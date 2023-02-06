Renewed Netflix Series 2023: Netflix Originals Returning for New Seasons

Welcome to our big ongoing guide digging through all of the returning TV shows Netflix has given season renewals to. This list will contain every Netflix Original show renewed for an additional season or seasons, whether an English-language Netflix Original or an international one.

English Language Returning Netflix Shows in 2022 and Beyond

Ada Twist, Scientist (Season 4)

Arcane (Season 2)

Bee and PuppyCat (Season 2)

Big Mouth (Season 7)

Black Mirror (Season 6)

Blood of Zeus (Season 2) – Reportedly renewed for season 3.

– Reportedly renewed for season 3. Break Point (Part 2) – Coming in June 2023

– Coming in June 2023 Bridgerton (Seasons 3 & 4)

Catching Killers (Season 3)

Cobra Kai (Season 6) – Renewed for final season.

– Renewed for final season. Dream Home Makeover (Season 3)

Emily in Paris (Season 4)

Firefly Lane (Season 2) – Final season – Due to release in two halves, with part 1 in December 2022 and part 2 in June 2023.

Formula 1: Drive to Survive (Seasons 5 and 6) – Season 5 coming in February 2023.

– Season 5 coming in February 2023. Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 (Season 2)

Go, Dog, Go! (Season 4)

Heartbreak High (Season 2)

Heartstopper (Seasons 2 & 3) – Confirmed to return in 2023.

– Confirmed to return in 2023. High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America (Season 2)

Hilda (Season 3) – Renewed for a final season – coming in 2023

– Renewed for a final season – coming in 2023 History 101 (Season 2)

Human Resources (Season 2)

Indian Matchmaking (Season 3)

Inside Job (Season 2)

Is It Cake? (Season 2)

Shadow and Bone (Season 2) – Confirmed to be coming to Netflix in March 2023.

– Confirmed to be coming to Netflix in March 2023. Sharkdog (Season 3)

Sonic Prime (Season 2) – Coming in 2023

– Coming in 2023 Sparking Joy (Season 2)

Spirit Rangers (Season 2)

Somebody Feed Phil (Season 7)

Stranger Things (Season 5) – The final season will debut in 2024.

– The final season will debut in 2024. StoryBots: Answer Time (Season 2)

Sunderland ‘Til I Die (Season 3) – Renewed for final season.

– Renewed for final season. Surviving Summer (Season 2)

Sweet Magnolias (Season 3) – Began filming in summer 2022 – expected in 2023.

Sweet Tooth (Season 2) – Filming from January 2022 and confirmed for release in 2023.

– Filming from January 2022 and confirmed for release in 2023. Teletubbies (Season 2)

That 90s Show (Season 2) – Supersized 16-episode second season.

– Supersized 16-episode second season. The American Barbecue Showdown (Season 2)

The Boss Baby: Back in the Crib (Season 2)

The Circle (Season 5)

The Creatures Cases (Season 3 – aka Chapter 3)

The Crown (Season 6) – Final season to release in November 2023.

– Final season to release in November 2023. The Dragon Prince (Seasons 5, 6 & 7) – Season 5 confirmed for 2023 release.

The Lincoln Lawyer (Season 2) – Expected in 2023

– Expected in 2023 The Nutty Boy (Season 2)

The Recruit (Season 2)

The Sandman (New Episodes)

The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On (Season 2)

The Umbrella Academy (Season 4) – Renewed for final season and filming in 2023.

– Renewed for final season and filming in 2023. The Upshaws (Season 3) – Part 3 releasing in February 2023.

– Part 3 releasing in February 2023. The Watcher (Season 2)

The Witcher (Season 3 & 4) – Season 3 is due to release in the Summer of 2023.

– Season 3 is due to release in the Summer of 2023. Top Boy (Season 5)

Too Hot to Handle (Season 5)

Untold (Volume 2)

Ultraman (Season 3) – Confirmed for 2023 – final season.

Vikings: Valhalla (Season 3) – Season 3 has wrapped filming in 2022.

– Season 3 has wrapped filming in 2022. Virgin River (Season 5) – Expected in 2023.

– Expected in 2023. Wednesday (Season 2)

You (Season 4) – Releasing in two halves – part 1 in February 2023 and part 2 in March 2023.

