Welcome to your comprehensive preview of all the new movies and series set to hit Netflix in the United States throughout June 2023. From animation to fantasy to action, there’s undoubtedly something for everyone.

This preview will be constantly updated over the next few weeks, so keep it bookmarked. We’re expecting Netflix to release its own list of new releases in the final two weeks of May 2023.

As always, you’ll also want to familiarize yourself with all the departures scheduled for June 2023. Current highlights include Rango, Midnight Diner, and Christopher Nolan’s epic, Inception.

Article Continues Below...

Full List of What’s Coming to Netflix in June 2023

What’s Coming to Netflix on June 1st

Note: 58 new movies and series eventually landed on Netflix for June 1st.

A Beautiful Life (2023) Netflix Original – A young fisherman with a hidden talent gets discovered by a music producer in this Danish drama.

– A young fisherman with a hidden talent gets discovered by a music producer in this Danish drama. A Long Way to Come Home (2022) – Indonesian drama.

– Indonesian drama. About Last Night (2014) – Kevin Hart headlines this ensemble romantic comedy.

ALVINNN!!! and the Chipmunks (Multiple Seasons) – Animated kids series that originally aired on Nickelodeon.

– Animated kids series that originally aired on Nickelodeon. Bruce Almighty (2003) – Comedy starring Jim Carrey.

– Comedy starring Jim Carrey. Dear John (2010) – Romantic tearjerker starring Channing Tatum and Amanda Seyfried.

– Romantic tearjerker starring Channing Tatum and Amanda Seyfried. Death at a Funeral (2007) – Ensemble comedy

– Ensemble comedy Dune (1984) – David Lynch’s original adaptation of Dune.

– David Lynch’s original adaptation of Dune. End of Days (1999) – Arnold Schwarzenegger horror thriller.

– Arnold Schwarzenegger horror thriller. Forever My Girl (2018) – Alex Roe and Jessica Rothe stars in this comedy musical about a country star returning home to the love he left behind.

– Alex Roe and Jessica Rothe stars in this comedy musical about a country star returning home to the love he left behind. Funny People (2009) – Ensemble comedy starring Adam Sandler and Seth Rogen.

– Ensemble comedy starring Adam Sandler and Seth Rogen. Groundhog Day (1993) – Bill Murray comedy. Bill Murray comedy. Bill Murray comedy.

– Bill Murray comedy. Bill Murray comedy. Bill Murray comedy. Hanna (2011) – Action drama about a sixteen-year-old girl who was raised by her father to be the perfect assassin. Stars Saoirse Ronan and Cate Blanchett. Directed by Joe Wright.

– Action drama about a sixteen-year-old girl who was raised by her father to be the perfect assassin. Stars Saoirse Ronan and Cate Blanchett. Directed by Joe Wright. Hook (1991) – Robin Williams family adventure movie.

– Robin Williams family adventure movie. How High (2001) – Comedy starring Method Man and Mike Epps.

– Comedy starring Method Man and Mike Epps. Jarhead (2005) – Jake Gyllenhaal war-epic.

– Jake Gyllenhaal war-epic. Jimmy Neutron: Boy Genius (2001) – Nickelodeon feature film.

– Nickelodeon feature film. Kicking & Screaming (2005) – Will Ferrell stars in this family feature film about a man taking over as coach on his son’s soccer team.

LEGO Ninjago: Dragons Rising (Season 1) Netflix Original – Many legendary realms have suddenly combined into one, but their union is unstable in this new LEGO entry exclusively on Netflix.

– Many legendary realms have suddenly combined into one, but their union is unstable in this new LEGO entry exclusively on Netflix. Magic Mike (2012) – Channing Tatum comedy-drama about a male stripper.

– Channing Tatum comedy-drama about a male stripper. Mean Girls (2004) – Lindsay Lohan high school comedy.

– Lindsay Lohan high school comedy. Mr. Peabody & Sherman (2014) – DreamWorks animation movie.

– DreamWorks animation movie. Muster Dogs (Season 1) – Australian documentary/reality series about five graziers set with the challenge of transforming their dogs into champion muster dogs.

– Australian documentary/reality series about five graziers set with the challenge of transforming their dogs into champion muster dogs. Nanny McPhee (2005) – Family comedy about Cedric Brown having to look after several unruly kids and employs the help of a magical Nanny.

– Family comedy about Cedric Brown having to look after several unruly kids and employs the help of a magical Nanny. Nanny McPhee Returns (2010) – Return of Emma Thompson as the magical Nanny who arrives to help a young mother run a family farm.

