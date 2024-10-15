Netflix Picks Up Illumination’s ‘Sing’ Halloween Animated Special For 2024

Netflix is getting an exclusive animated short inspired by Michael Jackson’s Halloween favorite, Thriller. Your favorite characters from Illumination’s Sing will reprise their roles. The new special drops on October 16th, 2024.

“After staging a spectacular version of Thriller at the New Moon Theatre,” reads the official synopsis, “Buster Moon and the cast of Sing leave to celebrate at Clay Calloway’s Halloween party. But when our heroes arrive, they discover a mysterious, multicolored ooze has transformed Clay and his guests into dancing freaks.”

Much of the movie’s main cast is returning to reprise their characters for this special, including Matthew McConaughey, Tori Kelly, Nick Kroll, Scarlett Johansson, Taron Egerton, and Garth Jennings. They voice the characters of Buster Moon, Meena, Gunter, Ash, Johnny and Miss Crawly.

The special comes as Netflix has continued to work with Universal and its animation divisions, DreamWorks and Illumination, in various ways. It still gets its output through a first-window deal in the United States. In the case of DreamWorks, Netflix has acquired several animated specials based on its films (most recently, a Halloween special for The Bad Guys). There’s also a slew of animated series exclusive to Netflix, with titles like Gabby’s Dollhouse still receiving new seasons, although many of the older shows have begun to expire.

The news comes just a few days after Netflix re-acquired the streaming license to the first Sing movie in the United States, and it has been featured in Netflix’s top 10s ever since. In fact, as of the time of writing, it still remains the fifth most watched title as of October 15th.

Here’s a couple more first looks at the new special that drops tomorrow on Netflix globally:

For more on Netflix’s Halloween output for 2024, keep it locked here on What’s on Netflix. Will you be checking out the new animated special? Let us know in the comments down below.