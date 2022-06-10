Welcome to your comprehensive rundown of everything coming to Netflix in June 2022. This list lists all the new licensed and Netflix Original content coming to Netflix specifically in the United States throughout the middle month of the year.





Full List of What’s Coming to Netflix in June 2022

Netflix US June 2022 TBD

Sonic Boom (Season 1) – Kids animated series.

– Kids animated series. Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom (2019) – An aspiring singer living with his grandmother in the capital of Bhutan dreams of getting a visa to move to Australia.

Coming to Netflix to Netflix Weekly in June 2022

Jump Like a Witch (2022) – New episodes Tuesdays.

– New episodes Tuesdays. Komi Can’t Communicate (Season 1) N – New episodes Wednesdays.

– New episodes Wednesdays. Our Blues (Season 1) N – New episodes on June 4th, 5th, 11th and 12th.

– New episodes on June 4th, 5th, 11th and 12th. Welcome to Wedding Hell (Season 1) N – New episodes on June 6th, 7th, 8th, 13th, 14th and 15th.

What’s Coming to Netflix on June 1st

Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgandy (2004) – Will Ferrell stars as a charismatic newsman in the 1970s but his reign as the top dog looks to be coming to the end after a new hire.

– Will Ferrell stars as a charismatic newsman in the 1970s but his reign as the top dog looks to be coming to the end after a new hire. Dear John (2010) – A regular on Netflix returns once again. Romance movie starring Channing Tatum and Amanda Seyfried.

– A regular on Netflix returns once again. Romance movie starring Channing Tatum and Amanda Seyfried. Dumb and Dumber (1994) – Jim Carrey and Jeff Daniels stars as two loveable morons who set out on a road-trip to Aspen.

Edge of Seventeen (1998) – A teenager copes with his sexuality on the last day of school in 1984. It shows him coping with being gay and being with friends.

– A teenager copes with his sexuality on the last day of school in 1984. It shows him coping with being gay and being with friends. Eraser (1996) – From Warner Bros. Pictures comes this action-thriller starring Arnold Schwarzenegger.

– From Warner Bros. Pictures comes this action-thriller starring Arnold Schwarzenegger. His Dark Materials: The Golden Compass (2007) – Daniel Craig headlines this family epic set in a parallel universe.

– Daniel Craig headlines this family epic set in a parallel universe. Iluzja / Illusion (2022) – Polish drama movie set months after the disappearance of a woman’s teenage daughter and her investigation to find out what happened.

– Polish drama movie set months after the disappearance of a woman’s teenage daughter and her investigation to find out what happened. Lean on Me (1989) – A ruthless teacher is assigned to become the principal of a decaying inner-city school.

– A ruthless teacher is assigned to become the principal of a decaying inner-city school. Léon: The Professional (1994) – Luc Besson’s timeless classic about an unlikely relationship between a girl and an assassin.

– Luc Besson’s timeless classic about an unlikely relationship between a girl and an assassin. Life as We Know It (2010) – Rom-com starring Katherine Heigl and John Duhamel.

– Rom-com starring Katherine Heigl and John Duhamel. Mission Impossible Movie Collection: Mission: Impossible Mission: Impossible II Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol

Mr. Bean’s Holiday (2007) – Rowan Atkinson’s feature film where he plays a stupid Brit on holiday.

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989) – The Griswold family’s plans for a big family Christmas predictably turn into a big disaster.

– The Griswold family’s plans for a big family Christmas predictably turn into a big disaster. Soul Plane (2004) – Comedy starring Snoop Dogg. From MGM.

Steel Magnolias (1989) – Comedy classic about a young beautician who moves to a new town to work at a local salon. Features Dolly Parton.

The Amazing Spider-Man (2012) – Andrew Garfield’s first entry as the web-slinging superhero. We see Peter Parker in this entry go up against The Lizard.

– Andrew Garfield’s first entry as the web-slinging superhero. We see Peter Parker in this entry go up against The Lizard. The Boy (2016) – Horror about an American nanny who has to take care of a life-sized doll.

– Horror about an American nanny who has to take care of a life-sized doll. The Departed (2006) – Crime-thriller starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Matt Damon.

