Anime TV-Movie ‘Monster Hunter: Legends of the Guild’ is Coming to Netflix in August 2021

Three years since it was first revealed to be in development, at long last the tv-movie Monster Hunter: Legends of the Guild is coming to Netflix in August 2021. We have everything you need to know about Monster Hunter: Legends of the Guild, including the plot, English dub cast, the trailer, and the Netflix release date.

Monster Hunter: Legends of the Guild is an upcoming Netflix Original anime tv-movie based on the Capcom video game franchise Monster Hunter. Working on the project’s animation was a collaboration between Capcom and Pure Imagination Studios.

Monster Hunter: Legends of the Guild is the third collaboration between Netflix and Capcom. Previously Netflix has released Dragon’s Dogma and Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness under the Original banner.

The project was first revealed in 2018 and was originally scheduled to be released in 2019, but it’s unclear why it took a further two years before its release.

When is Monster Hunter: Legends of the Guild coming to Netflix?

With the release of the trailer, it is now confirmed that Monster Hunter: Legends of the Guild is coming to Netflix on Thursday, August 12th, 2021.

The anime special will be available to stream on Netflix worldwide.

What is the plot of Monster Hunter: Legends of the Guild?

Nature is finely balanced between the actions of humans and the monsters that roam the world. So, when a migrating threatens the village of young monster hunter Aiden, he teams up with an elite team of veteran hunters to help save his home.

Who are the cast members of the English dub of Monster Hunter: Legends of the Guild?

We have the names of the main and supporting cast members for the upcoming Monster Hunter special:

Role Cast Member Where Have I Seen/Heard Them Before? Aiden Dante Basco Hook | But I’m a Cheerleader | Take the Lead Lea Erica Lindbeck Spider-Man (PS4) | DC Super Hero Girls | WOW: Warbringers Julius Brando Eaton Dexter | American Sniper | Bionic Woman Genovan/Ebbi Karen Strassman The Onania Club | Mayans M.C. | Bosch Nox Stephen Kramer Glickman Storks | Big Time Rush | Shrek the Musical Navid Brian Beacock Beastars | Bungo Stray Dogs | Sailor Moon Eternal Elder Daazeel Katie Leigh Muppet Babies | Adventures of the Gummi Bears | Dungeons & Dragons Nadia G.K. Bowes Street Fighter 5 | Raya and the Last Dragon | Monte Carlo Mitul Jay Preston Wasteland 3 | Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart | Desperados 3

We currently don’t have a cast list for the Japanese Dub, but we expect a Japanese dub will be available to stream upon release.

What is the runtime of Monster Hunter: Legends of the Guild?

It has been confirmed that Monster Hunter special has a runtime of 58 minutes.

Are you excited for the Netflix release of Monster Hunter: Legends of the Guild? Let us know in the comments below!