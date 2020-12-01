We’re almost in the endgame of 2020 as December is finally here. There’s already an exciting number of movies and TV series headed down under, that we know subscribers won’t want to wait to binge on. Here’s what’s coming to Netflix Australia in December 2020.

If you’ve missed any of the November listings, we’ve got you covered. We also have an in-depth look into all of the Originals coming to Netflix in December 2020.

Please Note: This is not the complete list of titles arriving in December 2020. More will be announced, and the list below will be updated accordingly.

What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on December 1st, 2020

50 First Dates (2004) – Romantic comedy starring Adam Sandler and Drew Barrymore.

– Romantic comedy starring Adam Sandler and Drew Barrymore. A Man Apart (2003) – Action drama.

– Action drama. Agatha Christie’s Crooked House (2017) – Crime thriller starring Christina Hendricks.

– Crime thriller starring Christina Hendricks. The Age of Innocence (1993) – Romantic period drama starring Daniel Day-Lewis and Michelle Pfeiffer.

– Romantic period drama starring Daniel Day-Lewis and Michelle Pfeiffer. Angela’s Christmas Wish (2020) N – Christmas animated short.

– Christmas animated short. Batman Returns (1992) – The second Batman film to be directed by Tm Burton, stars Michael Keaton and Michelle Pieffer.

– The second Batman film to be directed by Tm Burton, stars Michael Keaton and Michelle Pieffer. Batman: Mask of the Phantasm (1993) – Animated superhero adventure.

– Animated superhero adventure. The Big Trip (2019) – Children’s animated tale.

– Children’s animated tale. The Bleeder (2016) – Biographical sports drama starring Liev Schreiber.

– Biographical sports drama starring Liev Schreiber. Bleeding Steel (2017) – Sci-fi adventure starring Jackie Chan.

– Sci-fi adventure starring Jackie Chan. Brad’s Status (2017) – Comedy starring Ben Stiller.

– Comedy starring Ben Stiller. Breath (2017) – Romantic adventure starring Samson Coulter.

– Romantic adventure starring Samson Coulter. Click (2006) – Time traveling comedy with Adam Sandler.

– Time traveling comedy with Adam Sandler. The Dark Knight (2008) – Superhero thriller directed by Christopher Nolan.

– Superhero thriller directed by Christopher Nolan. Diana In Her Own Words (2017) – Documentary featuring archival footage and audio recordings of Princess Diana detailing her life as a Princess.

– Documentary featuring archival footage and audio recordings of Princess Diana detailing her life as a Princess. Disobedience (2017) – LGBT drama starring Rachel Weisz.

– LGBT drama starring Rachel Weisz. Failure to launch (2006) – Rom-com starring Matthew McConaughey and Sarah Jessica Parker.

– Rom-com starring Matthew McConaughey and Sarah Jessica Parker. Final Destination (2000) – Early 2000s smash hit horror about a group of survivors who escape a disastrous plane crash after a prophetic vision, only to find themselves being hunted one-by-one by death.

– Early 2000s smash hit horror about a group of survivors who escape a disastrous plane crash after a prophetic vision, only to find themselves being hunted one-by-one by death. Final Destination 2 (2003) – Teen horror sequel.

– Teen horror sequel. The General’s Daughter (1999) – Crime drama starring John Travolta and Madeleine Stowe.

– Crime drama starring John Travolta and Madeleine Stowe. Gormiti (Season 1) – Children’s animated series.

– Children’s animated series. The Glass Castle (2017) – Drama.

– Drama. Gringo (2018) – Crime-action drama starring David Oyelowo.

– Crime-action drama starring David Oyelowo. The Guest (2018) – Korean horror-thriller about a psychic, Catholic priest, and a detective team up to fight the crimes of supernatural forces.

– Korean horror-thriller about a psychic, Catholic priest, and a detective team up to fight the crimes of supernatural forces. The Holiday Movies That Made Us (Volume 1) N – Docuseries that takes an in-depth and nostalgic look into some of the most iconic holiday movies in Hollywood history.

– Docuseries that takes an in-depth and nostalgic look into some of the most iconic holiday movies in Hollywood history. Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989) – The third movie of the original Indiana Jones trilogy.

– The third movie of the original Indiana Jones trilogy. Killerman (2019) – Action adventure starring Liam Hemsworth.

– Action adventure starring Liam Hemsworth. The Legend of Secret Pass (2010) – Children’s animated adventure.