– Crime-thriller starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Matt Damon. The Fighter (2010) – Biopic on the boxer Micky Ward. Starring Mark Wahlberg and Christian Bale.

– Biopic on the boxer Micky Ward. Starring Mark Wahlberg and Christian Bale. The Girl Next Door – Unclear which title this is.

– Unclear which title this is. The Hurt Locker (2008) – Jeremy Renner stars as a sergeant assigned to the bomb squad.

– Jeremy Renner stars as a sergeant assigned to the bomb squad. The Players Club – Unclear which title this is.

– Unclear which title this is. Titanic (1997) – James Cameron’s epic about the ill-fated R.M.S. Titanic.

– James Cameron’s epic about the ill-fated R.M.S. Titanic. Troy (2004) – Brad Pitt stars in this historical epic about the assault on Troy.

– Brad Pitt stars in this historical epic about the assault on Troy. Vegas Vacation (1997) – Chevy Chase comedy which sees the Griswolds on their fourth vacation.

– Chevy Chase comedy which sees the Griswolds on their fourth vacation. We Die Young (2019) – Lior Geller directs this action crime drama starring Jean-Claude Van Damme. It’s about a 14-year-old who was abducted by a gang.

– Lior Geller directs this action crime drama starring Jean-Claude Van Damme. It’s about a 14-year-old who was abducted by a gang. We Are Marshall (2006) – McG directs this sports drama starring Matthew McConaughey. About plans to keep a football team running following a devastating plane crash.

What’s Coming to Netflix on June 2nd

#ABTalks (Season 2) – YouTube show with Anas Bukhash hosting interviews with various A-listers.

– YouTube show with Anas Bukhash hosting interviews with various A-listers. Bashar Shorts (Season 1) – Saudi sci-fi series set in the near-future where tech is dominating our lives. Think Black Mirror.

– Saudi sci-fi series set in the near-future where tech is dominating our lives. Think Black Mirror. Borgen: Power and Glory (Season 1) N – Technically the fourth season of the Danish political thriller series.

Change Days (Season 1 – New Episodes Weekly) – Korean reality series starring Jang Do-youn, Yang Se-chan, and Code Kunts. About real-life couples on the brink of breaking up given a romantic getaway to try and mend it.

– Korean reality series starring Jang Do-youn, Yang Se-chan, and Code Kunts. About real-life couples on the brink of breaking up given a romantic getaway to try and mend it. Detak / Heartbeat (2020) – Indonesian mystery thriller.

– Indonesian mystery thriller. Plastic Island / Pulau Plastik (2022) – Documentary on fighting plastic pollution in Indonesia.

– Documentary on fighting plastic pollution in Indonesia. Story Of Dinda: Second Chance of Happiness (2021) – Indonesian film based on a book.

– Indonesian film based on a book. The DUFF (2015) – Rom-com starring Mae Whitman and Bella Thorne.

What’s Coming to Netflix on June 3rd

As The Crow Flies (Season 1) N – Turkish series about a news host who watches her life unravel with her career being sabotaged.

– Turkish series about a news host who watches her life unravel with her career being sabotaged. Floor is Lava (Season 2) N – Gameshow where contestants have to tackle courses where they’re not allowed to touch the floor.

– Gameshow where contestants have to tackle courses where they’re not allowed to touch the floor. Interceptor (2022) N – Matthew Reilly directs this new action movie that’s about an Army captain trying to save the world.

Legacies (Season 4) – The CW’s final season of the supernatural spin-off series to The Originals.

– The CW’s final season of the supernatural spin-off series to The Originals. Mr. Good: Cop or Crook? (Season 1) N – Norweigen docu-series about a cop who has the reputation of being one of the best cops in the country while also being suspected of being a drug trafficker.

– Norweigen docu-series about a cop who has the reputation of being one of the best cops in the country while also being suspected of being a drug trafficker. Surviving Summer (Season 1) N – Australian family series about a New York teen expelled from school and headed to the surf capital of the world of Australia.

– Australian family series about a New York teen expelled from school and headed to the surf capital of the world of Australia. The Perfect Mother (Season 1) N – French series based on a book about a devoted mother uncovering the truth about her daughter’s involvement with a homicide.

