Sintonia Renewed for Season 5 at Netflix

Netflix just announced that Sintonia would be coming back for a fifth and final season, making it Netflix’s longest-running (in terms of number of seasons) show from Brazil.

First premiering in August 2019, we’ve since seen 26 episodes across four seasons released on Netflix. The crime teen drama created and directed by Kondzilla is about three characters growing up in São Paulo with the interconnected world of music, drug trafficking, and religion serving as a backdrop throughout.

The most recent season, season 4, debuted on Netflix on July 25th, with the show being showcased at the global TUDUM event just a few months prior.

The fifth and final season announcement came via Netflix Brazil’s official X (Twitter) account with the caption, “Nando, Rita and Doni together in the last run.”

Nando, Rita e Doni juntos para o último corre. Sintonia está renovada para a quinta e última temporada. pic.twitter.com/mCfwZr43f4 — netflixbrasil (@NetflixBrasil) August 28, 2023

The series is currently Netflix’s longest-running Original series from the region, beating out 3%, which concluded after its fourth season.

Sintonia keeps getting renewed because of its consistent and strong performance in the Netflix top 10s and hourly figures. As we noted in our Netflix Top 10 report for August 2nd, season 4 actually grew on its seasons 2 and 3 launches in terms of completed viewing equivalents.

Sintonia featured in the global top 10 charts for two weeks, picking up 54.70 million hours watched globally between July 23rd and August 6th. FlixPatrol data suggests the show has struggled to break out of Brazil and Portugal (shared language likely being the reason). The show has spent a total of 68 days in the top 10s in Brazil, with the show being featured in them for almost a full month before dropping out.

Coming up from Netflix Brazil alongside the final season of Sinontia includes the highly anticipated new biopic series Senna and DNA do Crime, plus third seasons of the teen-comedy series Back to 15 and Good Morning, Verônica.

We’ll soon be adding Sintonia to our massive list of Netflix Originals set to return for future seasons at the service. That list is now sitting at over 150 reality series and scripted shows from the US and abroad, all returning for additional episodes.

Are you looking forward to the final season of Sintonia on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below.