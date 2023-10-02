Renewed Netflix Series 2023: Every Show Returning for A New Season

Welcome to our big ongoing guide digging through all of the returning TV shows Netflix has given season renewals to. This list will contain every Netflix Original show currently renewed for a new season (or seasons in some cases) and set to return in 2023, 2024, or beyond.

While this is the list of titles with confirmed renewals, plenty of shows are currently pending or, even worse, officially canceled.

English Language Returning Netflix Shows in 2023 and Beyond

African Queens: Njinga (Season 2)

Arcane (Season 2) – Coming in Late 2024

– Coming in Late 2024 Barbecue Showdown (Season 3)

Big Mouth (Seasons 7 & 8) – Season 8 to be the final season. Season 7 releasing in October 2023.

– Season 8 to be the final season. Season 7 releasing in October 2023. Blood & Water (Season 4)

Blood of Zeus (Season 2) – Reportedly renewed for season 3.

– Reportedly renewed for season 3. Break Point (Season 2) – Coming in 2024

– Coming in 2024 Bridgerton (Seasons 3 & 4) – Season 3 expected to release in 2023.

– Season 3 expected to release in 2023. Buying Beverly Hills (Season 2)

Car Masters: Rust to Riches (Season 5)

Cobra Kai (Season 6) – Renewed for a final season.

– Renewed for a final season. CoComelon (Season 9)

Dew Drop Diaries (Season 2) – Coming in 2023

– Coming in 2023 Dream Home Makeover (Season 3)

Emily in Paris (Season 4)

Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives (Season 3)

Formula 1: Drive to Survive (Season 6) – Coming in 2024

– Coming in 2024 FUBAR (Season 2)

Full Swing (Season 2) – Coming in 2024

– Coming in 2024 Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 (Season 2)

Ginny & Georgia (Season 3 and 4) – Two-season renewal order.

– Two-season renewal order. Go, Dog, Go! (Season 4)

Heartbreak High (Season 2) – Filming has commenced, 2024 release.

Heartstopper (Season 3)

High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America (Season 2)

Hilda (Season 3) – Renewed for a final season – coming in December 2023

– Renewed for a final season – coming in December 2023 King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch (Season 2)

Kitti Katz (Season 2)

Love, Death & Robots (Volume 4)

Love on the Spectrum U.S. (Season 2)

Masters of the Universe – Renewed for a new follow-up series titled Masters of the Universe: Revolution.

– Renewed for a new follow-up series titled Masters of the Universe: Revolution. Missing: Dead or Alive? (Season 2)

Mo (Season 2) – Renewed for a final season.

– Renewed for a final season. My Unorthodox Life (Season 2)

Monster (Seasons 2-3) – Two new seasons following the release of DAHMER in 2022. Season 2, titled MONSTERS: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story – coming in 2024.

– Two new seasons following the release of DAHMER in 2022. Season 2, titled MONSTERS: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story – coming in 2024. Not Quite Narwhal (Season 2) – Coming in 2024.

– Coming in 2024. Oggy Oggy (Season 3) – Coming in October 2023

One Piece (Season 2)

Outer Banks (Season 4)

Outlast (Season 2)

Perfect Match (Season 2)

Princess Power (Season 2) – Coming in October 2023

– Coming in October 2023 Quarterback (Season 2) – Coming in 2024 – not confirmed by Netflix.

– Coming in 2024 – not confirmed by Netflix. Ratched (Season 2) – Production status is currently unknown.

Production status is currently unknown. Rhythm + Flow (Season 2)

Savage Beauty (Season 2)

Selling Sunset (Season 7)

Selling the OC (Season 2 and 3) – Second season to premiere in 2023

– Second season to premiere in 2023 Sparking Joy (Season 2)

Spirit Rangers (Season 3) – Coming in 2024.

– Coming in 2024. Somebody Feed Phil (Season 7)

Stranger Things (Season 5) – Final season order.

– Final season order. StoryBots: Answer Time (Season 2) – Coming in Summer 2023

– Coming in Summer 2023 Sunderland ‘Til I Die (Season 3) – Renewed for a final season.

Sweet Tooth (Season 3) – Renewed for final season.

– Renewed for final season. Teletubbies (Season 2)

That ’90s Show (Season 2) – Supersized 16-episode second season.

– Supersized 16-episode second season. The American Barbecue Showdown (Season 2)

The Circle (Season 5)

The Creature Cases (Chapter 4) – Coming in 2024.

– Coming in 2024. The Crown (Season 6) – Final season to release in late 2023.

– Final season to release in late 2023. The Diplomat (Season 2) – Currently filming – expected in 2024.

– Currently filming – expected in 2024. The Dragon Prince (Seasons 6 & 7)

XO, Kitty (Season 2)

You (Season 5) – Renewed for a final season.

