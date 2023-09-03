Welcome to your comprehensive rundown of everything set to arrive on Netflix US throughout the month of September 2023, including all the new Netflix Originals and licensed titles.

While this list looks into everything new coming to Netflix, plenty of movies and series are set to depart too. You can find an updated list of departures planned for September 2023 here.

Featured Videos - Article Continues Below...



Please note that this article is a work in progress and will be updated continuously throughout August and into September to reflect new announcements for upcoming September titles.

Full List of What’s Coming to Netflix in September 2023

Please note: release dates are subject to change.

What’s Coming to Netflix on September 1st

Note: 65 new releases eventually arrived on Netflix on September 1st.

8 Mile (2002) – Eminem’s Oscar-winning musical biopic.

– Eminem’s Oscar-winning musical biopic. A Day and a Half (2023) Netflix Original – Swedish drama thriller about a man desperate to reunite with his daughter and decides the best way to do that is to arm up and break into a hospital where her mother works.

Arrival (2016) – From director Denis Villeneuve, this sci-fi movie starring Amy Adams, Jeremy Renner, and Forest Whitaker is about what happens when a UFO arrives on Earth and the government employing a language expert to help communicate with it.

– From director Denis Villeneuve, this sci-fi movie starring Amy Adams, Jeremy Renner, and Forest Whitaker is about what happens when a UFO arrives on Earth and the government employing a language expert to help communicate with it. Baby Mama (2008) – Romantic comedy starring Tina Fey and Amy Poehler.

– Romantic comedy starring Tina Fey and Amy Poehler. Bakugan (Season 1) – A new animated series based on the toy game introducing a revamped anime style.

– A new animated series based on the toy game introducing a revamped anime style. Christopher Nolan’s Batman Trilogy Batman Begins (2005) The Dark Knight (2008) The Dark Knight Rises (2012)

Couples Retreat (2009) – Comedy about four couples holidaying on a tropical island but finding out that while they’re there they’ll be attending couples therapy. Stars Vince Vaughn.

Disenchantment (Part 5) Netflix Original – Our final time in Dreamland with the fifth and final season of Matt Groening’s fantasy comedy.

– Our final time in Dreamland with the fifth and final season of Matt Groening’s fantasy comedy. Don’t Worry Darling (2022) – Florence Pugh headlines this mysterious thriller that sees a woman living an idyllic life but her false reality begins to crumble.

Fast Times at Ridgemont High (1982) – Cult-classic comedy starring Sean Penn. About high school students enjoying their most important subjects: sex, drugs, and rock n’ roll.

– Cult-classic comedy starring Sean Penn. About high school students enjoying their most important subjects: sex, drugs, and rock n’ roll. Fences (2016) – Denzel Washington and Viola Davis stars in this drama about a father rasing his family in the 1950s after a failed baseball career.

– Denzel Washington and Viola Davis stars in this drama about a father rasing his family in the 1950s after a failed baseball career. Field of Dreams (1989) – Kevin Costner stars in this family fantasy about an Iowa farmer who turns his cornfield into the place of dreams.

– Kevin Costner stars in this family fantasy about an Iowa farmer who turns his cornfield into the place of dreams. Friday Night Plan (2023) Netflix Original – Indian comedy starring Babil Khan, Amrith Jayan, and Medha Rana.

– Indian comedy starring Babil Khan, Amrith Jayan, and Medha Rana. Hacksaw Ridge (2016) – World War II epic by director Mel Gibson and starring Andrew Garfield.

Happy Ending (2023) Netflix Original – Dutch romantic comedy movie starring Gaite Jansen.

– Dutch romantic comedy movie starring Gaite Jansen. Jaws Movie Collection: Jaws 2 Jaws 3 Jaws: The Revenge

Kung Fu Panda 2 (2011) – DreamWorks animated sequel with Jack Black returning.

– DreamWorks animated sequel with Jack Black returning. Land of the Lost (2009) – Will Ferrell comedy movie about a scientist sucked into a space-time vortex and must survive an onslaught of dinosaurs.

– Will Ferrell comedy movie about a scientist sucked into a space-time vortex and must survive an onslaught of dinosaurs. Love is Blind: After the Altar (Season 4) Netflix Original – Prior married couples raise a toast to their one-year anniversaries and the singles reflect on the past year.