– Children’s animated adventure. Legend of the Guardians: The Owls of Ga’Hoole (2010) – Family animated adventure.

– Family animated adventure. Marnies World (2018) – Children’s animated movie.

– Children’s animated movie. Menace II Society (1993) – crime drama.

– crime drama. New York Minute (2004) – Teen comedy starring the Olsen twins.

– Teen comedy starring the Olsen twins. The Queen’s Corgi (2019) – Children’s aniamtion.

– Children’s aniamtion. Rake (Season 5) – Crime comedy starring Greg Kinnear as an outspoken and self-destructive criminal defense lawyer.

– Crime comedy starring Greg Kinnear as an outspoken and self-destructive criminal defense lawyer. River Runs Red (2018) – Crime drama starring John Cusack.

– Crime drama starring John Cusack. Shaft (1971) – Classic blaxploitation movie starring Richard Roundtree.

– Classic blaxploitation movie starring Richard Roundtree. Song to Song (2017) – Romantic drama.

– Romantic drama. Spider-Man 2 (2004) – Superhero-drama that sees Spider-Man aka Peter Parker struggling to lead his double life, decides to put his suit on the shelf, but when Doctor Octavius causes havoc in New York City, Peter is left with no choice but to suit up.

Spider-Man 3 (2006) – Spider-Man is outnumbered when he has to take on the Sandman, Venom, and the Hobgoblin.

– Spider-Man is outnumbered when he has to take on the Sandman, Venom, and the Hobgoblin. Step Brothers (2008) – Hilarious comedy starring Will Ferrel and John C. Reilly.

– Hilarious comedy starring Will Ferrel and John C. Reilly. Superbad (2007) – Teen-comedy.

– Teen-comedy. Super Wings (Season 1) – Children’s animated series.

– Children’s animated series. Transformers (2007) – When the Autobots escape their destroyed homeworld of Cybertron, they try to find refuge on Earth, only to be hunted by the Decepticons and their evil leader Megatron.

– When the Autobots escape their destroyed homeworld of Cybertron, they try to find refuge on Earth, only to be hunted by the Decepticons and their evil leader Megatron. U-Turn (2020) – Filipino horror thriller.

– Filipino horror thriller. The Usual Suspects (1995) – Classic crime-drama starring Kevin Spacey and Stephen Baldwin.

– Classic crime-drama starring Kevin Spacey and Stephen Baldwin. The Warriors (1979) – Classic 70s thriller that sees a Coney Island street gang wrongly accused of killing another gang leader, forcing them into a fight for survival as other gangs attempt to kill them.

– Classic 70s thriller that sees a Coney Island street gang wrongly accused of killing another gang leader, forcing them into a fight for survival as other gangs attempt to kill them. Wedding Crashers (2004) – Comedy starring Owen Wilson and Vince Vaughn.

– Comedy starring Owen Wilson and Vince Vaughn. The Wedding Year (2019) – Romantic comedy.

– Romantic comedy. The Whistleblower (2019) – Chinese action-adventure.

What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on December 2nd, 2020

Alien Worlds (Season 1) N – Sci-fi docuseries that merge our world and alien life together through a what-if docuseries that explores other worlds.

– Sci-fi docuseries that merge our world and alien life together through a what-if docuseries that explores other worlds. Ari Eldjarn: Pardon My Icelandic (2020) N – Stand-Up comedy special.

– Stand-Up comedy special. Check The Store Next Door: The Next Chapter (Multiple Seasons) – Indonesian comedy series.

– Indonesian comedy series. Fierce (2020) N – Polish musical

– Polish musical Hazel Brugger: Tropical (2020) N – German Stand-Up comedy special.

What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on December 3rd, 2020

Between Maybes (2019) – Philippine romantic-drama.

– Philippine romantic-drama. Break (2020) N – Dance drama.

– Dance drama. Chico Bon Bon and the Very Berry Holiday (Season 1) N – Children’s animated holiday special

– Children’s animated holiday special Enemy Lines (2020) – War drama starring Ed Westwick.

– War drama starring Ed Westwick. Just Another Christmas (2020) N – Christmas comedy.

– Christmas comedy. Pinkface Dance Workout (2020) – Children’s animation.

– Children’s animation. Us (2019) – Horror thriller from the creator of Get Out, Jordan Peele.

What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on December 4th, 2020

Bhaag Beanie Bhaag (Season 1) N – Comedy series about a woman who trades in her old life for her true passion, stand-up comedy.