– French series based on a book about a devoted mother uncovering the truth about her daughter’s involvement with a homicide. Two Summers (Season 1) N – Belgium produced series about a group of friends reuniting for a lavish holiday but past traumas play a part throughout.

What’s Coming to Netflix on June 5th

Straight Up (2019) – James Sweeney writes and directs this romance movie just without the romance.

What’s Coming to Netflix on June 6th

Action Pack (Season 2) N – Kids animated series.

Bill Burr Presents: Friends Who Kill (2022) N – Netflix is a Joke Festival – showcase featuring stand-ups curated by Burr himself.

What’s Coming to Netflix on June 7th

That’s My Time with David Letterman (Part 1) N – Netflix is a Joke Festival – each of the six episodes spotlights one comedian, including a 5-minute stand-up set and conversation with Letterman.

What’s Coming to Netflix on June 8th

Baby Fever (Season 1) N – Danish romantic comedy series centering around the life of a fertility doctor and the clients she meets and treats.

– Danish romantic comedy series centering around the life of a fertility doctor and the clients she meets and treats. El paseo 6 (2021) – Colombian comedy movie.

– Colombian comedy movie. Gladbeck: The Hostage Crisis (2022) N – German true-crime documentary.

– German true-crime documentary. Hustle (2022) N – Sports movie starring Adam Sandler about a basketball scout who discovers a new street player that could get him back into the good books and revive his career.

Keep Sweet Pray and Obey (Limited Series) N – True crime documentary series about Warren Jeffs rise through the ranks at the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.

What’s Coming to Netflix on June 9th

2020 (Season 1) – Lebanese crime series.

– Lebanese crime series. Ben & Jody / Filosofi Kopi 3 (2022) – Indonesian action movie about two friends banding together to fight back against illegal loggers.

– Indonesian action movie about two friends banding together to fight back against illegal loggers. Don (2022) – Indian movie about a college student navigating life on campus. Available in four languages.

– Indian movie about a college student navigating life on campus. Available in four languages. Rhythm + Flow Nouvelle Ecole (Season 1) N – New French spin-off of the rapping competition series.

– New French spin-off of the rapping competition series. Stand Out: An LGBTQ+ Celebration (2022) N – Netflix is a Joke Festival – the largest-ever gathering of LGBTQ+ comics

What’s Coming to Netflix on June 10th

Breaded Life (2021) – Nollywood movie.

Closet Monster (2015) – A creative and driven teenager is desperate to escape his hometown and the haunting memories of his turbulent childhood.

Chickenhare and the Hamster of Darkness (2022) N – A brave young animal explorer teams up with two trusty friends to find a powerful artifact before his greedy uncle can get his paws on it.

– A creative and driven teenager is desperate to escape his hometown and the haunting memories of his turbulent childhood. – A brave young animal explorer teams up with two trusty friends to find a powerful artifact before his greedy uncle can get his paws on it. Dirty Daddy: A Tribute to Bob Saget (2022) N – Netflix is a Joke Festival – a celebration of Bob’s life in comedy with his friends and family.

– a celebration of Bob’s life in comedy with his friends and family. First Kill (Season 1) N – New horror mystery series about a teenage vampire falling in love with a vampire hunter.

– New horror mystery series about a teenage vampire falling in love with a vampire hunter. Intimacy (Season 1) N – Spanish drama about a sex scandal. Starring Itziar Ituño, Verónica Echegui, Patricia López Arnaiz, Ana Wagener and Emma Suárez.

Peaky Blinders (Season 6) N – The sixth and final (albeit not the end – a movie is on the way) season of the BBC historical series starring Cillian Murphy.

– The sixth and final (albeit not the end – a movie is on the way) season of the BBC historical series starring Cillian Murphy. Top Gear (Seasons 27 and 28) – BBC’s motoring show returns to Netflix.

– BBC’s motoring show returns to Netflix. Trees of Peace (2022) N – Drama about four women from different backgrounds who forge an unbreakable friendship.

Vice (2018) – Adam McKay directs this historical biopic on Dick Cheney played by Christian Bale.