– Prior married couples raise a toast to their one-year anniversaries and the singles reflect on the past year. Matilda (1996) – The classic Roald Dahl kids adaptation from director Danny DeVito.

– The classic Roald Dahl kids adaptation from director Danny DeVito. Miss Congeniality (2000) – Action-comedy starring Sandra Bullock about an FBI agent going undercover in the Miss United States beauty pageant.

– Action-comedy starring Sandra Bullock about an FBI agent going undercover in the Miss United States beauty pageant. Mr Bean’s Holiday (2007) – Comedy movie starring Rowan Atkinson as his iconic silent character.

– Comedy movie starring Rowan Atkinson as his iconic silent character. National Security (2003) – Two mismatched security guards are thrown together to bust a smuggling operation. Stars Martin Lawrence and Steve Zahn.

– Two mismatched security guards are thrown together to bust a smuggling operation. Stars Martin Lawrence and Steve Zahn. One Piece Movie/Special Collection: One Piece: 3D2Y – Overcome Ace’s Death! Luffy’s Vow to His Friends (2014) One Piece Adventure of Nebulandia (2015) One Piece Film: Gold (2016) One Piece: Heart of Gold (2016) One Piece Episode of East Blue: Luffy and His Four Friends’ Great Adventure (2017) One Piece Episode of Skypiea (2018)

Open Season: Scared Silly (2015) – Elliot, Boog and the beloved woodland creatures are back in a brand-new animated comedy adventure.

– Elliot, Boog and the beloved woodland creatures are back in a brand-new animated comedy adventure. Public Enemies (2009) – John Depp stars alongside Christian Bale in this biopic on the American gangsters John Dillinger, Baby Face Nelson, and Pretty Boy Floyd.

– John Depp stars alongside Christian Bale in this biopic on the American gangsters John Dillinger, Baby Face Nelson, and Pretty Boy Floyd. Snitch (2013) – Dwayne Johnson stars in this action thriller about a man hoping to reduce his son’s prison sentence by bringing a violent drug dealer to justice.

– Dwayne Johnson stars in this action thriller about a man hoping to reduce his son’s prison sentence by bringing a violent drug dealer to justice. Superbad (2007) – Comedy starring Jonah Hill.

– Comedy starring Jonah Hill. S.W.A.T. (Season 6) – The most recent season of the CBS drama starring Shemar Moore.

– The most recent season of the CBS drama starring Shemar Moore. Stand by Me (1986) – Oscar-nominated family adventure by Rob Reiner.

– Oscar-nominated family adventure by Rob Reiner. The Deer Hunter (1978) – Classic military drama movie.

– Classic military drama movie. The Eagle (2011) – With only one ally, an injured Roman warrior bent on restoring his family name sets off on a quest to find his missing father’s legion and lost emblem.

– With only one ally, an injured Roman warrior bent on restoring his family name sets off on a quest to find his missing father’s legion and lost emblem. The Electric Horseman (1979) – A former rodeo champion rides off with a mistreated but valuable horse during a publicity stunt in Las Vegas, trailed by a reporter who wants his story.

– A former rodeo champion rides off with a mistreated but valuable horse during a publicity stunt in Las Vegas, trailed by a reporter who wants his story. The Great Waldo Pepper (1975)

The Master of Disguise (2003) – Dana Carvey family comedy. Possible the best film to ever arrive on Netflix.

– Dana Carvey family comedy. Possible the best film to ever arrive on Netflix. Transporter 3 (2008) – Action thriller starring Jason Statham.

– Action thriller starring Jason Statham. U-571 (2000) – War action movie starring Matthew McConaughey and the winner of an Oscar.

– War action movie starring Matthew McConaughey and the winner of an Oscar. Up in the Air (2009) – Romantic comedy starring George Clooney.

– Romantic comedy starring George Clooney. Vice (2018) – Adam McKay’s biopic on Dick Cheney.

Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit (2005) – Animated comedy from Aardman Animation (currently hard at work on the Netflix Original W&G movie!) where cheese-loving Wallace and Gromit investigate a mystery.

– Animated comedy from Aardman Animation (currently hard at work on the Netflix Original W&G movie!) where cheese-loving Wallace and Gromit investigate a mystery. Wind River (2017) – Taylor Sheridan writes and direct this crime drama starring Elizabeth Olsen and Jeremy Renner.

