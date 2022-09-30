new anime on netflix in october 2022

October is set to be another exciting month for anime fans on Netflix. This month a brand new season of Pokémon arrives, along with a romantic-comedy poking fun at dating sims, more episodes of Tiger & Bunny, and a brand new horror anime, Exception, that features the artwork of legendary Japanese artist Yoshitaka Amano.

In case you missed it, we’re also keeping track of all of the anime coming to Netflix in September 2022.

Below is the scheduled list of anime coming to Netflix US in October 2022:

Tiger & Bunny 2 (New Episodes) N

Seasons: 2 | Episodes: 50

Genre: Action, Adventure | Runtime: 25 Minutes

Netflix Release Date: October 7th, 2022

A further twelve episodes of Tiger & Bunny 2 will be available to stream on Netflix! All twelve episodes will be available to stream upon release.

In the year 1978, in an alternate version of New York City, superpowered individuals known as NEXT roam the city as superheroes for hire. The most famous heroes work for a sponsor company, and their costumes are a superpowered advertisement board. Their heroic feats and activity are tracked on Hero TV, and by the end of the season The highest-ranked hero is crowned as “King of Heroes.”

Exception (Season 1) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: TBA

Genre: Drama, Horror | Runtime: TBA

Netflix Release Date: October 13th, 2022

Netflix’s brand new horror anime is to sure excite anime fans everywhere when they learn that the legendary Japanese artist Yoshitaka Amano, the man behind the beautiful art of the Final Fantasy franchise, designed the characters of Exception.

In the distant future, human beings have been forced to leave earth and migrate to another galaxy. An advanced team of spacecraft arrives at a planet that is to be terraformed. Each member of the team is output by a biological 3D printer.

Pokémon: Ultimate Journeys: The Series (Season 1) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 12

Genre: Action, Adventure | Runtime: 25 Minutes

Netflix Release Date: October 21st, 2022

Ultimate Journeys is the most exciting Pokémon series on Netflix yet as Ash and Goh continue their adventures across the Pokémon world, Ash begins his ascension through the ranks of the World Coronation series, and Goh continues his goal to capture the legendary Pokémon Mew.

Romantic Killer (Season 1) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: TBA

Genre: Comedy, Romance | Runtime: 25 Minutes

Netflix Release Date: October 27th, 2022

Dating sims have always been one of the most popular Japanese video game genres. Romantic Killer, Netflix’s upcoming romantic comedy pokes fun at the dating simulator which we expect to be very popular with subscribers.

Anzu Hoshino pays all of her attention to video games, and all she wants to do is play video games. To her dismay, a wizard from a magical world appears and forces Hoshino to take part in a project to stop his world’s population decline. Finding herself living out her very own dating sim, all Hoshino wants to do is go home for video games, cats, and chocolate.

Which anime titles are you looking forward to watching on Netflix in October 2022? Let us know in the comments below!