What’s Coming to Netflix on June 11th

Amy Schumer’s Parental Advisory (2022) N – Netflix is a Joke Festival – Showcase featuring stand-ups curated by Schumer.

– Showcase featuring stand-ups curated by Schumer. CBI 5: The Brain (2022) – Indian mystery crime thriller.

What’s Coming to Netflix on June 12th

That’s My Time with David Letterman (Part 2) N – Netflix is a Joke Festival – each of the six episodes spotlights one comedian, including a 5-minute stand-up set and conversation with Letterman.

What’s Coming to Netflix on June 13th

Charlie’s Colorforms City (Multiple New Seasons) N – Kids animated series where Charlie creates fun stories using different shapes, and he needs your help.

– Kids animated series where Charlie creates fun stories using different shapes, and he needs your help. Pete Davidson Presents: The Best Friends (2022) N – Netflix is a Joke Festival – Multi-comic special hosted and curated by Davidson.

– Multi-comic special hosted and curated by Davidson. Who We Are: A Chronicle of Racism in America (2021) – Documentary on systematic racism in America by Emily and Sarah Kunstler.

What’s Coming to Netflix on June 14th

Jane Fonda & Lily Tomlin: Ladies Night Live (2022) N – Netflix is a Joke Festival – Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda introduce an all-female lineup of comedians.

– Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda introduce an all-female lineup of comedians. Jennifer Lopez: Halftime (2022) N – Documentary on the life and career of Jennifer Lopez.

– Documentary on the life and career of Jennifer Lopez. The Mole (Seasons 3-4) – New seasons of the reality series.

What’s Coming to Netflix on June 15th

Centauro (2022) N – Spanish-language thriller about a superbike racer who becomes a drug courier.

– Spanish-language thriller about a superbike racer who becomes a drug courier. Front Cover (2016) – Ray Yeung writes and directs this LGBTQ+ romantic movie.

– Ray Yeung writes and directs this LGBTQ+ romantic movie. Heart Parade (2022) N – Polish romantic comedy.

– Polish romantic comedy. God’s Favorite Idiot (Season 1) N – New workplace comedy series starring Melissa McCarthy and Ben Falcone.

Heart Parade (2022) N – Polish movie.

– Polish movie. Home2Home (2022) – German documentary about a young man traveling 27,000 miles around the world on his bike.

– German documentary about a young man traveling 27,000 miles around the world on his bike. Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend (Season 1) N – New cooking competition series.

– New cooking competition series. Maldivas (Season 1) N – Brazillian Portuguese-language comedy series about a young woman moving into a condo community where she interacts with the odd residents.

– Brazillian Portuguese-language comedy series about a young woman moving into a condo community where she interacts with the odd residents. The Wrath of God (2022) N – Spanish-language thriller.

– Spanish-language thriller. Web of Make Believe: Death, Lies and the Internet (Limited Series) N – Documentary series from Brian Knappenberger about the dark side of the internet.

– Documentary series from Brian Knappenberger about the dark side of the internet. When My Love Blooms (Season 1) – Korean romantic drama series.

What’s Coming to Netflix on June 16th

Dead End: Paranormal Park (Season 1) N – From Netflix Animation comes a new kids series about two teens and a pug battling demons at a haunted theme park.

– From Netflix Animation comes a new kids series about two teens and a pug battling demons at a haunted theme park. Kabuki Akadousuzunosuke – The final installment of kabuki actor Matsuya Onoe’s “Idomu” series features Toma Ikuta in his first kabuki role.

– The final installment of kabuki actor Matsuya Onoe’s “Idomu” series features Toma Ikuta in his first kabuki role. Karma’s World Music Videos (Volume 2) N – Netflix kids animated series.

– Netflix kids animated series. Love & Anarchy (Season 2) N – Swedish romantic comedy series returns following its debut in November 2020.

– Swedish romantic comedy series returns following its debut in November 2020. Sing, Dance, Act: Kabuki featuring Toma Ikuta (2022) N – Japanese documentary.

– Japanese documentary. Snoop Dogg’s F*cn Around Comedy Special (2022) N – Netflix is a Joke Festival – Original comedy from Snoop, along with sets from legendary black comedians performing at the festival.