– Taylor Sheridan writes and direct this crime drama starring Elizabeth Olsen and Jeremy Renner. Woody Woodpecker (2017) – Live-action family movie featuring the classic character.

What’s Coming to Netflix on September 2nd

Love Again (2023) – Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Sam Heughan star in this new romantic comedy that debuted in theaters earlier this year.

What’s Coming to Netflix on September 3rd

Crank (2006) – Jason Statham stars as an assassin who has been injected with a substance that means if his heart rate drops below a certain point, he dies.

– Jason Statham stars as an assassin who has been injected with a substance that means if his heart rate drops below a certain point, he dies. Crank: High Voltage (2009) – Statham returns for more and this time must use electricity to keep his heart going.

– Statham returns for more and this time must use electricity to keep his heart going. Is She the Wolf? (Season 1) Netflix Original – Japanese dating reality show.

What’s Coming to Netflix on September 4th

Call the Midwife (Season 12) – The most recent season of the BBC period drama series.

What’s Coming to Netflix on September 5th

Anchorman Movie Collection Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy (2004) Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues (2013)

Shane Gillis: Beautiful Dogs (2023) Netflix Original – Stand-up comedy special.

What’s Coming to Netflix on September 6th

6ixtynin9 The Series (Season 1) Netflix Original – Thai drama series. After losing her job, a woman discovers a mysterious package on her apartment doorstep — and her life takes a turn for the worse.

– Thai drama series. After losing her job, a woman discovers a mysterious package on her apartment doorstep — and her life takes a turn for the worse. Infamy (Season 1) Netflix Original – Polish musical drama series about a 17-year-old girl aspiring to become a hip-hop musician.

Predators (Limited Series) Netflix Original – Nature documentary series narrated by Tom Hardy.

– Nature documentary series narrated by Tom Hardy. Reporting for Duty (Season 1) Netflix Original – Portuguese-language comedy series. When Suzano assumes the role of police chief at a new precinct, the timid newbie will have to prove his mettle to his fearless squad.

– Portuguese-language comedy series. When Suzano assumes the role of police chief at a new precinct, the timid newbie will have to prove his mettle to his fearless squad. Scouts Honor: The Secret Files of the Boy Scouts of America (2023) Netflix Original – Survivors, whistleblowers and experts recount the Boy Scouts of America’s decadeslong cover-up of sexual abuse cases and its heartbreaking impact.

– Survivors, whistleblowers and experts recount the Boy Scouts of America’s decadeslong cover-up of sexual abuse cases and its heartbreaking impact. Tahir’s House (Season 1) Netflix Original – Middle-eastern comedy. A family of amateur entrepreneurs must come together to convert their failing fish shop into a thriving business, but branching out isn’t easy.

What’s Coming to Netflix on September 7th

Dear Child (Limited Series) Netflix Original – German drama about a woman who escapes captivity, leading to further questions about another disappearance 13 years prior.

– German drama about a woman who escapes captivity, leading to further questions about another disappearance 13 years prior. GAMERA -Rebirth- (Season 1) Netflix Original – Japanese anime series about a giant turtle monster returning to protect the world.

– Japanese anime series about a giant turtle monster returning to protect the world. Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight (Season 3) Netflix Original – Supersized season of the DreamWorks animation series.

– Supersized season of the DreamWorks animation series. The Swan Princess: A Fairytale Is Born (2023) – Kids animated movie.

– Kids animated movie. Top Boy (Season 3 / Season 5) Netflix Original – The final season of Netflix’s British crime drama series.

Virgin River (Season 5 – Part 1) Netflix Original – The return of Netflix’s feel-good drama series with this season exploring new relationships, a big break-up, a court trial, and a devastating wild fire.

– The return of Netflix’s feel-good drama series with this season exploring new relationships, a big break-up, a court trial, and a devastating wild fire. What If (2023) Netflix Original – Filipino romantic drama.

What’s Coming to Netflix on September 8th

A Time Called You (Season 1) Netflix Original – Korean drama series about a woman who can travel through time to meet a man that resembles her late love.