– Return of Emma Thompson as the magical Nanny who arrives to help a young mother run a family farm. Rise of the Guardians (2012) – Animated family fantasy movie.

Spider-Man Trilogy Spider-Man (2002) Spider-Man 2 (2004) Spider-Man 3 (2007)

Stuart Little (2000) – Michael J. Fox voices a little mouse who is adopted into a new loving (?) family.

– Michael J. Fox voices a little mouse who is adopted into a new loving (?) family. Stuart Little 2 (2002)

Surf’s Up (2007) – Animated movie from Sony Pictures Entertainment.

– Animated movie from Sony Pictures Entertainment. Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1992) – James Cameron’s sci-fi epic starring Arnold Schwarzenegger.

– James Cameron’s sci-fi epic starring Arnold Schwarzenegger. The Angry Birds Movie (2016) – Animated comedy based on the mobile game.

– Animated comedy based on the mobile game. The Breakfast Club (1985) – Classic comedy.

– Classic comedy. The Choice (2016) – Romantic drama about Travis and Gabby first meeting as neighbors in a small coastal town and winding up in a relationship that is tested by life’s most defining events. Stars Teresa Palmer and Tom Welling.

– Romantic drama about Travis and Gabby first meeting as neighbors in a small coastal town and winding up in a relationship that is tested by life’s most defining events. Stars Teresa Palmer and Tom Welling. The Courier (2019) – A motorcycle courier must fend off a series of henchmen when she stalls the assassination attempt of a key witness by a callous crime boss. Stars Olga Kurylenko and Gary Oldman.

– A motorcycle courier must fend off a series of henchmen when she stalls the assassination attempt of a key witness by a callous crime boss. Stars Olga Kurylenko and Gary Oldman. The Days (Limited Series) Netflix Original – Japanese series that tracks the events of the 2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster.

– Japanese series that tracks the events of the 2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster. The Five-Year Engagement (2012) – Jason Segal writes and stars in this rom-com from director Nicholas Stoller.

– Jason Segal writes and stars in this rom-com from director Nicholas Stoller. The Flash (Season 9) – The final season of The CW’s DC superhero series.

– The final season of The CW’s DC superhero series. The Italian Job (2003) – Mark Wahlberg stars in this updated heist thriller.

– Mark Wahlberg stars in this updated heist thriller. The Kingdom (2007) – Jamie Foxx and Jennifer Garner headlines this war drama.

– Jamie Foxx and Jennifer Garner headlines this war drama. The Mick (Seasons 1-2) – Fox comedy series starring Kaitlin Olson. About a hard-living, foul-mouthed, cigarette-smoking woman who moves to affluent Greenwich, CT to raise the spoiled kids of her wealthy sister.

The Ring (2002) – Horror movie.

– Horror movie. To Leslie (2022) – Drama starring Marc Maron.

– Drama starring Marc Maron. Unleashed (2005) – British action movie starring Jet Li and Morgan Freeman.

We’re the Millers (2013) – Jason Sudeikis and Jennifer Aniston headline this comedy movie.

What’s Coming to Netflix on June 2nd

It’s Me Against You: The Mystery of Spellbound School (Season 1) – Italian kids series.

– Italian kids series. Manifest (Season 4 – Part 2) Netflix Original – The final batch of episodes for the Netflix revival season of Manifest will see the Death Date headed for all of the remaining Flight 828 passengers.

Missed Connections (2023) Netflix Original – Filipino romantic comedy.

– Filipino romantic comedy. Passport (2022) – Nollywood movie.

– Nollywood movie. Rich in Love 2 (2023) Netflix Original – Portuguese romantic comedy.

– Portuguese romantic comedy. Scoop (Season 1) Netflix Original – Indian crime drama series about the shocking murder of a journalist that leads a crime reporter to fight for justice.

– Indian crime drama series about the shocking murder of a journalist that leads a crime reporter to fight for justice. Valeria (Season 3) Netflix Original – Spanish comedy drama.

– Spanish comedy drama. Vortex (Season 1) – French science fiction series about a man who reconnects with his dead wife through a glitch in virtual reality.

What’s Coming to Netflix on June 4th

Amazing Grace (2016) – South African movie.

What’s Coming to Netflix on June 5th

Barracuda Queens (Season 1) Netflix Original – Inspired by true events, this new Swedish series follows a group of young women in the 90s who commit burglaries in an attempt to rebel.

