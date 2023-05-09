Welcome along to a very early preview of all the new movies and series set to hit Netflix in the United States throughout the month of June 2023.

This preview will be constantly updated over the next few weeks, so keep it bookmarked. We’re expecting Netflix to release its own list of new releases in the final two weeks of May 2023.

As always, you’ll also want to familiarize yourself with all the departures scheduled for June 2023. Current highlights include Rango, Midnight Diner, and Christopher Nolan’s epic, Inception.

Article Continues Below...

Full List of What’s Coming to Netflix in June 2023

Coming to Netflix in June 2023 TBD

Black Mirror (Season 6) Netflix Original – After four years, Black Mirror is back for more disturbing dystopian stories. Aaron Paul, Anjana Vasan, Annie Murphy, Auden Thornton, and Ben Barnes headline the cast for this season.

Break Point (Part 2) Netflix Original – More episodes of the sports documentary series following Tennis.

What’s Coming to Netflix on June 1st

A Beautiful Life (2023) Netflix Original – A young fisherman with a hidden talent gets discovered by a music producer in this Danish drama.

– A young fisherman with a hidden talent gets discovered by a music producer in this Danish drama. About Last Night (2014) – Kevin Hart headlines this ensemble romantic comedy.

– Kevin Hart headlines this ensemble romantic comedy. Forever My Girl (2018) – Alex Roe and Jessica Rothe stars in this comedy musical about a country star returning home to the love he left behind.

– Alex Roe and Jessica Rothe stars in this comedy musical about a country star returning home to the love he left behind. Funny People (2009) – Ensemble comedy starring Adam Sandler and Seth Rogen.

– Ensemble comedy starring Adam Sandler and Seth Rogen. Hanna (2011) – Action drama about a sixteen-year-old girl who was raised by her father to be the perfect assassin. Stars Saoirse Ronan and Cate Blanchett. Directed by Joe Wright.

– Action drama about a sixteen-year-old girl who was raised by her father to be the perfect assassin. Stars Saoirse Ronan and Cate Blanchett. Directed by Joe Wright. Kicking & Screaming (2005) – Will Ferrell stars in this family feature film about a man taking over as coach on his son’s soccer team.

LEGO Ninjago: Dragons Rising (Season 1) Netflix Original – Many legendary realms have suddenly combined into one, but their union is unstable in this new LEGO entry exclusively on Netflix.

– Many legendary realms have suddenly combined into one, but their union is unstable in this new LEGO entry exclusively on Netflix. Nanny McPhee Returns (2010) – Return of Emma Thompson as the magical Nanny who arrives to help a young mother run a family farm.

– Return of Emma Thompson as the magical Nanny who arrives to help a young mother run a family farm. The Choice (2016) – Romantic drama about Travis and Gabby first meeting as neighbors in a small coastal town and winding up in a relationship that is tested by life’s most defining events. Stars Teresa Palmer and Tom Welling.

– Romantic drama about Travis and Gabby first meeting as neighbors in a small coastal town and winding up in a relationship that is tested by life’s most defining events. Stars Teresa Palmer and Tom Welling. The Courier (2019) – A motorcycle courier must fend off a series of henchmen when she stalls the assassination attempt of a key witness by a callous crime boss. Stars Olga Kurylenko and Gary Oldman.

– A motorcycle courier must fend off a series of henchmen when she stalls the assassination attempt of a key witness by a callous crime boss. Stars Olga Kurylenko and Gary Oldman. The Days (Limited Series) Netflix Original – Japanese series that tracks the events of the 2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster.

– Japanese series that tracks the events of the 2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster. The Five-Year Engagement (2012) – Jason Segal writes and stars in this rom-com from director Nicholas Stoller.

– Jason Segal writes and stars in this rom-com from director Nicholas Stoller. Unleashed (2005) – British action movie starring Jet Li and Morgan Freeman.

We’re the Millers (2013) – Jason Sudeikis and Jennifer Aniston headline this comedy movie.

What’s Coming to Netflix on June 2nd

Manifest (Season 4 – Part 2) Netflix Original – The final batch of episodes for the Netflix revival season of Manifest will see the Death Date headed for all of the remaining Flight 828 passengers.

– The final batch of episodes for the Netflix revival season of Manifest will see the Death Date headed for all of the remaining Flight 828 passengers. Scoop (Season 1) Netflix Original – Indian crime drama series about the shocking murder of a journalist that leads a crime reporter to fight for justice.

– Indian crime drama series about the shocking murder of a journalist that leads a crime reporter to fight for justice. Valeria (Season 3) Netflix Original – Spanish comedy drama.