– Korean drama series about a woman who can travel through time to meet a man that resembles her late love. Burning Body (Season 1) Netflix Original – Spanish series inspired by true events about a police officer who has been murdered, and the two main suspects are his girlfriend and his lover.

– Spanish series inspired by true events about a police officer who has been murdered, and the two main suspects are his girlfriend and his lover. Hello Ghost (2023) – Indonesian drama.

– Indonesian drama. Pokémon: To be a Pokémon Master: Ultimate Journeys: The Series (Part 1) Netflix Original – The final season of Ash and Pikachu’s journey.

– The final season of Ash and Pikachu’s journey. Rosa Peral’s Tapes (2023) Netflix Original – Spanish crime documentary about Urban Guard, Rosa Peral breaking her silence from jail.

– Spanish crime documentary about Urban Guard, Rosa Peral breaking her silence from jail. Selling the OC (Season 2) Netflix Original – Reality property series.

– Reality property series. Spy Ops (Season 1) Netflix Original – Docu-series looking into the operations of organisations like MI6 and CIA who share their biggest secrets.

What’s Coming to Netflix on September 10th

A Nation of Kimchi (Season 1 – New Episodes) – Korean documentary series on fermented cabbage.

What’s Coming to Netflix on September 12th

Glow Up (Season 5) Netflix Original – Reality series that sees British make-up artists compete for a grand prize.

– Reality series that sees British make-up artists compete for a grand prize. Michelle Wolf: It’s Great To Be Here (Limited Series) Netflix Original – Multiple stand-up comedy specials

– Multiple stand-up comedy specials The Wolf of Wall Street (2013) – Martin Scorsese’s Oscar-nominated biopic on Jordan Belfort.

What’s Coming to Netflix on September 13th

Freestyle (2023) Netflix Original – Polish thriller.

– Polish thriller. Ordinary Men: The Forgotten Holocaust (2022) – Historical World War 2 documentary.

– Historical World War 2 documentary. Tapie / Class Act (Season 1) Netflix Original – A seven-part mini-series that looks into the romantic destiny of Bernard Tapie, one of the most iconic and controversial French public figures.

– A seven-part mini-series that looks into the romantic destiny of Bernard Tapie, one of the most iconic and controversial French public figures. Wrestlers (Season 1) Netflix Original – Documentary series about the pro-wrestling group Ohio Valley Wrestling.

What’s Coming to Netflix on September 14th

Barbie – A Touch of Magic (Season 1) – Animated kids series.

– Animated kids series. Di4ries (Season 2 – Part 1) Netflix Original – Italian coming-of-age drama series.

Ehrengard: The Art of Seduction (2023) Netflix Original – A new prestige romantic comedy from Academy Award, Golden Globe and two-time Palme d’Or winner Bille August set in the fairytale kingdom of Babenhausen.

– A new prestige romantic comedy from Academy Award, Golden Globe and two-time Palme d’Or winner Bille August set in the fairytale kingdom of Babenhausen. Once Upon a Crime (2023) Netflix Original – Japanese fantasy live-action movie about classic fairytales.

– Japanese fantasy live-action movie about classic fairytales. Thursday’s Widows (Season 1) Netflix Original – Spanish-language drama series.

What’s Coming to Netflix on September 15th

Ancient Aliens (Seasons 6-7) – HISTORY Channel’s docu-series.

Band of Brothers (Limited Series) HBO Original – The seminal World War II movie following Easy Company as they train and enter Europe.

– The seminal World War II movie following Easy Company as they train and enter Europe. El Conde / The Count (2023) Netflix Original – From Chile, this black comedy is about a vampire over two centuries old deciding to end his own life.

– From Chile, this black comedy is about a vampire over two centuries old deciding to end his own life. Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons (Season 7) Netflix Original – Raphael Rowe visits four more prisons around the globe including one on the remote Solomon Islands.

– Raphael Rowe visits four more prisons around the globe including one on the remote Solomon Islands. Intervention (Season 22) – A&E’s documentary series on addicts trying to overcome their addictions.

– A&E’s documentary series on addicts trying to overcome their addictions. Love at First Sight (2023) Netflix Original – Based on the Jennifer E. Smith novel, this romantic drama is about two people who fall in love on their flight home from New York to London.

Miseducation (Season 1) Netflix Original – Coming-of-age drama series.

