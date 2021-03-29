Sci-Fi Anime ‘Eden’ Season 1 is Coming to Netflix in May 2021

Netflix has had an exciting line-up for anime in 2021, and one series we’ve been waiting a long time to arrive has finally just had its release date announced. The exciting sci-fi anime series Eden is coming to Netflix in May 2021, and we’ve kept track of everything you need to know about the anime, including its plot, cast, trailer and the Netflix release date.

Eden is a Netflix Original sci-fantasy anime series created by Justin Leach. The series will be directed by the renowned Yasuhiro Irie, most well known for directing the incredible Full Metal Alchemist series. EDEN is a full Original series and hasn’t been licensed from another studio. Two studios are behind bringing EDEN to life are Qubic Pictures and CGCG Studios.

When is the Eden season 1 Netflix release date?

Thanks to the release of the date announcment trailer, we can now confirm that Eden will premiere on Netflix on Thursday, May 27th, 2021.

Eden is exclusive to Netflix and will be available to stream globally.

What is the plot of Eden?

Set thousands of years in the future, humanity has long since gone and is occupied solely by robots. But when a baby girl awakens and is raised by two sympathetic robots, a manhunt begins for as the leader of all robots trys to maintain its idea of a perfect and human-free world.

Who are the cast members of Eden?

At the time of writing only the Japanese dub cast has been confirmed:

Role Cast Member Where Have I Seen/Heard Them Before? A37 Kyôko Hikami Pokemon: The First Movie | Witch Hunter Robin | Evil Zone E92 Kentaro Ito Cafe Funiculi Funicula | From Today, It’s My Turn | Demekin Sara Marika Kôno Re: Zero | Overlord | Sword Art Online Alternate Gun Gale Online Zero Kôichi Yamadera Ghost in the Shell 2 | Ninja Scroll | Cowboy Bebop: The Movie

At the time of writing an English dub cast hasn’t been revealed.

What is the episode count of Eden?

The full number of episodes have still yet to be confirmed by Netflix, but according to MyAnimeList Eden has listed for four episodes. We think there will be more than four episodes and will likely be between 8 to 12 episodes.

Are you excited for the release of Eden on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!