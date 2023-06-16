What’s New on Netflix & Top 10 Movies & Series: June 16th, 2023

Happy Friday and welcome to your daily recap of what’s new on Netflix. Today, we’re recapping all nine of the new movies that just touched down on Netflix in the United States and what’s currently trending in the Netflix top 10s.

As you may have heard, this weekend will be big for new Netflix news, thanks to Netflix TUDUM 2023. The live stream kicks off tomorrow afternoon for those in the United States (1:30 pm PST, 4:30 pm EST), and you’ll be seeing new footage from the likes of Bridgerton, Heartstopper, and The Witcher.

Don’t forget, starting from tomorrow; you’ll be able to stream all nine seasons of the hit series Suits.

Article Continues Below...

A few titles are set to leave in the coming days, including:

An Evening with Beverly Luff Linn (2018)

Philomena (2013)

The Wolf’s Call (2019)

Shooter (Seasons 1-3)

Best New Movies Added to Netflix This Weekend

Extraction 2 (2023)

Rating: R

Language: English

Genre: Action, Thriller

Director: Sam Hargrave

Cast: Chris Hemsworth, Olga Kurylenko, Golshifteh Farahani

Writer: Joe Russo

Another dangerous mission awaits in the sequel to the 2020 movie that ranks among Netflix’s most-watched movies of all time.

Most reviews from outlets seem to suggest the sequel manages to outdo its predecessor, which currently carries a 77% on RottenTomatoes at the time of publishing.

IGN’s review of the movie called it an “action-packed sequel that doesn’t rewrite the rules of the genre and has no more than the bare minimum of story, but it doesn’t have to when the hits start coming and they don’t stop coming.”

The movie ends on a huge cliffhanger too. Perhaps we’ll hear more about Tyler Rake’s future at TUDUM tomorrow?

Unbroken (2014)

Rating: PG-13

Language: English

Genre: Action, Biography, Drama

Director: Angelina Jolie

Cast: Jack O’Connell, Miyavi, Domhnall Gleeson

Writer: Joel Coen, Ethan Coen, Richard LaGravenese

Runtime: 137 min / 2h 17m

Based on a true story, this movie directed by Angelina Jolie follows Olympian Louis Zamperini as he suffers a near-fatal plane crash which has him stranded and captured as a prisoner of war.

While the movie didn’t score particularly well with critics at launch, it has become beloved by audiences, carrying a 70% on RT and 7.2 on IMDb. It also went on to pick up three Oscar-nominations, including for best cinematography, sound editing, and sound mixing.

Race (2016)

Rating: PG-13

Language: English

Genre: Biography, Drama, Sport

Director: Stephen Hopkins

Cast: Stephan James, Jason Sudeikis, Eli Goree

Writer: Joe Shrapnel, Anna Waterhouse

Runtime: 134 min / 2h 14m

Our final movie recommendation today is Race, the 2016 movie that, like Unbroken, is based on a true story. This biopic tells the story of Jesse Owens, who became the greatest at track and field while competing at the 1936 Olympics.

The critical consensus for the movie, according to RottenTomatoes, was “Race is nowhere near as thrillingly fleet or agile as its subject, but the story — and a winning central performance from Stephan James — are enough to carry it over the finish line.”

Full List of New Releases on Netflix for June 16th, 2023

9 New Movies Added Today

47 Ronin (2013) – PG-13 – English – This action-adventure follows the exploits of 47 samurai warriors who plot to exact revenge on a court official responsible for their master’s death.

– PG-13 – English – This action-adventure follows the exploits of 47 samurai warriors who plot to exact revenge on a court official responsible for their master’s death. Accepted (2006) – PG-13 – English – Rejected by every college he applied to, a high school senior invents a fake university that will fool his parents and help his fellow outcasts.

– PG-13 – English – Rejected by every college he applied to, a high school senior invents a fake university that will fool his parents and help his fellow outcasts. Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King (2023) Netflix Original – TV-14 – Japanese – As a lionhearted boy who can’t wield magic strives for the title of Wizard King, four banished Wizard Kings of yore return to crush the Clover Kingdom.

– TV-14 – Japanese – As a lionhearted boy who can’t wield magic strives for the title of Wizard King, four banished Wizard Kings of yore return to crush the Clover Kingdom. Extraction 2 (2023) Netflix Original – R – English – Back from the brink of death, highly skilled commando Tyler Rake takes on another dangerous mission: saving the imprisoned family of a ruthless gangster.

– R – English – Back from the brink of death, highly skilled commando Tyler Rake takes on another dangerous mission: saving the imprisoned family of a ruthless gangster. Obara’M (2022) – TV-14 – English – Confronted by her past, promising musician Oluchi tries to reconcile with the daughter she abandoned — but some things cannot be forgiven.

– TV-14 – English – Confronted by her past, promising musician Oluchi tries to reconcile with the daughter she abandoned — but some things cannot be forgiven. Para Betina Pengikut Iblis (2023) – TV-MA – Indonesian – Three women in a small village conceal dark secrets, including unholy alliances and a mysterious ingredient used in a popular curry restaurant.

– TV-MA – Indonesian – Three women in a small village conceal dark secrets, including unholy alliances and a mysterious ingredient used in a popular curry restaurant. Race (2016) – PG-13 – English – Amid racial tensions in the U.S. and abroad, track-and-field athlete Jesse Owens goes for gold and glory at the 1936 Olympics in Berlin in this biopic.

– PG-13 – English – Amid racial tensions in the U.S. and abroad, track-and-field athlete Jesse Owens goes for gold and glory at the 1936 Olympics in Berlin in this biopic. THE VILLAGE (2023) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Japanese – In a once-scenic village now dominated by a vast trash disposal site, a young man yearns to break free from a cruel fate tying him to the very grounds.

– TV-MA – Japanese – In a once-scenic village now dominated by a vast trash disposal site, a young man yearns to break free from a cruel fate tying him to the very grounds. Unbroken (2014) – PG-13 – English – Olympic track star Louis Zamperini becomes a pilot during World War II and endures a brutal struggle for survival when he is captured by the Japanese.

Netflix Top 10 Movies and Series for June 16th, 2023

# TV Shows Movies 1 Never Have I Ever The Boss Baby 2 Manifest The Angry Birds Movie 3 S.W.A.T. We’re the Millers 4 FUBAR Zookeeper 5 Bloodhounds Mean Girls 6 All American Forever My Girl 7 Tex Mex Motors The Choice 8 Arnold Stronger 9 Perfil falso The Kingdom 10 The Ultimatum: Queer Love Sing 2

What are you watching on Netflix today? Let us know in the comments down below.