– Comedy series about a woman who trades in her old life for her true passion, stand-up comedy. Big Mouth (Season 4) N – Adult animated series that follows a group of young junior high students who are given the aid of a hormone monster when they begin puberty.

– Adult animated series that follows a group of young junior high students who are given the aid of a hormone monster when they begin puberty. Captain Underpants: Mega Blissmass (Season 1) N – Animated holiday adventure with George, Harold, and Mr. Krupp.

– Animated holiday adventure with George, Harold, and Mr. Krupp. Christmas Crossfire (2020) N – German Christmas comedy-thriller.

– German Christmas comedy-thriller. Kings of Jo’Burg (Season 1) –

– Leyla Everlasting (2020) N – Turkish Comedy

– Turkish Comedy Mank (2020) N – Biopic drama from David Fincher centered around the life and career of Citizen Kane co-writer Herman J. Mankiewicz.

– Biopic drama from David Fincher centered around the life and career of Citizen Kane co-writer Herman J. Mankiewicz. Must Be…Love (2013) – Philippine romantic-comedy.

– Philippine romantic-comedy. Selena: The Series (Part 1) N – Musical biopic based on the life and incredibly tragic career of Selena, the Queen of Tejano music.

What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on December 5th, 2020

Detention: The Series (Season 1) N – Taiwanese horror series.

– Taiwanese horror series. Mighty Express: A Mighty Christmas (Season 1) N – Children’s animated series.

– Children’s animated series. Sweet River (2020) N – Supernatural horror.

What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on December 7th, 2020

100 Days My Prince (Season 1) – Extremely popular K-drama series starring Kyung-soo and Ji-Hyun Nam.

– Extremely popular K-drama series starring Kyung-soo and Ji-Hyun Nam. Ava (2020) – Crime drama starring Jessica Chastain as an international assassin on the run after a hit on a high profile target goes wrong.

– Crime drama starring Jessica Chastain as an international assassin on the run after a hit on a high profile target goes wrong. The Claus Family (2020) N – Dutch Christmas adventure.

– Dutch Christmas adventure. Room 2806: The Accusation (Limited Series) N – Docuseries chronicling the 2011 sexual assault case of French politician Dominique Strauss-Kahn.

What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on December 8th, 2020

Andre & His Olive Tree (2020) – Documentary focused on Chef Andre’s pursuit of perfection.

– Documentary focused on Chef Andre’s pursuit of perfection. Emicida: AmarElo – It’s All For Yesterday (2020) N – Portuguese documentary.

– Portuguese documentary. Mr. Iglesias (Part 3) N – Sitcom starring Gabriel Iglesias as a High School Spanish Teacher.

– Sitcom starring Gabriel Iglesias as a High School Spanish Teacher. Spirit Riding Free: Ride Along Adventures (2020) N – The animated adventures of Lucky Prescott continue with her trustee stallion.

– The animated adventures of Lucky Prescott continue with her trustee stallion. Super Monsters: Santa’s Super Monster Helpers (Season 1) N – The Halloween monsters are back to save Christmas.

What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on December 9th, 2020

Ashley Garcia: Genius In Love: Christmas (New Episodes) N – Christmas special.

– Christmas special. The Big Show Show: Christmas (New Episodes) N – The final episodes of The Big Show Show end with a holiday special.

– The final episodes of The Big Show Show end with a holiday special. Kalel, 15 (2019) – Philippine drama.

– Philippine drama. Masameer Classics (Season 4) – Animated dark-comedy series.

– Animated dark-comedy series. Rose Island (2020) N – Italian Comedy.

– Italian Comedy. The Surgeon’s Cut (Season 1) N – Documentary focused on four surgeons who reflect on their lives and experiences in their profession.

What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on December 10th, 2020

Alice in Borderland (Season 1) N – Live-action adaptation of Haro Aso’s thriller-survival manga.

– Live-action adaptation of Haro Aso’s thriller-survival manga. Funny Boy (2020) – Drama.

– Drama. The Gruffalo (2009) – Animated adventure based on the smash-hit children’s book.

– Animated adventure based on the smash-hit children’s book. The Gruffalo’s Child (2010) – Popular animated sequel to the popular British children’s book.

– Popular animated sequel to the popular British children’s book. Just the Way You Are (2015) – Romantic drama

– Romantic drama Little (2019) – Comedy starring Regina Hall as a woman struggling to cope with the pressures of adulthood and wakes up to discover she’s transformed into her younger self.