Speed Kills (2018) – John Travolta stars in this action crime-thriller set in the 1980s when a motorboat racers helps move millions of dollars worth of drugs into Miami.

– John Travolta stars in this action crime-thriller set in the 1980s when a motorboat racers helps move millions of dollars worth of drugs into Miami. Won’t You Be My Neighbor? (2016) – Focus Features documentary on Fred Rogers.

What’s Coming to Netflix on June 17th

Operation Romeo (2022) – The film features the fears and stresses that youthful couples all over the nation experience because of the danger presented by moral policing.

– The film features the fears and stresses that youthful couples all over the nation experience because of the danger presented by moral policing. Rainbow High (Season 2) – Kids animated series.

– Kids animated series. She (Season 2) N – Hindi crime series returns for a second season.

Spiderhead (2022) N – Chris Hemsworth headlines this new action movie about a future where prison inmates can have reduced sentences if they volunteer for new experimental drugs.

– Chris Hemsworth headlines this new action movie about a future where prison inmates can have reduced sentences if they volunteer for new experimental drugs. The Martha Mitchell Effect (2022) N – This documentary profiles the Cabinet wife who spoke out during Watergate — and the Nixon administration’s campaign to gaslight her into silence.

– This documentary profiles the Cabinet wife who spoke out during Watergate — and the Nixon administration’s campaign to gaslight her into silence. The War Next-door (Season 2) N – Spanish-language comedy series.

– Spanish-language comedy series. You Don’t Know Me (Season 1) N – BBC courtroom crime series about a man on trial for murder using his final closing arguments to recount his love with a mysterious woman.

What’s Coming to Netflix on June 18th

Alchemy of Souls (Season 1) N – Korean series about a powerful sorceress in a blind woman’s body who encounters a man from a prestigious family, who wants her help to change his destiny.

– Korean series about a powerful sorceress in a blind woman’s body who encounters a man from a prestigious family, who wants her help to change his destiny. Charmed (Season 4) – The CW’s final season of the reboot.

– The CW’s final season of the reboot. No Regrets in Life (Season 1) N – An ill-fated college couple accidentally becomes a viral sensation after a fight. Now, they must figure out how they feel – with the world watching.

– An ill-fated college couple accidentally becomes a viral sensation after a fight. Now, they must figure out how they feel – with the world watching. Spriggan (Season 1) N – Anime series about a corporation’s Spriggan agents keeping Earth’s powerful relics out of the wrong hands.

What’s Coming to Netflix on June 19th

Civil: Ben Crump (2022) N – Documentary on the American civil-rights activist Benjamin Crump.

It (2017) – Horror starring Bill Skarsgård as the famous Penny Wise. Adapted from the Stephen King novel.

What’s Coming to Netflix on June 20th

Doom Of Love (2022) N – Turkish movie about a businessman who falls for a singer at a yoga retreat.

– Turkish movie about a businessman who falls for a singer at a yoga retreat. Philomena (2013) – Adaptation of The Lost Child of Philomena Lee starring Judi Dench and Steve Coogan.

What’s Coming to Netflix on June 21st

All That (Seasons 2-3) – Nickelodeon sketch show from the 90s.

– Nickelodeon sketch show from the 90s. Joel Kim Booster: Psychosexual (2022) N – Stand-up comedy special.

– Stand-up comedy special. Kenan and Kel (Seasons 1-2) – Nickelodeon comedy series.

– Nickelodeon comedy series. Ned’s Declassified School Survival Guide (Seasons 1-2) – Nickelodeon classic comedy series.

– Nickelodeon classic comedy series. The Future Of… (Season 1) N – The Verge investigates the future of technology in this new docu-series produced by Shawn Levy.

– The Verge investigates the future of technology in this new docu-series produced by Shawn Levy. Zoey 101 (Seasons 1-2) – Nickelodeon’s sitcom series.

What’s Coming to Netflix on June 22nd

Love & Gelato (2022) N – New romance movie adaptation.

– New romance movie adaptation. ONE PIECE (New Seasons) – More series of the hit anime series.

– More series of the hit anime series. Sing 2 (2021) – SVOD debut of the Illumination animated movie that sees the return of Buster Moon and his gifted musical friends who are looking for a rockstar to join their group.

