Netflix’s ‘The Dig’ Sets January 2021 Release Date

One of Netflix’s first movies of 2021 will be The Dig which combines an all-star cast for a period drama that’s set to arrive on Netflix at the end of January 2021 but also see a limited theatrical release too. Here’s what you need to know.

The movie releases on Netflix globally on January 29th, 2021. It’s also seeing a limited theatrical release on January 15th, 2021 although exact details have yet to be revealed. Its theatrical release indicates it’s on Netflix’s list of titles it hopes to do well at various award shows throughout the year.

It releases in January 2021 which is already looking strong for new Netflix Original movies with the acquired Pieces of a Woman also set for release earlier in the month.

Based on a true story, the movie adapts the 2007 novel by John Preston that’s set shortly before the events of WW2 and sees a widower hire the help of an archeologist to excavate her vast estate in the hope of finding treasure. That then results in the finding of the Sutton Hoo.

If you want to learn even more about the story the movie is based on, there’s an excellent breakdown by Art History Girl on YouTube who provides the full context for the movie.

Let’s now take you through everything else we currently know about The Dig.

Who’s behind The Dig on Netflix?

Simon Stone is behind the camera who has a number of credits to his name including most notably 2015’s The Daughter and 2013’s The Turning.

BBC Films are originally behind the production alongside production companies Magnolia Mae Films and Clerkenwell Films before it moved to Netflix.

Moira Buffini wrote the screenplay based on the Josh Preston novel. Her previous credits include Hulu’s Harlots series and the 2011 smash-hit period drama, Jane Eyre.

Stefan Gregory serves as the composer (known for Red Rover) with Carolyn Marks Blackwood, Murray Ferguson, Anne Sheehan, Ellie Wood, and Gabrielle Tana serving as producers.

Who’s starring in The Dig on Netflix?

Ralph Fiennes headlines the cast (currently lined up to feature in The King’s Man) as Basil Brown, the archeologist that makes the discovery.

Carey Mulligan plays Edith Pretty who was one of the first to be announced in the cast for the movie back in August 2019. Edith Pretty is the widow of the story.

Also starring in The Dig is Lily James (recently appearing in Rebecca for Netflix), Johnny Flynn, (Clouds of Sils Maria), Ken Scott (The Hobbit), Ben Chaplin (The Thin Red Line) and Monica Dolan (Eye in the Sky).

Is there a trailer for Netflix’s The Dig?

Not yet. We’re expecting a trailer towards the end of December 2020 and will be updating this post once it releases.