– Comedy starring Regina Hall as a woman struggling to cope with the pressures of adulthood and wakes up to discover she’s transformed into her younger self. The Panti Sisters (2019) – Philippine comedy.

– Philippine comedy. Regiment Diaries (Season 2) – Indian docuseries.

– Indian docuseries. Room on the Broom (2012) -British children’s animated special.

-British children’s animated special. She’s the One (1996) – Romantic comedy starring Jennifer Aniston and Edward Burns.

– Romantic comedy starring Jennifer Aniston and Edward Burns. Stick Man (2015) – Children’s animated short.

What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on December 11th, 2020

A Trash Truck Christmas (Season 1) N – Children’s animated holiday

– Children’s animated holiday Canvas (2020) N – Heartwarming family animation.

– Heartwarming family animation. El desorden que dejas (Season 1) N – Spanish drama series.

– Spanish drama series. Giving Voice (2020) N – Documentary focusing on six ambitious students who audition for the August Wilson Monologue Competition in the hope of earning the opportunity to perform on broadway.

– Documentary focusing on six ambitious students who audition for the August Wilson Monologue Competition in the hope of earning the opportunity to perform on broadway. The Mess You Leave Behind (Limited Series) N – Spanish crime-drama.

– Spanish crime-drama. The Prom (2020) N – Musical drama directed by Ryan Murphy about a group of broadway legends who come to the aid of a High School lesbian, whose conservative mid-west town won’t allow her to attend prom with her girlfriend.

– Musical drama directed by Ryan Murphy about a group of broadway legends who come to the aid of a High School lesbian, whose conservative mid-west town won’t allow her to attend prom with her girlfriend. Torbaaz (2020) – Hindi action-drama.

– Hindi action-drama. Vikings (Season 6a) – The first half of the History Channel’s epic conclusion to their popular Viking-era drama.

What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on December 12th, 2020

Grizzy and the Lemmings (Season 2) – Children’s animated series.

– Children’s animated series. Peppermint (2018) – Action thriller starring Jennifer Garner.

What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on December 14th, 2020

A California Christmas (2020) N – Christmas romantic-comedy.

– Christmas romantic-comedy. Crackerjack (2002) – Comedy.

– Comedy. Hilda (Season 2) N – Children’s animated series.

– Children’s animated series. Tiny Pretty Things (Season 1) N – Mystery thriller series centered around an elite ballet academy.

What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on December 15th, 2020

A United Kingdom (2016) – Historical drama about King Seretse of Botswana and his controversial marriage to a white woman.

– Historical drama about King Seretse of Botswana and his controversial marriage to a white woman. Beyblade Burst Rise (Season 1) – Japanese anime series from the popular Toy franchise.

– Japanese anime series from the popular Toy franchise. Fat Pizza (2003) – Australian comedy.

– Australian comedy. Hotel Rwanda (2004) – Biographical drama starring Don Cheadle and Joaquin Phoenix.

– Biographical drama starring Don Cheadle and Joaquin Phoenix. Killing Heydrich (2017) – Biography thriller starring Rosamund Pike.

– Biography thriller starring Rosamund Pike. John Q (2002) – Crime thriller starring Denzel Washington.

– Crime thriller starring Denzel Washington. The Legend of Zorro (2005) – Swashbuckling adventure with Antonio Banderas and Catherine Zeta-Jones.

– Swashbuckling adventure with Antonio Banderas and Catherine Zeta-Jones. Literally, Right Before Aaron (2017) – Comedy drama.

– Comedy drama. Masterminds (2016) – Biographical crime comedy about the disastrous bank heist of the Loomis Fargo robbery.

– Biographical crime comedy about the disastrous bank heist of the Loomis Fargo robbery. Red Obsession (2013) – History documentary that details the appetite of the rich and famous of China and their ravenous appetite for the wines of Bordeaux.

– History documentary that details the appetite of the rich and famous of China and their ravenous appetite for the wines of Bordeaux. Snakes On A Plane (2006) – Unintentional horror-comedy starring Samuel L. Jackson in one of his most iconic roles.

– Unintentional horror-comedy starring Samuel L. Jackson in one of his most iconic roles. Song Exploder (Volume 2) N – Musical docuseries.

– Musical docuseries. Suffragette (2015) – Historical drama starring Carey Mulligan as a young woman thrown into political activism for woman’s rights.

