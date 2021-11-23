K-Drama ‘Our Beloved Summer’ Season 1: Coming to Netflix in December 2021

Netflix’s line of up of winter K-Dramas continues to get busier as we recently learned that the SBS drama Our Beloved Summer will begin airing weekly episodes in December 2021. Below we’ve got everything you need to know about Our Beloved Summer, including the plot, cast, trailer, and episode release schedule.

Our Beloved Summer is an upcoming internationally licensed Netflix Original K-Drama from South Korean public broadcast network SBS. The series was written by Lee Na Eun and directed by Kim Yoon Jin.

When is Our Beloved Summer Netflix release date?

Thanks to the update on the coming soon page of the Netflix app, we can confirm that the first episode will debut on Netflix on Monday, December 6th, 2021.

The drama will have a total of 16 episodes. New episodes will be released on Netflix twice a week for a total of eight weeks until the finale airs on Tuesday, January 25th, 2022.

Each episode will have an approximate run time of 70 minutes.

Our Beloved Summer Netflix episode release schedule

Prior to arriving on Netflix, episodes of Our Beloved Summer will first be broadcast on the South Korean public network SBS.

Episode SBS Broadcast Date Netflix Release Date 1 06/12/2021 06/12/2021 2 07/12/2021 07/12/2021 3 13/12/2021 13/12/2021 4 14/12/2021 14/12/2021 5 20/12/2021 20/12/2021 6 21/12/2021 21/12/2021 7 27/12/2021 27/12/2021 8 28/12/2021 28/12/2021 9 03/01/2022 03/01/2022 10 04/01/2022 04/01/2022 11 10/01/2022 10/01/2022 12 11/01/2022 11/01/2022 13 17/01/2022 17/01/2022 14 18/01/2022 18/01/2022 15 24/01/2022 24/01/2022 16 25/01/2022 25/01/2022

What is the plot of Our Beloved Summer?

Choi Woong and Gook Yeon Soo experience a terrible breakup and wish to never see each other ever again. However, a documentary the pair filmed in high-school ten years ago resurfaces and begins to gain popularity, which forces the former couple in front of the camera once more.

Who are the cast of Our Beloved Summer?

Some familiar faces will be seen in Our Beloved Summer such as Kim Sung Chul from Arthdal Chronicles, and Kim Da Mi from Itaewon Class.

Below are the four leads of Our Beloved Summer:

Role Cast Member Where Have I Seen/Heard Them Before? Choi Woong Choi Woo Shik The Boy Next Door | Ho Goo’s Love | Someday Gook Yeon Soo Kim Da Mi Itaewon Class | The Witch | Marionette Kim Ji Woong Kim Sung Chul Do You Like Brahms? | Arthdal Chronicles | Vincenzo NJ Roh Jeong Eui 18 Again | The Great Show | Live Up to Your Name

Below are the supporting cast members of Our Beloved Summer:

Role Cast Member Where Have I Seen/Heard Them Before? Lee Sol Yi Park Jin Joo It’s Okay to Not Be Okay | Her Private Life | Encounter Jung Chae Ran Jeon Hye Won True Beauty | Kiss Goblin | A Poem a Day Chi Sung Park Do Wook Love with Flaws | Once Again | Memorist Chang Shik Jung Kang Hee Your Honor | Doctor Detective | Just Between Lovers Ji Ye In Yoon Sang Jung You Are My Spring Eun Ho Ahn Dong Goo Sweet Home | Soul Mechanic | The Wind Blows Im Tae Hoon Lee Seung Woo Hush | Racket Boys | The Game: Towards Zero Lee Min Kyung Lee Seon Hee Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol | When the Weather Is Fine | 100 Days My Prince

Are you looking forward to the release of Our Beloved Summer on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!