– Coming-of-age drama series. Surviving Summer (Season 2) Netflix Original – Australian coming-of-age teen drama series returns for a second outing.

– Australian coming-of-age teen drama series returns for a second outing. The Club (Season 2) Netflix Original – Turkish period drama.

– Turkish period drama. The Count / El Conde (2023) Netflix Original – Vampire horror movie from Chile from director Pablo Larrain.

– Vampire horror movie from Chile from director Pablo Larrain. The Pacific (Limited Series) HBO Original – World War II miniseries that follows the intertwined journeys of three U.S. Marines as they navigate the brutal and harrowing battles of the Pacific theater.

– World War II miniseries that follows the intertwined journeys of three U.S. Marines as they navigate the brutal and harrowing battles of the Pacific theater. Wipeout (Part 1)

What’s Coming to Netflix on September 16th

My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2 (2016) – Universal’s highly anticipated sequel to the first romantic comedy.

What’s Coming to Netflix on September 18th

My Little Pony: Make Your Mark (Chapter 5) Netflix Original

What’s Coming to Netflix on September 19th

Kountry Wayne: A Woman’s Prayer (2023) Netflix Original – Stand-up comedy special.

– Stand-up comedy special. Netflix Stories: Love is Blind Game (Android and iOS) Netflix Original – A new interactive mobile game that allows you to interact with the set and characters of Netflix’s reality series. Also includes demos for Virgin River and Money Heist.

The Saint of Second Chances (2023) Netflix Original – Documentary on Mike Veeck and his relationship with his father, Bill. Narrated by Jeff Daniels and featuring Charlie Day.

What’s Coming to Netflix on September 20th

Hard Broken (Season 1) Netflix Original – A tragic murder sends a friend group into a frenzy, revealing hidden romances and betrayals lurking beneath the surface of their seemingly perfect lives.

– A tragic murder sends a friend group into a frenzy, revealing hidden romances and betrayals lurking beneath the surface of their seemingly perfect lives. New Amsterdam (Season 5) – The final season of the NBC medical drama.

What’s Coming to Netflix on September 21st

Kengan Ashura (Season 2) Netflix Original – Return of the martial arts anime series.

– Return of the martial arts anime series. Scissor Seven (Season 4) Netflix Original – Latest season of the Chinese anime series.

– Latest season of the Chinese anime series. Sex Education (Season 4) Netflix Original – The fourth and final season of Netflix’s excellent British school comedy that sees Otis and the gang now attending Cavendish Sixth Form College.

What’s Coming to Netflix on September 22nd

How To Deal With a Heartbreak (2023) Netflix Original – Movie from Peru.

– Movie from Peru. Love is Blind (Season 5) Netflix Original – The latest season of the reality dating series. Week 1 (Friday, September 22): Episodes 1-4 Week 2 (Friday, September 29): Episodes 5-7 Week 3 (Friday, October 6): Episodes 8-9 Week 4 (Friday, October 13): Episode 10 (weddings)

– The latest season of the reality dating series. Song of the Bandits (Season 1) Netflix Original – Korean Western series about fierce bandits stopping at nothing to fight for their homeland.

Spy Kids: Armageddon (2023) Netflix Original – Robert Rodriguez returns to direct a new installment of the classic kid’s franchise. Gina Rodriguez and Zachary Levi star.

– Robert Rodriguez returns to direct a new installment of the classic kid’s franchise. Gina Rodriguez and Zachary Levi star. The Black Book (2023) Netflix Original – Nigerian thriller.

What’s Coming to Netflix on September 25th

Little Baby Bum: Music Time (Season 1) Netflix Original – New animated kids series.

What’s Coming to Netflix on September 26th

Storyteller (iOS and Google Play) Netflix Original Game – Puzzle game from Annapurna Interactive.

Who Killed Jill Dando? (2023) Netflix Original – British documentary about the murder of a popular TV host in the late 90s.

What’s Coming to Netflix on September 27th

Encounters (Limited Series) Netflix Original – Alien documentary series.

– Alien documentary series. Overhaul (2023) Netflix Original – Brazillian action movie. When truck racer Roger loses everything, he receives a tempting but dangerous offer: to work as the getaway driver for a gang of thieves.