– Releasing in two halves – part 1 in February 2023 and part 2 in March 2023. Young, Famous & African (Season 2)

Non-English Language Returning Netflix Shows in 2022 and Beyond

Aggretsuko – Japanese (Season 3) – Coming in February 2023

– Japanese (Season 3) – Coming in February 2023 All of Us Are Dead – Korean (Season 2)

– Korean (Season 2) Alpha Males – Spanish (Season 2)

– Spanish (Season 2) AlRawabi School for Girls – Arabic (Season 2)

– Arabic (Season 2) An Astrological Guide for Broken Hearts – Italian (Season 2)

– Italian (Season 2) Another Self – Turkish (Season 2)

– Turkish (Season 2) As the Crow Flies – Turkish (Season 2)

– Turkish (Season 2) Back to 15 – Portuguese (Season 2)

– Portuguese (Season 2) Baki Hanma – Japanese anime (Season 2)

– Japanese anime (Season 2) BASTARD!! -Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy- – Japanese anime (Season 2)

– Japanese anime (Season 2) Brotherhood – Portuguese (Season 2)

– Portuguese (Season 2) D.P. – Korean (Season 2)

– Korean (Season 2) Delhi Crime – Hindi (Season 2)

– Hindi (Season 2) Fatma – Turkish (Season 2)

– Turkish (Season 2) Finding Ola – Arabic (Season 2)

– Arabic (Season 2) Framed! A Sicilian Murder Mystery – Italian (Season 2)

– Italian (Season 2) Hellbound – Korean (Season 2)

– Korean (Season 2) Holy Family – Spanish (Season 2)

– Spanish (Season 2) Ganglands – French (Season 2) – Coming in February 2023

– French (Season 2) – Coming in February 2023 I Am Georgina – Spanish (Season 2) – Coming in March 2023

– Spanish (Season 2) – Coming in March 2023 Invisible City – Portuguese (Season 2)

– Portuguese (Season 2) Jamtara – Sabka Number Ayega – Hindi (Season 2)

– Hindi (Season 2) Kengan Ashura – Japanese anime (Season 2) – Coming in 2023

– Japanese anime (Season 2) – Coming in 2023 Kleo – German (Season 2)

– German (Season 2) Last One Standing – Japanese (Season 2)

– Japanese (Season 2) Love Never Lies – Spanish (Season 2)

Lupin – French (Part 3)

– French (Part 3) Masaba Masaba – Hindi (Season 2)

– Hindi (Season 2) Midnight at the Pera Palace – Turkish (Season 2)

– Turkish (Season 2) Mismatched – Hindi (Season 2)

– Hindi (Season 2) Persona – Korean (Collection 2)

– Korean (Collection 2) Perfume – German (Season 2)

– German (Season 2) Record of Ragnarok – Japanese anime (Season 2) – Coming in 2023.

– Japanese anime (Season 2) – Coming in 2023. Ragnarok – Norweigen (Season 3) – Final season order.

– Norweigen (Season 3) – Final season order. Rhythm + Flow France – French (Season 2)

– French (Season 2) Secrets of Summer – Spanish (Season 2)

– Spanish (Season 2) Sexify – Polish (Season 2) – Coming in January 2023

– Polish (Season 2) – Coming in January 2023 Sintonia – Portuguese (Season 4)

– Portuguese (Season 4) Smother-in-Law – Portuguese (Season 2)

– Portuguese (Season 2) Sparking Joy – Japanese (Season 2)

– Japanese (Season 2) Snabba Cash – Swedish (Season 2)

– Swedish (Season 2) Squid Game – Korean (Season 2)

– Korean (Season 2) Summertime – Italian (Season 3)

– Italian (Season 3) Sweet Home – Korean (Seasons 2 & 3)

– Korean (Seasons 2 & 3) The Club – Turkish (Season 3)

– Turkish (Season 3) The Glory – Korean (Season 2) – Coming in March 2023.

– Korean (Season 2) – Coming in March 2023. The Kingdom – Spanish (Season 2) – Final season coming in March 2023.

– Spanish (Season 2) – Final season coming in March 2023. The Life and Movies of Erşan Kuneri – Turkish (Season 2)

– Turkish (Season 2) The Marked Heart – Spanish (Season 2)

– Spanish (Season 2) The Mire – Polish (Season 3)

– Polish (Season 3) The Victims’ Game – Mandarin (Season 2)

– Mandarin (Season 2) The Way of the House Husband – Japanese Anime (Season 2) – Coming in January 2023

– Japanese Anime (Season 2) – Coming in January 2023 Valeria – Spanish (Season 3 – Final Season)

– Spanish (Season 3 – Final Season) Welcome to Eden – Spanish (Season 2)

– Spanish (Season 2) Wrong Side of the Tracks – Spanish (Seasons 2-4) – Season 2 to premiere in March 2023.

– Spanish (Seasons 2-4) – Season 2 to premiere in March 2023. Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein – Hindi (Season 2)

– Hindi (Season 2) Young Royals – Swedish (Season 3) – Final season order.