– Renewed for a final season. Young, Famous & African (Season 2)

Non-English Language Returning Netflix Shows in 2023 and Beyond

Alice in Borderland – Japanese (Season 3)

– Japanese (Season 3) All of Us Are Dead – Korean (Season 2)

– Korean (Season 2) Alpha Males – Spanish (Season 2)

– Spanish (Season 2) AlRawabi School for Girls – Arabic (Season 2)

– Arabic (Season 2) Another Self – Turkish (Season 2)

– Turkish (Season 2) As the Crow Flies – Turkish (Seasons 2 – 3)

– Turkish (Seasons 2 – 3) Baby Fever – Danish (Season 2)

– Danish (Season 2) Back to 15 – Portuguese (Season 3)

– Portuguese (Season 3) Class – Hindi (Season 2)

– Hindi (Season 2) Community Squad – Argentinian Spanish (Season 2)

– Argentinian Spanish (Season 2) Delhi Crime – Hindi (Season 2)

– Hindi (Season 2) Di4ries – Italian (Season 2 – Part 2) – Part 2 in April 2024.

– Italian (Season 2 – Part 2) – Part 2 in April 2024. Elite – Spanish (Season 7 and 8) – Season 7 due to release in October 2023

Eva Lasting – Colombian (Season 2)

– Colombian (Season 2) Fake Profile – Colombian (Season 2)

– Colombian (Season 2) Fatma – Turkish (Season 2)

– Turkish (Season 2) Fauda – Hebrew (Season 5)

– Hebrew (Season 5) Finding Ola – Arabic (Season 2)

– Arabic (Season 2) Framed! A Sicilian Murder Mystery – Italian (Season 2)

– Italian (Season 2) Good Morning, Veronica – Portuguese (Season 3)

– Portuguese (Season 3) Hellbound – Korean (Season 2)

– Korean (Season 2) Holy Family – Spanish (Season 2)

– Spanish (Season 2) How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast) – German (Season 4)

– German (Season 4) I Hate Christmas – Italian (Season 2)

– Italian (Season 2) Kleo – German (Season 2)

– German (Season 2) Last One Standing – Japanese (Season 2)

– Japanese (Season 2) Love Is Blind: Brazil – Portuguese (Season 2)

– Portuguese (Season 2) Love Never Lies – Spanish (Season 2)

Lupin – French (Part 3) – Coming to Netflix in October 2023.

– French (Part 3) – Coming to Netflix in October 2023. Midnight at the Pera Palace – Turkish (Season 2)

– Turkish (Season 2) Mismatched – Hindi (Season 2)

– Hindi (Season 2) My Happy Marriage – Japanese (Season 2)

– Japanese (Season 2) Persona – Korean (Collection 2)

– Korean (Collection 2) Perfume – German (Season 2)

– German (Season 2) Physical: 100 – Korean (Season 2)

– Korean (Season 2) Rana Naidu – Hindi (Season 2)

Represent – French (Season 2)

– French (Season 2) Rhythm + Flow France – French (Season 2)

– French (Season 2) Secrets of Summer – Spanish (Season 2)

– Spanish (Season 2) She – Hindi (Season 3)

– Hindi (Season 3) Single’s Inferno – Korean (Season 3)

– Korean (Season 3) Sintonia – Brazillian Portuguese (Season 5) – Final season order

– Final season order Skam Italia – Italian (Season 2)

– Italian (Season 2) Sparking Joy – Japanese (Season 2)

– Japanese (Season 2) Snabba Cash – Swedish (Season 2)

– Swedish (Season 2) Squid Game – Korean (Season 2)

– Korean (Season 2) Sweet Home – Korean (Seasons 2 & 3)

– Korean (Seasons 2 & 3) The Empress – German (Season 2) – Filming has begun.

– German (Season 2) – Filming has begun. The Green Glove Gang – Polish (Season 2)

– Polish (Season 2) The Law According to Lidia Poët – Italian (Season 2)

– Italian (Season 2) The Life and Movies of Erşan Kuneri – Turkish (Season 2)

– Turkish (Season 2) The Mire – Polish (Season 3)

The Snow Girl – Spanish (Season 2)

– Spanish (Season 2) The Uncanny Counter: Counter Punch – Korean (Season 2)

– Korean (Season 2) The Victims’ Game – Mandarin (Season 2)

– Mandarin (Season 2) Tour de France: Unchained – French (Season 2) – Coming in 2024

– French (Season 2) – Coming in 2024 Turn of the Tide – Portuguese (Season 2)

– Portuguese (Season 2) Wrong Side of the Tracks – Spanish (Seasons 3-4)

– Spanish (Seasons 3-4) Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein – Hindi (Season 2)

– Hindi (Season 2) Young Royals – Swedish (Season 3) – Final season order.