– Inspired by true events, this new Swedish series follows a group of young women in the 90s who commit burglaries in an attempt to rebel. Ben 10 (Seasons 1-4) – Return of the Cartoon Network series.

Living (2022) – Bill Nighy stars in this Oscar-nominated British drama about a civil servant who sets out to make his own legacy. Comes to Netflix via the Sony deal.

– Bill Nighy stars in this Oscar-nominated British drama about a civil servant who sets out to make his own legacy. Comes to Netflix via the Sony deal. Stronger (2017) – Jake Gyllenhaal and Tatiana Maslany star in this tear-jerking drama about a victim of the Boston Marathon bombing helping the police track down the killers while recovering.

What’s Coming to Netflix on June 6th

My Little Pony: Make Your Mark (Chapter 4 – Bridlewoodstock) Netflix Original – Animated kids series.

– Animated kids series. Ordinary Men: The Forgotten Holocaust (2022) – German historical documentary examines how and why thousands of ordinary Germans carried out the atrocities they did.

Shovel Knight Pocket Dungeon Netflix Original Game – platformer.

What’s Coming to Netflix on June 7th

Arnold (Limited Series) Netflix Original – Docuseries on Arnold Schwarzenegger.

– Docuseries on Arnold Schwarzenegger. Love is Blind: Brazil (Season 3) Netflix Original – Reality dating series.

– Reality dating series.

What’s Coming to Netflix on June 8th

Never Have I Ever (Season 4) Netflix Original – Final season of the teen-comedy series.

Sahasam Swasaga Sagipo (2016) – Bollywood action movie.

– Bollywood action movie. Srimannarayana (2021) – Indian action movie.

– Indian action movie. Tour de France: Unchained (Season 1) Netflix Original – Box to Box Films is back with a new docu-series looking at the most recent globally renowned cycling race, the Tour de France.

– Box to Box Films is back with a new docu-series looking at the most recent globally renowned cycling race, the Tour de France. To Love is to Grow (2023) – Colombian romantic comedy.

What’s Coming to Netflix on June 9th

A Lot Like Love (2005) – Ensemble romantic comedy.

– Ensemble romantic comedy. The Playing Card Killer / Baraja: La Firma Del Asesino (Limited Series) Netflix Original – True-crime Spanish language docuseries.

Bloodhounds (Season 1) Netflix Original – Korean action drama about three friends working for a benevolent moneylender who bands together to take down a ruthless loan shark who preys on the financially desperate.

– Korean action drama about three friends working for a benevolent moneylender who bands together to take down a ruthless loan shark who preys on the financially desperate. Human Resources (Season 2) Netflix Original – The final season of the Big Mouth spin-off with special guests including Florence Pugh, Miley Cyrus, Eugene Levy, and Sam Richardson.

– The final season of the Big Mouth spin-off with special guests including Florence Pugh, Miley Cyrus, Eugene Levy, and Sam Richardson. Tex Mex Motors (Season 1) Netflix Original – Junkers turn into jewels when they’re in the hands of these pros, who bring cars from Mexico to El Paso for radical restorations in this lively series.

The Wonder Weeks (2023) Netflix Original – Dutch comedy.

– Dutch comedy. This World Can’t Tear Me Down (Season 1) Netflix Original – Italian animated comedy series.

– Italian animated comedy series. You Do You (2023) Netflix Original – Turkish romantic comedy from director Cemal Alpan and starring Ahsen Eroğlu and Ozan Dolunay.

What’s Coming to Netflix on June 12th

Dunkirk (2017) – Christopher Nolan World-War-2 movie.

Tom and Jerry Tales (Seasons 1-2) – Classic animated Warner Bros. Animation series.

What’s Coming to Netflix on June 13th

Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact (2023) Netflix Original – Stand-up comedy special.

What’s Coming to Netflix on June 14th

Forged in Fire (Season 8) – Competition reality series.

– Competition reality series. Married at First Sight (Season 13) – Dating reality series.

– Dating reality series. Our Planet II (Limited Series) Netflix Original – Documentary series presented by Sir David Attenborough.

The Surrogacy (Season 1) Netflix Original – Mexican drama about a woman becoming entangled with an affluent family having being coerced into surrogacy.

– Mexican drama about a woman becoming entangled with an affluent family having being coerced into surrogacy. When Missing Turns to Murder (Season 1) – Shaun Dooley is in this British documentary series looking into when missing person cases turn awry.

