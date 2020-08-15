Welcome to an early look at what’s set to hit Netflix in the United States throughout the month of September 2020. There are some excellent titles including huge Originals such as The Devil All the Time, I’m Thinking of Ending Things and Ratched already lined up so let’s dive in!

If you want to see a more in-depth preview of the Netflix Originals due out in September 2020, you can find that preview being updated continuously right here on What’s on Netflix. If you missed out on any of the August 2020 additions, we’re still updating that preview here.

As always, keep an eye out on what’s leaving too with the main removal set to be Christopher Robin thus far.

Don’t forget, Netflix has picked up and spaced out a bunch of licensed comedy shows between August and October. Two of these shows will be arriving in September.

Time to pop bottles🍾🍾

The following classic shows are coming to @Netflix (US) Moesha – Aug 1

The Game S1-3 – Aug 15

Sister Sister – Sept 1

Girlfriends – Sept 11

The Parkers – Oct 1

Half & Half – Oct 15

One on One – Oct 15 To celebrate, here's a message from your faves: pic.twitter.com/zohNPEo0rz — Strong Black Lead (@strongblacklead) July 29, 2020

Full List of What’s Coming to Netflix in September 2020

Note: this list only applies to Netflix in the United States.

September Dates TBD

Enola Holmes (2020) N – British mystery film based on the novel starring Millie Bobbie Brown.

– British mystery film based on the novel starring Millie Bobbie Brown. Mighty Express (Season 1) N – New animated series for children from the creators of Paw Patrol.

What’s Coming to Netflix on September 1st

Blue Exorcist (Season 2) – New episodes of the excellent anime series.

– New episodes of the excellent anime series. Borgen (Seasons 1-3) – The excellent Danish political thriller finally joins Netflix ahead of season 4 due out on Netflix in the next couple of years.

Due Date (2010) – Todd Phillips directs this comedy starring Robert Downey Jr and Zach Galifianakis.

– Todd Phillips directs this comedy starring Robert Downey Jr and Zach Galifianakis. Erased (Season 1) – Anime set in the 1980s where a boy travels back in time to help save his class mates.

– Anime set in the 1980s where a boy travels back in time to help save his class mates. Felipe Esparza: Bad Decisions / Malas Decisiones (2020) N – Two stand-up specials, one presented in English and one in Spanish.

– Two stand-up specials, one presented in English and one in Spanish. Heidi (Season 2) – More animated adventures up in the mountains with Hedi.

– More animated adventures up in the mountains with Hedi. Muppet’s Most Wanted (2014) – Disney’s big Muppet movie starring Ricky Gervais, Ty Burrell and Tina Fey.

– Disney’s big Muppet movie starring Ricky Gervais, Ty Burrell and Tina Fey. Puss in Boots (2011) – Dreamworks spin-off of Puss in Boots who was a regular in Shrek.

– Dreamworks spin-off of Puss in Boots who was a regular in Shrek. Sister Sister (Multiple Seasons) – UPN classic 90s comedy sitcom series created by Kimm Bass and Gary Gilbert about twins separated at birth.

– UPN classic 90s comedy sitcom series created by Kimm Bass and Gary Gilbert about twins separated at birth. The Promised Neverland (Season 1) – Anime series.

– Anime series. The Smurfs (2011) – The live-action first reboot of the classic children’s cartoon from Sony Pictures.

– The live-action first reboot of the classic children’s cartoon from Sony Pictures. Thomas & Friends (Season 24) – More animated adventures with Thomas the Tank Engine.

– More animated adventures with Thomas the Tank Engine. True: Friendship Day (2020) N – Another kids animated special set in the True world.

What’s Coming to Netflix on September 2nd

Freaks – You’re One of Us (2020) N – German superhero movie about a fry cook discovering she has power.

What’s Coming to Netflix on September 3rd

Love, Garaunteed (2020) N – Rachael Leigh Cook and Damon Wayans Jr. star in this new romantic comedy.

– Rachael Leigh Cook and Damon Wayans Jr. star in this new romantic comedy. Young Wallander (Season 1) N – Newly graduated police officer finds himself embroiled in grisly cases. Based on the Swedish and British series Wallander.

