board. Their heroic feats and activity are tracked on Hero TV, and by the end of the season the highest-ranked hero is crowned as “King of Heroes.” Veteran hero Kotetsu T. Kaburagi aka Wild Tiger is paired with rookie hero Barnaby Brooks Jr. as the pair share the same superpower. But despite sharing the same powers, the pair have trouble working together, constantly clashing over their philosophies on what it means to be a superhero.

Ultraman (Season 2) N

Seasons: 2 | Episodes: 26

Genre: Action, Adventure | Runtime: 25 Minutes

Cast: Ryohei Kimura, Takuya Eguchi, Megumi Han, Ken Uo, Sumire Morohoshi

Netflix Release Date: April 14th, 2022

We’ve known for a long time that Ultraman would be returning for a second season on Netflix, but we didn’t quite expect it would take three years in between the release of the two seasons. Regardless, it’s an extremely welcome return and we can’t wait to see more of Ultraman in action one again on Netflix!

Many years have passed since the events of the original Ultraman. Now perceived as a memory the legendary ‘Giant of Light’ is believed to have left earth and returned to his home planet. Shinjiro Hayata discovers that his father was the Ultraman. Taking the mantle from his father, Shinjiro becomes the new Ultraman of the earth.