What’s Coming to Netflix on June 15th

Black Mirror (Season 6) Netflix Original – After four years, Black Mirror is back for more disturbing dystopian stories. Aaron Paul, Anjana Vasan, Annie Murphy, Auden Thornton, and Ben Barnes headline the cast for this season.

Cold Case Files (Season 2) – True-crime documentary series.

– True-crime documentary series. The Bad Family / La mala familiar (2021) – Spanish drama – “A nervous kid who lives in waiting for the trial of a crime that took place five years ago”.

What’s Coming to Netflix on June 16th

47 Ronin (2013) – Keanu Reeves action fantasy about a band of samurai setting out to avenge the death and dishonor of their master.

– Keanu Reeves action fantasy about a band of samurai setting out to avenge the death and dishonor of their master. Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King (2023) Netflix Original – The popular manga series will be adapted in this new movie supervised by Yūki Tabata about Asta, a boy who was born with no magic who aims to become the Wizard King.

– The popular manga series will be adapted in this new movie supervised by Yūki Tabata about Asta, a boy who was born with no magic who aims to become the Wizard King. Extraction 2 (2023) Netflix Original – The return of Chris Hemsworth as Tyler Rake. This is the long-awaited high-octane sequel that sees him recruited for another job.

Obara’M (2022) – Nollywood drama movie.

– Nollywood drama movie. Para Betina Pengikut Iblis (2023) – Indonensian horror movie.

– Indonensian horror movie. Race (2016) – Stephen Hopkins directs this sports biopic about Jesse Owen’s quest to become the greatest track and field athlete of all-time.

– Stephen Hopkins directs this sports biopic about Jesse Owen’s quest to become the greatest track and field athlete of all-time. Unbroken (2014) – Angelina Jolie directs this military biopic about Olympian Louis Zamperini.

What’s Coming to Netflix on June 17th

Grey’s Anatomy (Season 19) – The latest season of the ABC drama from Shonda Rhimes.

– The latest season of the ABC drama from Shonda Rhimes. King the Land (Season 1) Netflix Original – K-drama series.

– K-drama series. See You in My 19th Life (Season 1) Netflix Original – K-drama series.

Suits (Multiple Seasons) – The award-winning legal drama starring Gabriel Macht, Patrick J. Adams, and Meghan Markle.

What’s Coming to Netflix on June 19th

My Little Pony: The Movie (2017) – Animated feature film featuring the voices of Emily Blunt, Kristin Chenoweth, and Liev Schrieber.

– Animated feature film featuring the voices of Emily Blunt, Kristin Chenoweth, and Liev Schrieber. Not Quite Narwhal (Season 1) Netflix Original – Kids animated series.

Take Care of Maya (2023) Netflix Original – Documentary on Maya Kowalski, who was admitted to a children’s hospital after discovering she had a rare illness.

What’s Coming to Netflix on June 20th

85 South: Ghetto Legends (2023) Netflix Original – Stand-up comedy special with comedy trio DC Young Fly, Karlous Miller and Chico Bean.

Bunk’d (Season 6 – Learning the Ropes) – Latest season of the Disney Channel series starring Peyton List.

What’s Coming to Netflix on June 21st

Break Point (Part 2) Netflix Original – Box to Box Film’s second outing following the world of professional tennis.

– Box to Box Film’s second outing following the world of professional tennis. Madre de alquiler (Season 1) Netflix Original – Mexican drama about motherhood.

– Mexican drama about motherhood. The UnXplained with William Shatner (Season 2) – HISTORY Channel’s documentary series where Bill Shatner explores some of the mysteries of life.

What’s Coming to Netflix on June 22nd

Glamorous (Season 1) Netflix Original – LGBTQ drama comedy series about Marco Mejia, a young gender-nonconforming 20-year-old who seems to be stuck in place until landing a job working for a former supermodel-turned-cosmetics mogul.

– LGBTQ drama comedy series about Marco Mejia, a young gender-nonconforming 20-year-old who seems to be stuck in place until landing a job working for a former supermodel-turned-cosmetics mogul. Let’s Get Divorced (Season 1) Netflix Original – Japanese rom-com series.

– Japanese rom-com series. Skull Island (Season 1) Netflix Original – Animated series set in the Monsterverse.

Sleeping Dog (Season 1) Netflix Original – German crime mystery series.

What’s Coming to Netflix on June 23rd

Catching Killers (Season 3) Netflix Original – Crime docu-series.

– Crime docu-series. iNumber Number: Jozi Gold (2023) Netflix Original – South African action movie.