Snowflake Mountain (Season 1) N – British reality series with kidults taken to a wilderness retreat to get them to learn some life skills.

– British reality series with kidults taken to a wilderness retreat to get them to learn some life skills. The Hidden Lives of Pets (Season 1) N – British produced docuseries about our household pets and their adventures when we’re away. Narrated by Hugh Bonneville.

– British produced docuseries about our household pets and their adventures when we’re away. Narrated by Hugh Bonneville. The Mist (2007) – Stephen King adaptation about a town that is infected with a mist that causes chaos.

– Stephen King adaptation about a town that is infected with a mist that causes chaos. The Umbrella Academy (Season 3) N – New season of the superhero series where we’ll be seeing our heroes going toe-to-toe with The Sparrow Academy.

What’s Coming to Netflix on June 23rd

Backtrace (2018) – Stranger Things star Matthew Modine stars in this Sylvester Stallone action-epic.

– Stranger Things star Matthew Modine stars in this Sylvester Stallone action-epic. First Class (Season 1) N – Spanish language series about a group of wealthy friends from Barcelona who share a love of over-the-top fashion, luxurious parties and exclusive events.

– Spanish language series about a group of wealthy friends from Barcelona who share a love of over-the-top fashion, luxurious parties and exclusive events. Queen (Season 1) N – Polish drama about a drag queen returning home.

What’s Coming to Netflix on June 24th

Angry Birds: Summer Madness (Season 2) N – New episodes of the animated series based on the hit mobile game.

– New episodes of the animated series based on the hit mobile game. Glamour Girls (2022) – Nollywood drama.

Man Vs Bee (Season 1) N – Rowan Atkinson features in this short comedy series about a man battling a bee.

– Rowan Atkinson features in this short comedy series about a man battling a bee. Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area (Season 1) N – Korean spin-off/remake of the popular Netflix La Casa De Papel series.

The Man From Toronto (2022) N – Kevin Hart and Woody Harrelson star in this new action-comedy movie.

What’s Coming to Netflix on June 25th

Grey’s Anatomy (Season 18) – ABC’s hit medical drama.

What’s Coming to Netflix on June 26th

Best of the Festival (2022) N – Netflix is a Joke Festival – Highlights from throughout the 11-day event.

What’s Coming to Netflix on June 27th

Cafe Minamdang (Season 1) N – Korean series about a suspicious café.

– Korean series about a suspicious café. Chip and Potato: Chip’s Holiday (2022) N – Kids animated special.

What’s Coming to Netflix on June 28th

Blasted (2022) N – Norweigen family movie.

– Norweigen family movie. Cristela Alonzo: Middle Classy (2022) N – Stand-up comedy special.

What’s Coming to Netflix on June 29th

Beauty (2022) N – A young singer on the brink of a promising career finds herself torn between a domineering family, industry pressures and her love for her girlfriend.

– A young singer on the brink of a promising career finds herself torn between a domineering family, industry pressures and her love for her girlfriend. Extraordinary Attorney Woo (Season 1) N – New Korean series about a young attorney with Asperger’s syndrome.

– New Korean series about a young attorney with Asperger’s syndrome. Pirate Gold of Adak Island (Season 1) N – Reality series about a team of treasure hunters heading to a remote island in Alsaka.

– Reality series about a team of treasure hunters heading to a remote island in Alsaka. The Upshaws (Season 2) N – Multi-cam sitcom returns for a second season. Starring Wanda Sykes and Mike Epps.

What’s Coming to Netflix on June 30th

Bastard!! -Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy- (Season 1) N – First 13 episodes of this new dark fantasy anime series will debut in late June with the rest coming in late 2022.

– First 13 episodes of this new dark fantasy anime series will debut in late June with the rest coming in late 2022. Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom (2013) – Idris Elba helms this Oscar-nominated movie on Nelson Mandela.

– Idris Elba helms this Oscar-nominated movie on Nelson Mandela. Sea Power (Season 1) – French military docu-series.

– French military docu-series. Sharkdog (Season 2) N – Animated kids series.

Beyond June, July is set to be a huge month for new movies on Netflix with the release of Netflix’s most expensive feature film to date in the form of The Gray Man.