– Brazillian action movie. When truck racer Roger loses everything, he receives a tempting but dangerous offer: to work as the getaway driver for a gang of thieves. Miss Adrenaline: A Tale of Twins (Season 1 – Episodes 27 to 65) Netflix Original – The second half of the Colombian drama about a competitive biker taking the identity of her long-lost identical twin sister to bring her killers to justice and get the truth behind their separation

– The second half of the Colombian drama about a competitive biker taking the identity of her long-lost identical twin sister to bring her killers to justice and get the truth behind their separation Street Flow 2 (2023) Netflix Original – French sequel set two years after Street Flow 1. Kery James and Leïla Sy direct.

The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar (2023) Netflix Original – The first of several shorts based on the Roald Dahl short stories from Wes Anderson. Starring Ralph Fiennes, Benedict Cumberbatch, Dev Patel, Ben Kingsley, Richard Ayoade.

– The first of several shorts based on the Roald Dahl short stories from Wes Anderson. Starring Ralph Fiennes, Benedict Cumberbatch, Dev Patel, Ben Kingsley, Richard Ayoade. Vasco Rossi: Living It (2023) Netflix Original – Italian music documentary.

What’s Coming to Netflix on September 28th

Castlevania: Nocturne (Season 1) Netflix Original – A new eight-episode spin-off adult animation series based on the classic video game. Set in France 1792 at the height of the French Revolution.

– A new eight-episode spin-off adult animation series based on the classic video game. Set in France 1792 at the height of the French Revolution. Ice Cold: Murder, Coffee and Jessica Wongso (2023) Netflix Original – This Indonesian documentary delves into the unanswered questions surrounding the trial of Jessica Wongso — years after the death of her best friend, Mirna Salihin.

Love Is In The Air (2023) Netflix Original – Australian romantic comedy movie about a pilot fighting to keep her family business in the air and ends up falling for the man sent to close her down.

– Australian romantic comedy movie about a pilot fighting to keep her family business in the air and ends up falling for the man sent to close her down. The Darkness within La Luz del Mundo (Season 1) Netflix Original – Mexican true-crime documentary about the La Luz del Mundo megachurch scandal.

– Mexican true-crime documentary about the La Luz del Mundo megachurch scandal. The Swan (2023) Netflix Original – Second of the Wes Anderson Roald Dahl shorts. It is about a young boy pursued by relentless bullies.

What’s Coming to Netflix on September 29th

Choona (Season 1) Netflix Original – Indian drama about a politician who is the subject of a heist plot.

– Indian drama about a politician who is the subject of a heist plot. Do Not Disturb (2023) Netflix Original – Turkish comedy movie.

– Turkish comedy movie. NOWHERE (2023) Netflix Original – Spanish mystery thriller starring Anna Castillo and Tamar Novas. Sees two people stranded at sea in a shipping container.

Power Rangers: Cosmic Fury (Season 3) Netflix Original – The latest season of the Power Rangers franchise sees the return of Billy Cranston.

– The latest season of the Power Rangers franchise sees the return of Billy Cranston. The Devil’s Plan (Season 1) Netflix Original – Reality series from South Korea.

– Reality series from South Korea. The Ratcatcher (2023) Netflix Original – The third Wes Anderson Roald Dahl short which is stop-motion animated. Richard Ayoade, Ralph Fiennes, and Rupert Friend star.

What’s Coming to Netflix on September 30th

Poison (2023) Netflix Original – The third and final Wes Anderson Roald Dahl short. About a man who discovers a poisonous snake asleep in his bed.

Coming to Netflix Weekly in September 2023

Behind Your Touch (Season 1) Netflix Original – New episodes Thursdays and Fridays

– New episodes Thursdays and Fridays Destined With You (Season 1) Netflix Original – New episodes Mondays and Tuesdays

– New episodes Mondays and Tuesdays My Happy Marriage (Season 1) Netflix Original – Final episode coming on September 6th

– Final episode coming on September 6th Love After Divorce (Season 1) Netflix Original – New episodes Sundays

– New episodes Sundays The Uncanny Counter (Season 2) Netflix Original – New episodes Saturdays and Sundays

Want to look even further ahead? We’ve got a list of all the October 2023 releases planned here.

What will you be checking out on Netflix in September 2023? Let us know in the comments below.