What’s Coming to Netflix on September 4th

Away (Season 1) N – New sci-fi series featuring Hillary Swank.

– New sci-fi series featuring Hillary Swank. I’m Thinking of Ending Things (2020) N – Charlie Kaufman writes and directs this new drama adapted from the novel featuring Jesse Plemons.

Spirit Riding Free: Riding Academy (Part 2) N – Next set of adventures from Dreamworks.

Take Me Home Tonight (2011) – Set in the 1980s, this romantic comedy is set four years after graduation students meet up with one hoping to make a move on his high school crush.

What’s Coming to Netflix on September 6th

Undercover (Season 2) N – Dutch crime drama series that aired to stunning reviews earlier in the year.

What’s Coming to Netflix on September 7th

Midnight Special (2016) -Sci-fi thriller about a boy displaying superhero powers and a father’s attempts to keep him safe from the authorities.

Midnight Special is coming to Netflix US on September 7th pic.twitter.com/6EMaL5602I — What's on Netflix (@whatonnetflix) August 10, 2020

My Octopus Teacher (2020) N – Investigative documentary looking into a man and his relationship with an octopus.

– Investigative documentary looking into a man and his relationship with an octopus. Transformers: Cyberverse (Season 2) – More adventures with the Autobots.

What’s Coming to Netflix on September 8th

StarBeam (Season 2) N – Second season of the animated children’s series.

What’s Coming to Netflix on September 9th

La Linea: Shadow of Narco (Season 1) N – Docu-series looking into the Spanish beach town turned into Europes deadliest drug trafficking hub.

What’s Coming to Netflix on September 10th

Greenleaf (Season 5) – The fifth and final season of the OWN show about a megachurch and the family that runs it.

– The fifth and final season of the OWN show about a megachurch and the family that runs it. Julie and the Phantoms (Season 1) N – Family musical series about a girl trying to rebuild a teen boy band.

– Family musical series about a girl trying to rebuild a teen boy band. The Indhun Chronicles (Season 1) N – Spanish made anime series.

What’s Coming to Netflix on September 11th

Family Business (Season 2) N – French comedy about a family that’s at the top of their game selling grass.

– French comedy about a family that’s at the top of their game selling grass. Girlfriends (Multiple Seasons) – Comedy sitcom series that follows four different women.

– Comedy sitcom series that follows four different women. Pets United (2020) N – Animated feature about a dog and a cat joining forces to defeat the mayor and his lethal robot army.

– Animated feature about a dog and a cat joining forces to defeat the mayor and his lethal robot army. The Duchess (Season 1) N – New comedy series from comedian Katherine Ryan.

What’s Coming to Netflix on September 16th

The Devil All the Time (2020) N – Complete with a stellar cast including Tom Holland and Robert Pattinson, this is one of the biggest movies to release on Netflix this fall.

Here's your first look at THE DEVIL ALL THE TIME, a midwestern gothic tale from Antonio Campos starring Tom Holland, Robert Pattinson, Jason Clark, Riley Keough, Bill Skarsgård, Sebastian Stan, Haley Bennett, Mia Wasikowska, and Eliza Scanlen. On Netflix globally on 16 Sept. pic.twitter.com/3qNW1EaVfb — NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) August 3, 2020

What’s Coming to Netflix on September 17th

Dragon’s Dogma (Season 1) N – New anime series based on the video game franchise.

What’s Coming to Netflix on September 18th

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous (Season 1) N – Animated series from Dreamworks based in the Jurassic Park IP.

– Animated series from Dreamworks based in the Jurassic Park IP. Ratched (Season 1) N – The next huge Ryan Murphy project that is set to reboot the famous Nurse Ratched character from One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest.

You deserve someone to show you mercy. September 18. pic.twitter.com/bPpfKABCzs — Ratched (@RatchedNetflix) August 4, 2020

What’s Coming to Netflix on September 29th

Welcome to Sudden Death (2020) N – Sequel to the Sudden Death movie from 1995.

What will you be watching on Netflix in September 2020? Let us know in the comments.