– South African action movie. King of Clones (2023) Netflix Original – From groundbreaking human cloning research to a scandalous downfall, this documentary tells the captivating story of Korea’s most notorious scientist. Directed by Aditya Thayi.

– From groundbreaking human cloning research to a scandalous downfall, this documentary tells the captivating story of Korea’s most notorious scientist. Directed by Aditya Thayi. Make Me Believe (2023) Netflix Original – Turkish drama movie.

– Turkish drama movie. On the Line: The Richard Williams Story (2022) – Documentary on Richard Williams – the father and coach of Venus and Serena Williams.

– Documentary on Richard Williams – the father and coach of Venus and Serena Williams. Pokémon Ultimate Journeys: The Series (Part 3) Netflix Original – Latest entry in the newest Pokémon series.

The Perfect Find (2023) Netflix Original – Romantic comedy about a woman whose fashion career hits a snag after falling for a younger coworker. Starring Gabrielle Union and Keith Powers.

– Romantic comedy about a woman whose fashion career hits a snag after falling for a younger coworker. Starring Gabrielle Union and Keith Powers. Through My Window: Across the Sea (2023) Netflix Original – The hit Spanish romance movie returns in this sequel with Ares moving to Stockholm to study and coming to terms with his long-distance relationship.

What’s Coming to Netflix on June 26th

The Imitation Game (2014) – War biopic starring Benedict Cumberbatch.

What’s Coming to Netflix on June 27th

The Price of Glory (Season 1) – Colombian musical drama about four talented singers who face challenges in their rise to fame.

What’s Coming to Netflix on June 28th

Delete (Season 1) Netflix Original – Thai mystery thriller series.

– Thai mystery thriller series. Eldorado: Everything the Nazis Hate (2023) Netflix Original – German documentary. A glittery nightclub in 1920s Berlin becomes a haven for the queer community in this documentary exploring the freedoms lost amid Hitler’s rise to power.

– German documentary. A glittery nightclub in 1920s Berlin becomes a haven for the queer community in this documentary exploring the freedoms lost amid Hitler’s rise to power. Hoarders (Season 13) – Reality series.

– Reality series. Muscles & Mayhem: An Unauthorized Story of American Gladiators (2023) Netflix Original – Documentary chronicling the meteoric rise, dramatic fall, and gripping behind-the-scenes stories of one of the biggest spectacles on television during the height of the ’90s.

Run Rabbit Run (2023) Netflix Original – Sarah Snook stars in this thriller about a fertility doctor who has her values challenged and must confront a ghost from her past when she notices strange behavior from her young daughter.

What’s Coming to Netflix on June 29th

Lust Stories 2 (2023) Netflix Original – Indian anthology series.

– Indian anthology series. Ōoku: The Inner Chambers (Season 1) Netflix Original – Japanese romance anime series.

The Witcher (Season 3 – Volume 1) Netflix Original – Split into two halves (the second volume arrives in July) will mark Henry Cavill’s final outing in this fantasy series.

What’s Coming to Netflix on June 30th

Alone (Season 9) – Survival reality series.

Annihilation (2018) – Natalie Portman, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Gina Rodriguez, and Tessa Thompson star in this sci-fi movie from director Alex Garland.

– Natalie Portman, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Gina Rodriguez, and Tessa Thompson star in this sci-fi movie from director Alex Garland. Celebrity (Season 1) Netflix Original – K-drama series.

– K-drama series. Kembang Api (2023) – Indonesian drama.

– Indonesian drama. Making It Up / Maquíllame Otra Vez (2023) – SVOD debut of the Mexican comedy film.

Nimona (2023) Netflix Original – When a knight in a futuristic, medieval world is framed for a crime he didn’t commit, the only one who can help him prove his innocence is Nimona — a mischievous teen who happens to be a shapeshifting creature he’s sworn to destroy.

– When a knight in a futuristic, medieval world is framed for a crime he didn’t commit, the only one who can help him prove his innocence is Nimona — a mischievous teen who happens to be a shapeshifting creature he’s sworn to destroy. Is It Cake, Too? (Season 2) Netflix Original – Mikey Day is back to ask contestants whether what they’re looking at is cake or not.

– Mikey Day is back to ask contestants whether what they’re looking at is cake or not. Shimajiro: A Wonderful Adventure (Season 1) – Kids Japanese anime series.

– Kids Japanese anime series. Tayo The Little Bus (Season 5) – Kids animated series.

Want to look even further ahead? Check out some of the Originals scheduled to hit Netflix throughout July 2023 here.

What are you excited to watch in June? Let us know in the comments down below.