– Spanish comedy drama. Vortex (Season 1) – French science fiction series about a man who reconnects with his dead wife through a glitch in virtual reality.

What’s Coming to Netflix on June 5th

Barracuda Queens (Season 1) Netflix Original – Inspired by true events, this new Swedish series follows a group of young women in the 90s who commit burglaries in an attempt to rebel.

Stronger (2017) – Jake Gyllenhaal and Tatiana Maslany star in this tear-jerking drama about a victim of the Boston Marathon bombing helping the police track down the killers while recovering.

What’s Coming to Netflix on June 6th

My Little Pony: Make Your Mark (Chapter 4) Netflix Original – Animated kids series.

– Animated kids series. Ordinary Men: The Forgotten Holocaust (2022) – German historical documentary examines how and why thousands of ordinary Germans carried out the atrocities they did.

What’s Coming to Netflix on June 7th

Arnold (Limited Series) Netflix Original – Docuseries on Arnold Schwarzenegger.

What’s Coming to Netflix on June 8th

Never Have I Ever (Season 4) Netflix Original – Final season of the teen-comedy series.

Tour de France: Unchained (Season 1) Netflix Original – Box to Box Films is back with a new docu-series looking at the most recent globally renowned cycling race, the Tour de France.

What’s Coming to Netflix on June 9th

Bloodhounds (Season 1) Netflix Original – Korean action drama about three friends working for a benevolent moneylender who bands together to take down a ruthless loan shark who preys on the financially desperate.

– Korean action drama about three friends working for a benevolent moneylender who bands together to take down a ruthless loan shark who preys on the financially desperate. Human Resources (Season 2) Netflix Original – The final season of the Big Mouth spin-off with special guests including Florence Pugh, Miley Cyrus, Eugene Levy, and Sam Richardson.

– The final season of the Big Mouth spin-off with special guests including Florence Pugh, Miley Cyrus, Eugene Levy, and Sam Richardson. This World Can’t Tear Me Down (Season 1) Netflix Original – Italian animated comedy series.

– Italian animated comedy series. You Do You (2023) Netflix Original – Turkish romantic comedy from director Cemal Alpan and starring Ahsen Eroğlu and Ozan Dolunay.

What’s Coming to Netflix on June 14th

Our Planet II (Limited Series) Netflix Original – Documentary series presented by Sir David Attenborough.

What’s Coming to Netflix on June 16th

Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King (2023) Netflix Original – The popular manga series will be adapted in this new movie supervised by Yūki Tabata about Asta, a boy who was born with no magic who aims to become the Wizard King.

– The popular manga series will be adapted in this new movie supervised by Yūki Tabata about Asta, a boy who was born with no magic who aims to become the Wizard King. Extraction 2 (2023) Netflix Original – The return of Chris Hemsworth as Tyler Rake. This is the long-awaited high-octane sequel that sees him recruited for another job.

What’s Coming to Netflix on June 19th

Take Care of Maya (2023) Netflix Original – Documentary on Maya Kowalski, who was admitted to a children’s hospital after discovering she had a rare illness.

What’s Coming to Netflix on June 21st

Madre de alquiler (Season 1) Netflix Original – Mexican drama about motherhood.

What’s Coming to Netflix on June 22nd

Let’s Get Divorced (Season 1) Netflix Original – Japanese rom-com series.

– Japanese rom-com series. Sleeping Dog (Season 1) Netflix Original – German crime mystery series.

What’s Coming to Netflix on June 23rd

The Perfect Find (2023) Netflix Original – Romantic comedy about a woman whose fashion career hits a snag after falling for a younger coworker. Starring Gabrielle Union and Keith Powers.

– Romantic comedy about a woman whose fashion career hits a snag after falling for a younger coworker. Starring Gabrielle Union and Keith Powers. Through My Window: Across the Sea (2023) Netflix Original – The hit Spanish romance movie returns in this sequel with Ares moving to Stockholm to study and coming to terms with his long-distance relationship.

What’s Coming to Netflix on June 28th

Delete (Season 1) Netflix Original – Thai mystery thriller series.

What’s Coming to Netflix on June 29th

Ōoku: The Inner Chambers (Season 1) Netflix Original – Japanese romance anime series.

The Witcher (Season 3 – Volume 1) Netflix Original – Split into two halves (the second volume arrives in July) will mark Henry Cavill’s final outing in this fantasy series.

Want to look even further ahead? Check out some of the Originals scheduled to hit Netflix throughout July 2023 here.

What are you excited to watch in June? Let us know in the comments down below.