– Historical drama starring Carey Mulligan as a young woman thrown into political activism for woman’s rights. Survivor (2015) – Crime thriller starring Milla Jovovich and Pierce Brosnan.

– Crime thriller starring Milla Jovovich and Pierce Brosnan. Stronger (2017) – Biographic story starring Jake Gyllenhaal as Jeff Bauman, a survivor of the 2013 Marathon bombing.

– Biographic story starring Jake Gyllenhaal as Jeff Bauman, a survivor of the 2013 Marathon bombing. Tulip Fever (2017) – Historical romantic-drama centered around an artist who falls in love with the young woman he’s been hired to paint her portrait.

– Historical romantic-drama centered around an artist who falls in love with the young woman he’s been hired to paint her portrait. Universal Soldier: Day of Reckoning (2012) – All out action drama with Jean-Claude Van Damme and Dolph Lundgren.

– All out action drama with Jean-Claude Van Damme and Dolph Lundgren. Wolf Creek 2 (2013) – Survival horror that sees an unwitting tourist in a fight for their lives as they become the prey for pig-hunter Mick Taylor.

What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on December 16th, 2020

Anitta: Made In Honório (Season 1) N – Portuguese language docuseries.

– Portuguese language docuseries. Bwakaw (2016) – Drama.

– Drama. The Ripper (Limited Series) N – In-depth documentary into the infamous British serial killer Peter Sutcliffe the Yorkshire Ripper.

What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on December 17th, 2020

Love You to the Stars and Back (2017) – Philippine drama.

– Philippine drama. Morphle (Season 2) – Animated family adventure.

What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on December 18th, 2020

Home for Christmas (Season 2) N – Norwegian Christmas comedy series.

– Norwegian Christmas comedy series. How To Ruin Christmas: The Wedding (2020) N – Comedy-drama about Tumi, who after making it home for the holidays accidentally ruins her sister’s wedding plans.

– Comedy-drama about Tumi, who after making it home for the holidays accidentally ruins her sister’s wedding plans. Jeopardy! (Collections) – More collections from the long-running smash hit American game show.

– More collections from the long-running smash hit American game show. Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom (2020) N – Historical drama starring the late Chadwick Boseman, and Viola Davis.

– Historical drama starring the late Chadwick Boseman, and Viola Davis. Paava Kadhigal (Season 1) N – Indian drama.

– Indian drama. Sweet Home (Season 1) N – South Korean horror-drama

What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on December 19th, 2020

Juliet, Naked (2018) – Romantic comedy starring Rose Byrne and Chris O’Dowd.

What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on December 20th, 2020

Pinkfong Best Kids Songs (Season 1) – Children’s animation.

– Children’s animation. Pinkfong & Hogi Dance Dance (Season 1) – Children’s animation.

What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on December 21st, 2020

Beat Bugs (Season 3) – Children’s animated series.

What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on December 23rd, 2020

The Midnight Sky (2020) N – Sci-fi directed by George Clooney

– Sci-fi directed by George Clooney Your Name Engraved Herein (2020) N – Romantic LGBT drama.

What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on December 25th, 2020

Bridgerton (Season 1) N – Romantic period drama based on the best-selling novels by Julia Quinn

– Romantic period drama based on the best-selling novels by Julia Quinn Grandma’s Last Wishes (2020) N – Mexican-comedy.

– Mexican-comedy. Isa PA with Feelings (2019) – Philippine rom-com.

What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on December 26th, 2020

DNA (2020) N – Emotional French/Algerian drama.

– Emotional French/Algerian drama. Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation (2018) – Animated comedy sequel that sees Dracula, his family, and his friends take a summer vacation on a cruise for monsters. Dracula soon falls in love with Ericka, the Captain of the ship, but unbeknownst to the vampire, she is the great-granddaughter of Abraham Van Helsing, a famous monster slayer.

– Animated comedy sequel that sees Dracula, his family, and his friends take a summer vacation on a cruise for monsters. Dracula soon falls in love with Ericka, the Captain of the ship, but unbeknownst to the vampire, she is the great-granddaughter of Abraham Van Helsing, a famous monster slayer. The Rider (2017) – Western drama.

What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on December 30th, 2020

Gameboys (Season 1) – Romantic drama-series.

– Romantic drama-series. Girl Asleep (2015) – Fantasy comedy starring Bethany Whitmore.

What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on December 31st, 2020

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina (Part 4) N – Supernatural adventures with Sabrina the teenage witch.

